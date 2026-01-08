Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

German president warns world must not turn into ‘den of robbers’ in Trump rebuke

Frank-Walter Steinmeier has criticised the U.S. foreign policy under President Donald Trump

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has urged world leaders not to let the world order disintegrate into a "den of robbers" where the unscrupulous take what they want.

In unusually strong remarks, which appeared to refer to the ousting of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, the former foreign minister criticised the U.S. foreign policy under President Donald Trump and said global democracy was being attacked as never before.

Although the German president's role is largely ceremonial, his words carry some weight, and he has more freedom to express views than politicians.

Describing Russia's annexation of Crimea and the full-scale invasion of Ukraine as a watershed, Steinmeier said the U.S. behaviour represented a second historic rupture.

Steinmeier strongly criticised the U.S. foreign policy under President Donald Trump (PA)

"Then there is the breakdown of values by our most important partner, the USA, which helped build this world order," Steinmeier said in remarks at a symposium late on Wednesday.

"It is about preventing the world from turning into a den of robbers, where the most unscrupulous take whatever they want, where regions or entire countries are treated as the property of a few great powers," he said.

Active intervention was needed in threatening situations and countries such as Brazil and India must be convinced to protect the world order, he said.

