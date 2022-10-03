Switzerland has ‘systemic’ racism problems, says UN

Sign up to our free fortnightly newsletter from The Independent's Race Correspondent Nadine White Sign up to our free fortnightly newsletter The Race Report Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Switzerland has a serious systemic problem with racism against people of African descent, according to a report presented to the UN Human Rights Council on Monday.

The UN-appointed working group noted concerns about a prevalence of racial discrimination in the country and highlighted several incidents following a visit to the country.

Switzerland was never a colonial power but its banks, traders and municipalities invested heavily and benefited from the transatlantic triangular trade, the report said.

The report noted efforts to raise public awareness about aspects of Swiss history, such as a petition and debate around the removal of the statue of a banker whose fortune relied on exploitation of enslaved Africans, in the canton of Neuchatel.

However, others remained valorised such as Louis Agassiz, an advocate of scientific racism, who has an Alpine peak named after him.

Swiss playground games persist such as “Who is afraid of the Black man?”, which have a racially discriminatory effect, the experts said.

The report also noted “shocking” police brutality, noting the deaths of several Black men in the Vaud canton, a district in the west of the country.

“The ubiquity and impunity of this misconduct indicates a serious systemic problem exists,” it said.

Switzerland‘s ambassador to the UN in Geneva broadly accepted the findings in comments to the council, although questioned the experts’ use of a limited number of examples to draw wider conclusions.

“Switzerland agrees with your observation that racism and racial discrimination - including against people of African descent - are problems that must be tackled as a matter of urgency,” Jurg Lauber told the Geneva-based Human Rights Council on Monday.

He stressed that new measures had been implemented to address the issues, including cantonal consultation centres for victims of racial discrimination and pointing to improvements in police training programmes.

Additional reporting by Reuters