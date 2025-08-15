Trump-Putin summit live updates: Trump and Putin ride alone together in Beast to high-stakes Alaska meeting over Ukraine
Trump and Putin shook hands on red carpet ahead of high-stakes Ukraine meeting before getting into the back of “the Beast,” the official presidential limousine
The summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin is now underway in Anchorage, Alaska — their first one-on-one meeting in seven years.
The two leaders greeted each other on a red carpet set between Air Force fighter jets at the end of a long red carpet. After shaking hands, they both got into the back of “The Beast,” the U.S. president’s limousine.
Russian and U.S. delegations began arriving in the city on Friday, with footage showing Trump boarding Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland before its departure. On Truth Social, Trump posted a blunt two-word warning: “HIGH STAKES!!!”
Meanwhile, Russia’s veteran foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, was spotted in Anchorage in a vintage USSR sweatshirt. He told reporters Moscow “never plans ahead” – a remark that added to the uncertainty surrounding the talks.
Trump has vowed that the Russian president is “not going to mess around with me” as he attempts to secure a ceasefire deal. He also floated the possibility of bringing in European leaders, including Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky, for a second round of negotiations.
The White House said Friday’s amended schedule consists of a three-on-three meeting between the two delegations, a bilateral lunch and an expanded meeting, and a joint press conference.
Trump and Putin were alone for drive to meeting venue
Reporters are holding in a tent adjacent to the room where the joint press conference is set to take place.
That room features two podiums, two sets of Russian and American flags, and a blue backdrop that says “Pursuing Peace.”
White House pool reporters do not expect any additional movements before the press conference, but will send updates if there are any changes.
The print pooler reports that it was just President Donald Trump and President Vladimir Putin riding in “the Beast” official limousine earlier for the drive from the tarmac to the meeting site.
Trump 'won't be happy' without some form of ceasefire in Ukraine
President Donald Trump has reiterated his strong desire for a ceasefire in Ukraine, indicating he would not be “happy” if he left today’s meeting without one.
Speaking to Fox News Channel's Bret Baier aboard Air Force One en route to Alaska, Trump said his primary goal was to secure a halt to hostilities. He also expressed a wish for a second meeting on Russia’s war in Ukraine.
“I wouldn’t be thrilled if I didn’t get it,” he said of a ceasefire, noting that he had been told a resolution might not be achievable until a subsequent encounter. “I won’t be happy if I walk away without some form of a ceasefire,” he reiterated.
Earlier, a clip shows Trump saying if today’s meeting doesn’t work out well, he would “head back home real fast.”
Separately, Trump joked he “may have to start liking” Hillary Clinton again.
This came after Clinton, the former secretary of state, suggested she would nominate him for a Nobel Peace Prize if he negotiated an end to the war without Ukraine ceding territory.
“Well, that was very nice,” Trump commented on her remarks. The two were presidential rivals in 2016 with a contentious relationship.
Trump has previously been upfront about wanting the Nobel Peace Prize.
The full Fox News interview is set to air later on Friday.
With reporting from the AP
'Three-on-three' meeting underway between U.S. and Russia
President Donald Trump (C-R) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (C-L), flanked by their interpreters, meet during a US-Russia summit on Ukraine at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska.
They are joined by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff on the U.S. side, and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Putin’s foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov on the Russian side.
Trump and Putin arrive at meeting venue
The motorcade carrying President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived at a base facility ahead of their anticipated meeting and a subsequent news conference.
There was a brief photo spray before the meeting.
The two leaders sat side by side in a room at the base.
They made no statements and answered no questions as reporters shouted queries.
The reporters were quickly ushered out of the room.
Trump and Putin ride together in back of 'The Beast'
President Donald Trump and President Vladimir Putin each deplaned at 11:08 local time. The two leaders walked down the red carpets that had been rolled out to their respective planes and met where the carpets intersected, with Trump arriving at the spot first and clapping as Putin approached.
They shook hands, exchanged greetings, and then proceeded side by side to the riser, which is positioned about 50 feet from reporters.
The two leaders stepped onto the riser as a flyover of military aircraft, including B-2s and F-22s, passed overhead. They stood looking toward the press but did not respond to shouted questions. They shook hands again and stepped off the riser.
To great surprise, as they exited the podium, both leaders got into the back of the same limousine — “The Beast.”
Both leaders were chatting with each other and smiling as they took their seats.
Trump and Putin have exited their planes
President Donald Trump was the first to exit his plane, followed seconds later by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The two leaders will now greet each other on the red carpet before the official welcome.
