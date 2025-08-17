Starmer to join Trump-Zelensky summit after Putin talks fail to reach Ukraine-Russia ceasefire: Live updates
French president Emmanuel Macron and German chancellor Friedrich Merz are among those travelling to Washington DC on Monday
Sir Keir Starmer will join Volodymyr Zelensky and other European leaders for a crucial meeting with President Trump at the White House on Monday.
Downing Street confirmed the prime minister would be attending, after six key allies announced they would be travelling to Washington DC in a show of support for Ukraine.
Finish president Alexander Stubb, German chancellor Friedrich Merz and French president Emmanuel Macron are among those who will on hand to prevent any flare-ups between the Ukrainian president and Trump, and to represent Europe’s interests. European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen will also be in attendance at the request of Zelensky..
It comes as Vladimir Putin has demanded Ukraine surrender the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk provinces of the Donbas region as one condition for ending the war.
The Russian leader told Trump that he would be prepared to stop fighting on the rest of the frontline if Ukraine gave in to the demand.
The concessions were discussed at the summit of the two leaders in Alaska on Friday, which ended with no peace deal despite nearly three hours of talks. Sources very close to the meeting told The Independent the dramatic move appears to have been endorsed by Mr Trump as a means to bring an end to the war.
EU's von der Leyen says content of ceasefire is more important
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told reporters on Sunday the term "ceasefire" was less important than the need to stop the killing.
"It matters what's the effect. And the effect must be to stop the killing," von der Leyen said.
"So it's not the term itself, it's the content that matters. It is so important to have as soon as possible a trilateral meeting ... between the President of Ukraine, the President of the United States, and of Russia."
Is Zelensky about to walk into another White House ambush?
The free world’s most celebrated president is showing some mettle in agreeing to a meeting with the leader of the free world. When Volodymyr Zelensky walks into the Oval Office on Monday, he knows he’s risking another ambush.
The Ukrainian president is prepared to gamble that he’ll get another White House schoolyard bullying session, because there’s a slim chance that Donald Trump may finally have tired of being played by the Kremlin.
It is now conceivable, just, that Trump is prepared to consider security guarantees for Ukraine that reflect Nato’s Article 5, which could mean that if Ukraine signed up to a peace deal then its long-term future sovereignty and security would be protected, by force of arms, by allies including the US.
Russia's FSB says it prevented Ukrainian drone attack on Smolensk nuclear power plant
Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Sunday it had prevented a Ukrainian drone attack on the Smolensk nuclear power plant, Interfax news agency reported.
Earlier, Moscow’s forces announced they shot down 300 Ukrainian drones and struck storage sites for Sapsan missiles while fierce battles raged in the Donetsk region where Ukrainian forces were trying to halt a Russian advance, the defence ministry and war bloggers said.
"Four guided aerial bombs and 300 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down by air defense systems," the ministry said.
State department papers left behind on Alaska hotel Trump-Putin summit details
U.S. State Department documents containing sensitive government information were discovered on a public printer at an Alaska hotel, two hours before a high-stakes summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Eight pages — containing a schedule, several phone numbers of government employees, and a luncheon menu — were found in a public hotel printer at Hotel Captain Cook in Anchorage, a 20-minute drive from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson where the two world leaders met Friday to discuss the future of the war in Ukraine.
Three guests staying at Hotel Captain Cook found the pages around 9 a.m. Friday, two hours before the summit began, according to NPR. It’s not clear who left the papers but seven of the pages were “produced by the Office of the Chief of Protocol,” according to images obtained by NPR, which is part of the State Department.
Swedish prime minister to attend Sunday's 'Coalition of the Willing' meeting
Swedish prime minister Ulf Kristersson will virtually attend Sunday's meeting with the "Coalition of the Willing", ahead of President Volodymyr Zelenskiys visit to Washington on Monday, a spokesperson from the prime minister's office told Reuters.
Kristersson will however not fly to Washington together with Zelensky alongside other European leaders on Monday, the spokesperson said.
Mapped: The key territories Putin wants handed over to bring about peace in Ukraine
As all eyes turn to Washington DC on Monday, one of the key issues that is likely to be a sore topic for Volodymyr Zelensky is the prospect of relinquishing land to secure peace for Ukraine.
Despite launching an illegal invasion, Vladimir Putin is understood to have demanded that Kyiv surrender the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk provinces as a condition for ending the war.
Such a move would effectively hand over Ukraine’s industrial heartland, giving Russia control of the Donbas region, where the majority of the heavy fighting has taken place since February 2022.
Putin discusses Alaska summit with Belarus
Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, the press service of the Belarusian president said via its Telegram channel on Sunday.
"Two Presidents discussed the situation in the region in the light of the talks in Alaska. Putin informed his Belarusian counterpart in detail about the results of the last Russia-US summit," the press service said.
Sir Keir Starmer to travel to Washington to meet Trump
Sir Keir Starmer will join President Zelensky and European leaders for a meeting with President Trump at the White House on Monday, Downing Street has said.
Merz, Macron and Meloni to join Zelensky – but no word from Starmer
European leaders will join Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky when he meets Donald Trump for peace talks at the White House on Monday.
Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, German chancellor Friedrich Merz and Finnish president Alexander Stubb were the first leaders to confirm they will join Mr Zelensky in Washington DC.
Mr Zelensky’s Oval Office rendezvous with the US president will take place after Western allies meet for a coalition of the willing video call on Sunday afternoon.
Downing Street would not comment on whether Sir Keir plans to travel to Washington to join other European leaders on Monday.
Italy's prime minister Giorgia Meloni to travel to Washington
Giorgia Meloni is the latest European leader to announce she will be joining Volodymyr Zelensky for his meeting at the White House on Monday.
Her office confirmed she would be joining Germany’s Friedrich Merz, France’s Emmanuel Macron, and Finland’s Alexander Stubb.
