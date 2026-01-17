Trump-Greenland latest: US to hit UK and other European countries with 10% tariffs
Trump said it was ‘time to give Denmark back’ to the US
President Donald Trump has announced new 10 per cent tariffs on the UK, Denmark and other European countries over their opposition to Greenland being taken over by the US.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said 10% tariffs would come into effect on February 1 on Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands and Finland.
Those tariffs would increase to 25% on June 1 and would continue until a deal is reached for the US to purchase Greenland, Trump said.
"World Peace is at stake! China want Greenland, and there is not a thing Denmark can do about it," Trump added. He went on to claim Greenland is only protected by two dogsleds.
Trump insists he is 'open to negotiation'
In his post, Trump accused allies of Denmark of playing a “very dangerous game”.
"These Countries, who are playing this very dangerous game, have put a level of risk in play that is not tenable or sustainable," Trump wrote.
"The United States of America is immediately open to negotiation with Denmark and/or any of these Countries that have put so much at risk, despite all that we have done for them, including maximum protection, over so many decades," he said.
