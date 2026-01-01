Switzerland fire latest: ‘Several dozen’ dead as blaze rips through Crans Montana ski resort bar
100 injured as deadly fire breaks out at Crans-Montana venue as revellers welcomed 2026
Swiss Police have said that “several dozen” are presumed dead after a fire ripped through a bar in a popular Swiss ski resort during New Year celebrations.
The blast occurred at around 1.30am on Thursday at Le Constellation, a bar popular with tourists in the luxury ski resort of Crans-Montana in the Valais region, southwestern Switzerland.
Revellers were gathered at the venue to ring in the new year when the explosion struck.
Speaking at a press conference on Thursday morning, the commander of the Valais cantonal police said the incident has left “several dozen” dead and 100 or so injured, some seriously.
The exact cause of the blaze is not yet known, but officials have ruled out a terror incident.
Images published by Swiss media showed a building engulfed in flames, with emergency services deployed at the scene as firefighters worked to bring the blaze under control.
Meanwhile, Crans-Montana has been closed-off and authorities have imposed no-fly zone over the area.
Footage shows panic in Crans-Montana after suspected explosion at bar
Ski resort issues statement
Crans-Montana ski resort have issued a statement after dozens were killed in a fire at a bar at the popular destination.
“It is with deep sadness and great emotion that we face the tragic events that occurred in our destination during the night of 31 December 2025 to 1 January 2026,” the statement read.
“Our thoughts are with the victims and their families. We would also like to express our sincere gratitude to all individuals and emergency services who provided assistance and who continue to do so.”
Some events at the resort have been cancelled, though ski facilities remain open.
People seen 'burning from head to foot'
More eyewitnesses are describing the horrific scenes in Crans-Montana.
"We heard a big explosion and after that we saw a lot of smoke," a man told the BBC.
"I thought that my little brother was inside so I came and I tried to break the window to help people to exit."
He said he saw people "burning from head to foot, no clothes anymore" inside the bar.
"It’s very disturbing because I went in this bar every day in the week... just the day I don’t go, it burned."
The British ambassador to Switzerland has expressed his “deepest sympathy” to those affected by the fatal fire in Crans Montana.
James Squire wrote on X: “My deepest sympathy to all those injured and affected by today’s tragic fire in Crans Montana & the families of the victims, alongside solidarity with the Swiss authorities and people.”
'I saw fire and a lot of people were screaming'
A witness has described hearing people “screaming” trying to escape as a fatal blaze broke out in a Swiss ski resort.
Samuel Rapp told Sky News how he was at a restaurant next door to the bar when the fire started.
“I saw fire and a lot of people were screaming,” he said
“There were a lot of people at the entrance trying to escape, a lot of people were screaming trying to escape.
“I saw a lot of people on the floor, I think these people were dead.”
How New Year celebrations turned to tragedy as deadly fire ripped through Swiss ski resort bar
How tragedy unfolded as deadly fire ripped through Swiss ski resort bar on New Year
Work to identify victims 'will take time'
Swiss authorities have said work is underway to identify the victims and inform their families.
However, they warned the process “will take time”.
The Italian ambassador to Switzerland said it could take weeks to identify the dead, according to the BBC
The broadcaster reported that the Italian foreign minister also said the identification would be complex.
Witnesses describe waiters carrying candles in venue
Some of those inside the venue have described the moments before the fire broke out.
Two women told French broadcaster BFMTV that they were inside when they saw a barman carrying a barmaid on his shoulders.
They said the barmaid was holding "birthday candles" placed by waitresses on champagne bottles.
Macron: France offers 'full solidarity' to Switzerland
French president Emmanuel Macron has offered his condolences following a fatal fire in a Swiss ski resort.
He wrote on X: “Deep emotion following the fire in Crans-Montana. My thoughts go to the bereaved families and the injured. To Switzerland, to its people and to its authorities, I convey the full solidarity of France and our fraternal support.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks