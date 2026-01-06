Europe’s showdown with Trump over threat to Greenland

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Europe set up a showdown with Donald Trump after its leaders joined Canada and Denmark to rally behind Greenland, insisting it “belongs to its people” as the US president doubled down on threats to imminently annex the strategic, mineral-rich island.

The major clash between long-term allies came while 27 heads of state and government, including military officials and two US envoys, gathered in Paris to determine Ukraine’s security guarantees following any potential peace deal with Russia.

It is a tinderbox point of contention between the continent and the US, which has piled pressure on Ukraine to cede territory to Russia and agree to truce conditions many Ukrainians see as an effective surrender.

Despite backlash from Europe the White House insisted on Tuesday it is "discussing options for acquiring Greenland".

"President Trump has made it well known that acquiring Greenland is a national security priority of the United States, and it's vital to deter our adversaries in the Arctic region,” the Trump administration said in a statement.

“The president and his team are discussing a range of options to pursue this important foreign policy goal, and of course, utilising the U.S. military is always an option at the commander-in-chief's disposal,” the statement added.

open image in gallery Danish military forces participate in an exercise with hundreds of troops from several European NATO members ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Earlier in the day, leaders of the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Poland and Spain had joined Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in defending Greenland’s sovereignty.

“Greenland belongs to its people,” the statement said. “It is for Denmark and Greenland, and them only, to decide on matters concerning Denmark and Greenland.”

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney later echoed the same point ahead of the Paris gathering, telling reporters in Paris: “The future of Greenland is a decision exclusively for the people of Greenland and Denmark.”

Rose Gottemoeller, who served as deputy secretary-general of Nato during Trump’s first administration, told The Independent that the most powerful member of Nato positioning itself as a “hostile actor” was putting the alliance through an “existential” crisis that smashed post-World War Two law governed order.

“To ask the US military to attack a US ally, a legal treaty ally, and take over the island of Greenland from our Danish ally crosses the red line of legality,” she said.

“Denmark was one of the original members of Nato. We've been allies for a long, long time. It would be unprecedented.”

She said the Trump administration clearly wants “to end what has been the post World War Two law-governed order that is enshrined in the UN Charter.”

“It is essentially back to a "might is right" kind of approach,” she continued.

The world’s largest island is a self-governing territory of the kingdom of Denmark and thus part of the Nato military alliance.

Trump has in recent days repeated that he is seeking an American takeover, an idea first voiced in 2019 during his first presidency.

He argues it is vital for the US military, as the strongest member of Nato, in the face of rising threats from China and Russia in the Arctic, and that Denmark has not done enough to protect it.

open image in gallery US President Donald Trump speaks during the House Republican Party (GOP) member retreat at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, on January 6, 2026 ( AFP/Getty )

Ms Frederiksen said that a US takeover of Greenland would amount to the end of Nato.

“Greenland is covered with Russian and Chinese ships all over the place,” Trump said. “We need Greenland from the standpoint of national security, and Denmark is not going to be able to do it.

“It’s so strategic right now,” Trump told reporters on Sunday.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller echoed the president on Monday: “You can talk all you want about international niceties and everything else but we live in a world, in the real world, that is governed by strength, that is governed by force, that is governed by power.”

Miller then questioned Denmark’s control over Greenland in an interview with CNN: “What is the basis of their territorial claim? What is their basis of having Greenland as a colony of Denmark?”

The tensions between allies threw considerable pressure on Tuesday’s delicate diplomatic balancing act in Paris. The continent also needs US military might to back up Ukrainian security guarantees and ward off Russia’s territorial ambitions.

In the meeting the UK and France announced it would deploy troops and build military hubs in Ukraine as the vital security guarantee in the event of a ceasefire with Russia. Donald Trump’s two envoys, his son-in-law Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff attended the meeting and confirmed the mechanism would be backed by the US but offered no concrete details.

open image in gallery Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz take part in the Coalition of the Willing meeting in Paris, at the Elysee Palace on January 6, 2026. ( AFP/Getty )

The Trump administration has clearly turned its attentions away from Ukraine and towards Latin America with its military engaging in Venezuela.

Over the weekend, it launched an unprecedented military operation on the capital, capturing the country’s authoritarian leader, who has already appeared in court in New York on “narco-terrorism” charges.

He has since threatened Venezuela’s neighbour Colombia, accusing its President Gustavo Petro of also being involved in drugs trafficking, a charge the leftist leader furiously denies.

In the capital Bogata, Carolina Corcho, leading Colombian politician, former minister and associate of Petro, warned Europe that if the US president is allowed to continue unchecked, the continent could be next especially after his threats towards Greenland.

“The United States was able to return Latin America and the world to pre-World War II conditions by kidnapping a president and bombing a city,” she told The Independent.

“If it can happen in Venezuela, it can happen anywhere — in Europe or even the UK.”