Trump-Greenland latest: President claims ‘framework of future deal’ agreed and backs down from tariff threat
US president abandons plans to impose tariffs on a group of close European allies
Donald Trump has rowed back on his tariff threats after reaching the “framework of a future deal” over Greenland, he has announced, just hours after giving a fiery speech in Davos.
The US president abandoned plans to impose tariffs on a group of close European allies, which had objected to his push to acquire the Danish-controlled territory, after what he described as a “very productive” meeting with Nato secretary general Mark Rutte.
Writing on Truth Social on Wednesday, Trump said American and Nato representatives had “formed the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland and, in fact, the entire Arctic Region” based on discussions held in the closed-door meeting at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland.
“This solution, if consummated, will be a great one for the United States of America, and all Nato Nations,” he said. “Based upon this understanding, I will not be imposing the tariffs that were scheduled to go into effect on 1 February.”
Trump’s announcement comes just hours after he lashed out at Nato and Europe during an extraordinary speech at Davos and doubled down on his threats to secure Greenland.
What have Denmark and Greenland said in response to Trump's announcement
Denmark said the issue should be handled through private diplomacy rather than on social media.
"What is crucial for us is that we get to end this with respect for the integrity and sovereignty of the kingdom (of Denmark) and the right of the Greenlandic people to self-determination," Denmark's Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen told public broadcaster DR.
Rasmussen said he had spoken with Rutte but declined to provide details on what had been agreed.
Greenland’s government did not reply to a request for comment.
Donald Trump has reversed course and abandoned plans to impose tariffs on a group of U.S. allies that had objected to his push to acquire Greenland after what the U.S. president described as a “very productive” meeting with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte.
Writing on Truth Social, Trump said American and NATO representatives had “formed the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland and, in fact, the entire Arctic Region” based on discussions held in the closed-door meeting at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
He said the “solution” would be “will be a great one for the United States of America, and all NATO Nations” if it is “consummated.”
Davey describes Trump's change of heart as 'real relief for households and businesses'
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey described Donald Trump's change of heart as "a real relief for households and businesses" but added: "This sorry saga has proved yet again that Donald Trump is a fundamentally unreliable partner, happy to bully and tantrum until he gets his way.
"We cannot entrust our economy or our safety and security to the whims of an unhinged US president and whether he wakes up in a good mood that day. This must be the wake-up call we need. Only by standing tall with our neighbours can we face down this unpredictability and protect our national interest."
Trump's change in posture on tariffs sparked stock market rally
Donald Trump’s change in posture on tariffs sparked a stock market rally, with the S&P 500 index up 1.2 per cent.
That added to the market's recovery after the sharpest equities selloff in three months.
Karoline Leavitt falsely claims Trump didn’t mix up Iceland and Greenland in Davos speech
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Wednesday falsely claimed that President Trump did not repeatedly mix up Iceland and Greenland in a marquee speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, as the Republican detailed his contentious plans to take control of the latter island.
“No he didn’t,” Leavitt wrote on X in response to a reporter accurately describing the speech, sharing a Google result featuring an image of Greenland. “His written remarks referred to Greenland as a ‘piece of ice’ because that’s what it is. You’re the only one mixing anything up here.”
In fact, during the president’s speech on Wednesday, he used the wrong country’s name four times.
Ireland's deputy premier welcomes Trump's withdrawal of tariff threats
The withdrawal of the threat of additional tariffs on European countries by President Trump is "a welcome development", Ireland's deputy premier has said.
Simon Harris, the country's Finance Minister, said the "significant development" gave "credence and credibility" to the EU's strategy.
He said the bloc had "maintained cool heads" and had not responded to "every bit of political noise" nor "every Truth Social post".
In a statement, he said: "There's much detail to emerge, and there's still obviously much volatility, but today we have heard the President of the United States rule out force in relation to Greenland.
"We've also now seen in the last number of minutes him withdraw as a threat of additional tariffs.
"But it is important we continue to work collectively as a European Union, and collectively to stand up for the sovereignty of Denmark and Greenland - Greenland being a part of the Kingdom of Denmark.
"And also collectively work to seek the full implementation of the trade agreements that we already agreed with the US administration - an agreement that is key to protecting economic activity on both sides of the Atlantic."
'Today’s progress might be tomorrow’s headache,' Sweden's deputy PM says over potential Greenland deal
Sweden’s deputy prime minister has said that “today’s progress might be tomorrow’s headache” in reference to Donald Trump’s potential Greenland deal.
Ebba Busch told BBC Newsnight: “We don’t know the details of this deal. Today’s progress might be tomorrow’s headache.”
She added: “And we will have a long way to rebuild trust between the EU and the US.”
Spain urges EU to create joint army amid Greenland dispute
Spain is urging the EU to move towards creating a joint army for the bloc as a deterrence measure, Spain’s Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said in comments to Reuters on Wednesday ahead of a day of meetings in Davos.
The region should focus first on bringing together its tangible assets to properly integrate its defence industry, and then mobilising a coalition of the willing, the foreign minister said.
The concern over whether European citizens would be willing to assemble militarily is a legitimate debate, but the chance of assembling a critical mass was higher as a bloc than on a national level, Albares said, adding: ”A joint effort would be more efficient than 27 separate national armies.”
Nato chief: Issue of whether Greenland remains with Denmark did not come up in talks with Trump
Nato Secretary-General Mark Rutte told Fox News on Wednesday the issue of whether Greenland will remain with Denmark did not come up in his conversation with President Donald Trump earlier in the day.
Rutte made his comments in an interview on Fox News' "Special Report with Bret Baier" show.
Earlier in the day, Trump abruptly stepped back from threats to impose tariffs as leverage to seize Greenland, ruled out the use of force, and said a deal was in sight to end a dispute over the Danish territory.
