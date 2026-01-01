Explosion at Swiss ski resort town bar leaves ‘several’ dead during New Year’s celebrations: Live updates
Explosion at Crans-Montana venue triggers deadly fire as revellers welcomed 2026
Several people have been killed and others injured after an explosion sparked a fire at a bar in the Swiss Alpine resort of Crans-Montana during New Year celebrations, police said.
The blast occurred at around 1.30am on Thursday at Le Constellation, a bar popular with tourists in the luxury ski resort in Wallis canton, southwestern Switzerland. Revellers were gathered at the venue to ring in the new year when the explosion struck.
“There has been an explosion of unknown origin,” Gaetan Lathion, a police spokesperson in Wallis canton, told AFP. “There are several injured, and several dead.”
Authorities have not yet released an official death toll or confirmed the number of people injured. Local media said police had acknowledged fatalities and casualties but said figures were still being verified.
Images published by Swiss media showed a building engulfed in flames, with emergency services deployed at the scene as firefighters worked to bring the blaze under control.
