Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Liveupdated

Trump-Greenland latest: US to hit UK and other European countries with 10% tariffs

Trump said it was ‘time to give Denmark back’ to the US

Donald Trump says he is speaking with NATO on occupying Greenland

President Donald Trump has announced new 10 per cent tariffs on the UK, Denmark and other European countries over their opposition to Greenland being taken over by the US.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said 10% tariffs would come into effect on February 1 on Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands and Finland.

Those tariffs would increase to 25% on June 1 and would continue until a deal is reached for the US to purchase Greenland, Trump said.

"World Peace is at stake! China want Greenland, and there is not a thing Denmark can do about it," Trump added. He went on to claim Greenland is only protected by two dogsleds.

Trump insists he is 'open to negotiation'

In his post, Trump accused allies of Denmark of playing a “very dangerous game”.

"These Countries, who are playing this very dangerous game, have put a level of risk in play that is not tenable or sustainable," Trump wrote.

"The United States of America is immediately open to negotiation with Denmark and/or any of these Countries that have put so much at risk, despite all that we have done for them, including maximum protection, over so many decades," he said.

Daniel Keane17 January 2026 16:57

Trump announces 10% tariffs on UK and other countries over Greenland

President Donald Trump has announced new 10 per cent tariffs on the UK, Denmark and other European countries over their opposition to Greenland being taken over by the US.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said 10% tariffs would come into effect on February 1 on Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands and Finland.

Daniel Keane17 January 2026 16:51

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in