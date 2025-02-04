Sweden school shooting latest: Teachers tell of horror as 10 dead in worst mass shooting in country's history
Police believe the suspect in the shooting at Risbergska School in Örebro is among those who died
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
A teacher has spoken of her horror after a gunman opened fire at an adult education centre in Sweden.
Around 10 people were killed in the shooting at the Risbergska School in Örebro, some 125 miles west of Stockholm, on Tuesday.
The gunman, who was not previously known to the police and has no suspected links to gangs or terrorism, is believed to be among those who died, Örebro’s district police chief Roberto Eid Forest said.
Teachers and students told how they heard gun shots as they ran for shelter in nearby buildings after the alarm was raised at the campus.
Maria Pegado, 54, a teacher at the school, said someone threw open the door to her classroom just after lunch break and shouted to everyone to get out.
"I took all my 15 students out into the hallway and we started running," she said. "Then I heard two shots but we made it out. We were close to the school entrance. I saw people dragging injured out, first one, then another. I realised it was very serious.”
Prime minister Ulf Kristersson said the mass shooting was the worst in Swedish history.
"It is hard to take in the full extent of what has happened today, the darkness that now lowers itself across Sweden tonight," he said.
A 'loner' with a weapons licence - Swedish media report on the suspect
As police investigate the worst mass shooting in Sweden, the country’s media outlets are running reports on the suspect.
Police have said they believe the suspect of the shooting at the adult education centre is among the around 10 dead.
In reports on the shooting, TV4 News said the suspect was aged 35 and had a weapons licence.
News outlet Expressen said people who knew him described him as a “loner”.
Police believe the shooter acted alone in the attack.
Police investigation continuing into the night
As we reported earlier, police have launched an investigation after the shooting at the adult education at 12:33 local time.
The gunman, local police say, is believed to be among the 10 dead.
Several hours after the attack, police are still going through the crime scene and have searched several addresses in Orebro.
Officers remain outside an apartment building.
"We saw a lot of police with drawn weapons," said Lingam Tuohmaki, 42, who lives in the same building. "We were at home and heard a commotion outside."
Sweden 'has highest per capita rate of gun violence in EU'
Sweden has been struggling with a wave of shootings and bombings caused by an endemic gang crime problem that has seen the country of 10 million people record by far the highest per capita rate of gun violence in the EU in recent years, the Associated Press reports.
However, fatal attacks at schools are rare, and police say the suspect in Tuesday’s attack has no known connection to gangs.
Ten people were killed in seven incidents of deadly violence at schools between 2010 and 2022, according to the Swedish National Council for Crime Prevention.
Sweden has a high level of gun ownership by European standards, mainly linked to hunting, though it is much lower than in the United States, while the gang crime wave has highlighted the high incidence of illegal weapons.
In one of the highest-profile crimes of the past decade, a 21-year-old masked assailant driven by racist motives killed a teaching assistant and a boy and wounded two others in 2015.
In 2017, a man driving a truck mowed down shoppers on a busy street in central Stockholm before crashing into a department store. Five people died in that attack.
Full report: ‘Terror’ as Swedish school shooting leaves 10 dead, including gunman
Students prayed under their desks and trapped teachers sent desperate texts to loved ones when a gunman opened fire at an adult education centre in Sweden, leaving 10 people dead.
Armed police exchanged shots with the suspect at the Risbergska School, an adult campus in the city of Orebro, some 125 miles west of Stockholm.
The horrific attack – described by prime minister Ulf Kristersson as the worst mass shooting in Swedish history – unfolded on Tuesday after many students had gone home following a national exam.
Read the full report here:
‘Terror’ as Swedish school shooting leaves several dead, including gunman
Swedish PM says classroom attack is ‘a nightmare that no one should have to experience’
Police raid suspect's home
Police raided the suspect's home after Tuesday's shooting, but it was not immediately clear what they found.
Örebro’s district police chief said there were no warning signs before the attack and authorities were working to identify the deceased.
EU chief laments 'truly horrifying' violence in Sweden
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen has said that the bloc stands with the people of Sweden.
Writing on X, Ms von der Leyen said: “What happened today in Örebro is truly horrifying. Such violence and terror have no place in our societies—least of all in schools.
“In this dark hour, we stand with the people of Sweden. Our thoughts are with the victims, and we wish them strength and a swift recovery.”
German chancellor Olaf Scholz expresses shock at 'terrible act of violence' in Sweden
Germany’s chancellor Olaf Scholz has expressed his sympathy to Sweden in the wake of today’s “terrible” violence.
He wrote on X: “The news about the terrible act of violence in a school in Swedish Örebro shocks me. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. Our sympathies go out to Sweden.”
School at centre of shooting teaches pupils aged over 20
The school, called Campus Risbergska, serves students over age 20, according to its website.
Primary and upper secondary school courses are offered, as well as Swedish classes for immigrants, vocational training and programs for people with intellectual disabilities.
Campus was quieter than usual due to national exams, teacher says
The shooting erupted after many students had gone home following a national exam. Police vehicles and ambulances, lights flashing, blanketed the parking lots and streets around the school as a helicopter buzzed overhead.
Teacher Lena Warenmark told SVT News that there were unusually few students on the campus Tuesday afternoon after the exam. She also told the broadcaster that she heard probably 10 gunshots.
Students sheltered in nearby buildings. Other parts of the school were evacuated following the shooting, which began at around 12:30pm local time.
Andreas Sundling, 28, was among those forced to barricade themselves inside the school.
"We heard three bangs and loud screams," he told the Expressen newspaper while sheltering in a classroom.
Justice minister says police being assisted by security services
Police attended the scene as soon as the alarm was sounded, Sweden’s justice minister Gunnar Strömmer told the press conference.
We know that about 10 people have been killed and many others have been injured, and we know that police and our healthcare workers are now taking care of these people, Mr Strömmer said.
The primary suspect is thought to be among the dead, he reiterated, adding that it was a person who was not previously known to the police.
“We still don’t know why this happened. We don’t know what the motives could have been. We hope to have those answers. Police are working very hard to find that out,” he said.
Police in Örebro are being assisted by forces across the country and also the special security services, he said.
Police do not believe at present that there is a risk of further attacks, Mr Strömmer added.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments