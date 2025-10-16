Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

U.S. President Donald Trump was on a long phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin Thursday, a day before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s planned White House visit to seek more support in the war with Russia.

Zelensky will meet Trump Friday to push for more military support, including potential long-range offensive missiles, as Kyiv and Moscow escalate their war with massive attacks on energy systems while NATO struggles to respond to a spate of Russian air incursions.

Trump and Putin were engaged in a long conversation Thursday, according to a social media post by the U.S. president. The Kremlin also confirmed the call, according to Russia's state RIA news agency.

"The conversation is ongoing, a lengthy one, and I will report the contents, as will President Putin, at its conclusion," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Ukraine wants to expand attack range

Ukraine is seeking U.S. Tomahawk long-range missiles, which would put Moscow and other major Russian cities within range of missile fire from Ukraine.

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin shake hands during a press conference following their meeting to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, in Anchorage, Alaska, August 15, 2025 ( REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo )

Trump, a Republican who has vowed to end the war that Russia started with its invasion of Ukraine in 2022, has expressed increasing frustration with Putin over ongoing attacks. Trump has said he could supply the weapons to Ukraine if Putin fails to come to the negotiating table. In its latest barrage, Russia launched more than 300 drones and 37 missiles to target infrastructure across Ukraine in overnight attacks Thursday, Zelensky said. Kyiv has ramped up its own attacks on Russian targets, including an oil refinery in the Saratov region Thursday.

Russia has been hitting Ukraine's energy and power facilities for consecutive winters as the war drags into its fourth year.

In the latest warnings to Russia, Trump said Wednesday that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had pledged to stop buying oil from Russia, and that the administration would push China to do the same. India has not confirmed any such commitment, though Reuters reported some Indian refiners are preparing to cut Russian oil imports, with expectations of a gradual reduction, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Wednesday that Washington would "impose costs on Russia for its continued aggression" unless the war ends.