Trump-Putin summit live: Starmer warns Ukraine’s borders ‘must not be changed by force’ as he meets Zelensky
Prime Minister says Ukraine’s ‘territorial integrity’ must be protected ahead of Trump summit with Vladimir Putin in Alaska
Sir Keir Starmer has warned that Ukraine’s borders “must not be changed by force” as he meets Volodymyr Zelensky in Downing Street.
The Prime Minister greeted the Ukrainian leader with a warm hug on Thursday in a demonstration of support, a day before President Donald Trump holds talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska aimed at ending the three-year-old conflict.
On Wednesday, Trump joined a virtual meeting with European leaders, including Zelensky, who sought to set red lines ahead of the summit.
The US President threatened “severe consequences” for if Putin does not agree to peace in Ukraine, without specifying what these could be.
In a statement on Wednesday, Sir Keir said that the UK’s support for Ukraine was “unwavering”, adding: “International borders must not be changed by force and Ukraine must have robust and credible security guarantees to defend its territorial integrity as part of any deal.”
Zelensky arrives at Downing Street
Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived at Downing Street for his meeting with Keir Starmer.
The Ukrainian prime minister was greeted at the doorstep with a warm hug from his British counterpart, with the pair exchanging short words before heading inside.
It is currently unclear whether Downing Street will share details about the meeting.
Zelensky due at Number 10 imminently
Volodymyr Zelensky is due to arrive at Number 10 Downing Street imminently.
A red carpet has been rolled out for the Ukrainian president outside Number 10, our Whitehall correspondent Kate Devlin reports.
It is a last push for the leaders to display unity in Europe, one day after a “very positive” call with Donald Trump - and one day before his crucial meeting with Vladimir Putin.
13 injured in Ukrainian drone attack, Russian authorities say
Thirteen people were injured in a Ukrainian drone attack on a residential building in Russia's southern city of Rostov-on-Don on Thursday, acting regional governor Yuri Slyusar said.
No further details are currently available on the strike - we’ll bring you the latest as it comes/
'No deal without Ukraine': Zelensky on Putin and Trump's meet in Alaska
Ukraine believes Putin has just ‘one card left to play’ in ceasefire talks – and it gives Kyiv the upper hand
Vladimir Putin has “only one card” left to play – to prolong the killing in Ukraine, according to a senior source in Volodymyr Zelensky’s presidential office as Europe held top-level talks ahead of the Alaska summit this week.
Zelensky has not been invited to Friday’s meeting between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump. And there are deep concerns that the US president will emerge from the encounter taking an even harder line on Ukraine.
Europe’s leaders, including Keir Starmer, have been corralling US officials and White House insiders, and met virtually with the Oval Office to try to persuade Trump to use the leverage he has over Putin to get him to agree to a ceasefire.
Our world affairs editor Sam Kiley writes:
Ukraine believes Putin has just ‘one card left to play’ in ceasefire talks
Zelensky and Starmer’s meeting at No 10 is a signal to one man - Donald Trump
The Independent’s Whitehall editor Kate Devlin reports:
The PM’s meeting with the Ukrainian leader this morning will be highly symbolic.
After days of diplomatic wrangling, the two men are putting on a show – for the US president.
The message is clear – the UK, like mush of Europe, is standing strong with Zelensky.
On the eve of Trump’s potentially historic summit with Putin in Alaska, there is some cautious optimism that the US is coming more onside to Europe’s arguments, including that nothing is imposed on Ukraine and that the country has to be involved in its own destiny.
This follows a call with European leaders, including the PM, on Thursday.
The fear, as always, however, is how unpredictable the US President can be.
WhatsApp says Russia is trying to block its services
WhatsApp said Russia was trying to block its services because the social media messaging app owned by Meta Platforms offered people's right to secure communication, and vowed to continue trying to make encrypted services available in Russia.
Russia has started restricting some Telegram and WhatsApp calls, accusing the foreign-owned platforms of failing to share information with law enforcement in fraud and terrorism cases.
"WhatsApp is private, end-to-end encrypted, and defies government attempts to violate people's right to secure communication, which is why Russia is trying to block it from over 100 million Russian people," WhatsApp said in a statement.
"We will keep doing all we can to make end-to-end encrypted communication available to people everywhere, including in Russia."
Trump's meeting with Putin in Alaska allows him to show American military strength, says expert
The meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin at an American military base allows them to avoid any protests and provides an important level of security, said Benjamin Jensen, senior fellow for defense and security at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington-based think tank.
"For President Trump, it's a great way for him to show American military strength while also isolating the ability of the public or others to intervene with what he probably hopes is a productive dialogue," Jensen said.
He said the location means Trump can cultivate ties with Putin while "signaling military power to try to gain that bargaining advantage to make a second meeting possible”.
What has Trump said about the Ukraine invasion since the start
After Putin invaded Ukraine in 2022, Donald Trump described the Russian leader in positive terms."I mean, he's taking over a country for $2 worth of sanctions. I'd say that's pretty smart," Trump said at his Mar-a-Lago resort.
In a radio interview that week, he suggested that Vladimir Putin was going into Ukraine to "be a peacekeeper."
Trump repeatedly said the invasion of Ukraine would never have happened if he had been in the White House — a claim Putin endorsed while lending his support to Trump's false claims of election fraud.
"I couldn't disagree with him that if he had been president, if they hadn't stolen victory from him in 2020, the crisis that emerged in Ukraine in 2022 could have been avoided," he said.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments