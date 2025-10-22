Ukraine-Russia war latest: Trump explains why he is cancelling ‘wasted’ Putin meeting
US and Russian leaders were reported to be meeting in Budapest this week to discuss Ukraine
The White House says a proposed summit between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin has been called off, less than a week after it was announced by the US president.
Explaining why there had been such a sudden U-turn, Trump suggested preparatory talks showed the gap between the two countries was too big for a leaders' summit to be productive.
“I don't want to have a wasted meeting," Trump said. “I don't want to have a waste of time — so we'll see what happens.”
The White House has reportedly been left dismayed by Moscow’s refusal to budge on the Ukraine war, with even a lower-level meeting between US secretary of state Marco Rubio and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrovalso postponed.
A White House official told The Independent on Tuesday that there are no plans for the presidential summit in the “immediate future”.
European leaders have called on Mr Trump to demand an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine based on present battle lines. But Putin has been telling his US counterpart that he wants Kyiv to hand over the entirety of the Donbas, and has previously rejected the idea of a temporary ceasefire.
Donald Trump’s now cancelled meeting with Vladimir Putin will come as a relief to European leaders, who have accused the Russian leader of stalling for time with diplomacy while trying to gain ground on the battlefield.
The leaders — including the British prime minister, French president and German chancellor — said they opposed any push to make Ukraine surrender land captured by Russian forces in return for peace, as Trump most recently has suggested.
They also plan to push forward with plans to use billions of dollars in frozen Russian assets to help fund Ukraine's war efforts, despite some misgivings about the legality and consequences of such a step.
The US and Russian presidents last met in Alaska in August, but the encounter did not advance Trump's stalled attempts to end a war that began with Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.
Now, a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing — a group of 35 countries who support Ukraine — is due to take place in London on Friday, where more outcomes are expected in favour of Kyiv.
The statement by the leaders of Ukraine, the UK, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, Poland, Denmark and EU officials came early in what Zelensky said on Monday would be a week that is "very active in diplomacy.”
More international economic sanctions on Russia are likely to be discussed at an EU summit in Brussels tomorrow.
“We must ramp up the pressure on Russia's economy and its defense industry, until Putin is ready to make peace," Tuesday's statement said.
What are Zelensky's demands from Trump?
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has been trying to strengthen Ukraine's position by seeking long-range Tomahawk missiles from the US, although Donald Trump has wavered on whether he would provide them.
“We need to end this war, and only pressure will lead to peace," Zelensky said yesterday in a Telegram post.
He noted that Vladimir Putin returned to diplomacy and called Trump last week when it looked like Tomahawk missiles were a possibility.
But "as soon as the pressure eased a little, the Russians began to try to drop diplomacy, postpone the dialogue," Zelensky said.
UK-made Storm Shadow missiles used to attack Russian chemical plant
Ukraine has carried out an attack on a Russian chemical plant using British provided Storm Shadow missiles, the Ukrainian military said.
Ukraine's general staff of the armed forces said the strike was a “successful hit” penetrating through the Russian air defence system.
“The Bryansk Chemical Plant is a key facility of the aggressor state's military-industrial complex", the Ukrainian military said in a post on X yesterday.
Ukrainian officials said the plant "produces gunpowder, explosives and rocket fuel components used in ammunition and missiles employed by the enemy to shell the territory of Ukraine".
They are still assessing the outcome of the "massive combined missile and air strike".
President Donald Trump said his plan for a snap summit with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Hungary has been put on hold because it would have been a "waste of time”.
The rapid U-turn on the leaders' meeting is the latest twist in Trump's stop-and-go effort to resolve the war in Ukraine.
The decision to hold off on the meeting in Budapest, Hungary, which Trump had announced last week, was made following a call on Monday between secretary of state Marco Rubio and Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov.
“I don't want to have a wasted meeting," Trump said. “I don't want to have a waste of time — so we'll see what happens.”
Lavrov made clear in public comments yesterday that Russia is opposed to an immediate ceasefire.
Trump, meanwhile, has been shifting his stance all year on key issues in the war, including whether a ceasefire should come before longer-term peace talks, and whether Ukraine could win back land seized by Russia during almost four years of fighting.
Russian missile strikes spark fires across Kyiv
Russian night-time missile strikes sparked fires and hurled debris across several districts in Ukraine's capital, igniting cars and shattering windows, Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said.
Emergency services were dispatched to several sites where the debris from the destroyed air weapons fell, but no casualties have been reported, Klitschko said.
The size of the attack, which Klitschko said was carried out with ballistic missiles, and the primary target were not immediately clear. There was no immediate comment from Russia.
In the region surrounding Kyiv, a private residential house caught fire as a result of the Russian attack, injuring an elderly woman, the region's governor, Mykola Kalashnyk, said on Telegram.
In Pictures: Ukrainians survey destruction in aftermath of Russian drone attack
gather next to destroyed shops following what local authorities called a Ukrainian overnight drone attack in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in Bataysk in the Rostov region, Russia on 21 October 2025.
Russia closely watching Nato nuclear deterrence exercise, says Kremlin
Russia’s military has said it is paying close attention as Nato’s ongoing nuclear deterrence exercise gets underway, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.
It said it will carefully analyse its progress and intent, as it takes place in the Netherlands.
The Steadfast Noon exercise began last week and involved 71 aircrafts from 41 nations.
Top EU official sceptical of potential Putin-Trump ceasefire deal
Ukraine's allies are concerned over the war-hit nation’s position on the battlefield and diplomatically, amid fears that Donald Trump and Russian president Vladimir Putin could sign a bad ceasefire deal, weakening all of Europe.
The outcome of their meeting could be a disaster not just for Ukraine but also for Europe, European officials have said.
“We see president Trump’s efforts to bring peace to Ukraine. Of course all these efforts are welcome, but we don’t see Russia really wanting peace,” top EU diplomat Kaja Kallas told reporters in Luxembourg yesterday.
“Russia only understands strength.”
Ukraine and its allies have long called for an immediate ceasefire with troops in place, while Moscow has demanded Ukraine cede further territory before it would halt fighting.
Mapped: The crucial Ukraine region Trump says should be ‘cut up’ between Zelensky and Putin
A critical region of Ukraine became the centre of a heated debate between Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump during a White House meeting, according to reports.
Vladimir Putin has long demanded that Ukraine cede the Donbas to Moscow, a chunk of eastern Ukraine the majority of which has been occupied by Russian forces since its February 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
At an explosive meeting in Washington, DC on Friday, the US president is said to have told Zelensky to accept Russia’s terms or risk facing destruction.
President Zelensky’s visit to the Oval Office allegedly turned into a “shouting match”, with Trump resorting to profanity, sources told the Financial Times.
Trump reportedly aside maps of the Ukrainian frontline, urging Zelensky to surrender the Donbas region to Russia, seemingly adopting points Vladimir Putin made to Trump in their call the day before.
But it was reported that Zelensky succeeded in bringing Trump back to endorsing a freeze of the current front lines.
Click here to see the map of the Donbas region, and where the frontline cuts through it.
US president Donald Trump said on Tuesday, when asked why his planned summit in Hungary with Russian president Vladimir Putin was put on hold, said he did not want to have a wasted meeting.
Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump said he had not made a determination about the meeting, which the president had wanted to hold soon in Budapest.
