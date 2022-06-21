Sweden: At least two injured in suspected knife attack at shopping centre

Two people were injured in a suspected knife attack at a shopping centre in Sweden on Tuesday, police have said.

The incident took place at the Kvarteret Igor mall in Vasteras, which is around 90 kilometres (56 miles) west of the capital Stockholm.

One person was detained at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder, according to the local force. “At present, we do not suspect that there are any more perpetrators,” a police spokesperson said.

The assailant stabbed the victims with “some kind of sharp object”, the police added.

The two victims were taken to hospital after the violent attack, with medical officials confirming that two men in their late 40s and early 50s were being treated for their injuries.

One of them is thought to have life-threatening injuries.

More follows...