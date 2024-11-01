Spain floods latest: Death toll soars to 158 as EU says ‘catastrophic’ Valencia flood should serve as warning
Death toll continues to rise after worst flash floods in three decades sweeps across Spanish region of Valencia
As the death toll in the wake of flash flooding continues to rise, dozens of looters have been arrested in Spain amid warnings of more extreme weather to come.
The official number of people killed by the catastrophic floods has risen dramatically to 158, marking a sharp increase in the official death toll reported this morning of 95 people.
Spain’s prime minister has urged residents to stay at home as he warned devastation is “not finished” and declared Valencia a “disaster zone”.
EU officials yesterday said the devastation in Spain should serve as a reminder of the self-harming effects of humans' destruction of nature.
Envoy Florika Fink-Hooijer said the "catastrophe" in Spain's Valencia region earlier highlighted the link between biodiversity loss and human-caused climate crisis.
Torrential rain – amounting to a year’s worth in just eight hours in some areas – engulfed cities such as Valencia and Malaga, with many finding themselves “trapped like rats” in their homes and cars, surrounded by rapidly rising floodwaters.
Many affected are preparing for more torrential rain, after Spain’s meteorological service issued a series of fresh warnings – including the most severe kind – on Thursday.
EU says 'catastrophic' Spain floods should serve as warning
Officials of the European Union cited the devastating flooding in Spain as a reminder of the self-harming effects of humans' destruction of nature.
European Commission envoy Florika Fink-Hooijer said the "catastrophe" in Spain's Valencia region highlighted the link between biodiversity loss and human-caused climate crisis.
"If we act on biodiversity, we at least can buffer some of the climate impacts," Ms Fink-Hooijer said at a press conference.
"At this COP we really have a chance to act," she added.
Floods demolish bridges and roads become floating graveyards
The floods have demolished bridges and left roads unrecognisable as they became floating graveyards.
Rushing water turned narrow streets into death traps and spawned rivers that tore through homes and businesses, sweeping away cars, people and everything else in its path.
Luis Sanchez, a welder, said he saved several people who were trapped in their cars on the flooded V-31 highway south of Valencia city.
The road rapidly became a floating graveyard strewn with hundreds of vehicles.
"I saw bodies floating past. I called out, but nothing," Mr Sanchez said.
"The firefighters took the elderly first, when they could get in. I am from nearby so I tried to help and rescue people.
"People were crying all over, they were trapped."
Spain floods mapped: Where are weather alerts in force?
Weather warnings are in force across swathes of Spain as further storms approach on the heels of devastating flooding which has claimed at least 158 lives – making it the country’s worst natural disaster in living memory.
Prime minister Pedro Sanchez has warned that the devastation caused by flash flooding is “not finished” as he declared Valencia a “disaster zone” on Thursday. Urging residents to remain in their homes, he said: “Right now the most important thing is to safeguard as many lives as possible.”
Cities such as Valencia and Malaga were inundated this week after nearly a year’s worth of rain – close to half a metre – fell in just eight hours in some areas, leaving residents “trapped like rats” in homes and cars, as described by one desperate local mayor recalling the chaos.
My colleague Andy Gregory reports:
Crews search for bodies in stranded cars and sodden buildings
Crews searched for bodies in stranded cars and sodden buildings as residents salvaged what they could from their ruined homes following monstrous flash floods in Spain that claimed at least 158 lives, with 155 deaths confirmed in the eastern Valencia region alone.
More horrors emerged on Thursday from the debris and ubiquitous layers of mud left by the walls of water that produced Spain's deadliest natural disaster in living memory.
The damage from the storm late Tuesday and early Wednesday recalled the aftermath of a tsunami, with survivors left to pick up the pieces as they mourn their loved ones.
Cars were piled on one another like fallen dominoes, uprooted trees, downed power lines and household items all mired in mud that covered streets in dozens of communities in Valencia, a region south of Barcelona on the Mediterranean coast.
An unknown number of people are still missing and more victims could be found.
"Unfortunately, there are dead people inside some vehicles," Spain's Transport Minister Oscar Puente said early on Thursday before the death toll spiked from 95 on Wednesday night.
What caused the devastating flash flooding in Spain?
As emergency services continue their desperate search for those still missing in Spain, many are questioning what caused the devastating flash flooding which has killed at least 158 people.
Dubbed “the flood of the century”, rainfall on Tuesday saw wide swathes of southern and eastern Spain completely destroyed by torrents of muddy water.
With cars tumbling down streets in Valencia and village roads turned to rivers, the army was drafted in to assist in the ongoing rescue operation.
My colleague Athena Stavrou reports:
Farms ruined by rains as storms hit beyond Valencia
Greenhouses and farms across southern Spain, known as Europe's garden for its exported produce, were also ruined by heavy rains and flooding.
While the most suffering was inflicted on municipalities near the city of Valencia, the storms unleashed their fury over huge swaths of the south and eastern coast of the Iberian peninsula.
Two fatalities were confirmed in the neighboring Castilla La Mancha region and one in southern Andalusia.
The storms spawned a hail storm that punched holes in cars in Andalusia, while homes were left without water as far southwest as Malaga in the region.
Heavy rains continue as Spanish weather agency issues alerts and PM warns ‘stay home’
Heavy rains have continued farther north on Thursday as the Spanish weather agency issued alerts for several counties in Castellón, in the eastern Valencia region, and for Tarragona in Catalonia, as well as southwest Cadiz.
"This storm front is still with us," the prime minister warned. "Stay home and heed the official recommendation and you will help save lives."
Spain flood victim says her entire home was engulfed in less than 10 minutes
A terrified Valencia flood victim has revealed the scale of the devastation after heavy floodwaters engulfed her home in a matter of minutes.
Alba Paredes Borja is from the Spanish town of Alfafar, one of the areas hardest hit by the deadly storm, where local authorities are calling for urgent help in receiving food, water and medical supplies.
“I’m terrified. Everything looks apocalyptic,” she told The Independent. The floods – known as the “cold drop” or DANA phenomena – have claimed 158 lives, including at least three people in the municipality, leaving the city in ruins and cut off from all communication.
Human-driven climate change fuelling extreme weather
The tragedy is already Spain's worst flood-related disaster in modern history, and meteorologists say human-driven climate change is making such extreme weather events more frequent and destructive.
In 2021, at least 185 people died in heavy flooding in Germany. Prior to that, 209 people died in Romania in 1970 and floods in Portugal in 1967 killed nearly 500 people.
Research group Climate Central said in a report on Thursday that a low-pressure system behind Spain's floods had tapped into an "atmospheric river" carrying excess moisture from the unusually warm Tropical Atlantic.
According to its Climate Shift Index: Ocean, human-caused climate change has made these elevated sea surface temperatures at least 50 to 300 times more likely.
