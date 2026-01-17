Trump-Greenland latest: US to hit UK and other European countries with 10% tariffs
Trump said it was ‘time to give Greenland back’ to the US
President Donald Trump has announced new 10 per cent tariffs on the UK, Denmark and other European countries over their opposition to Greenland being taken over by the US.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said 10 per cent tariffs would come into effect on February 1 on Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands and Finland.
Those tariffs would increase to 25 per cent on June 1 and would continue until a deal is reached for the US to purchase Greenland, Trump said.
"World Peace is at stake! China and Russia want Greenland, and there is not a thing Denmark can do about it," Trump added. He went on to claim Greenland is only protected by two dogsleds.
The UK’s leader of the opposition Kemi Badenoch said Donald Trump was “completely wrong” to impose the tariffs.
The US president has been eyeing up a US takeover of Greenland since taking office last January, having first posed the idea during his first term. Denmark and its European allies have been firmly opposed to the proposal.
Starmer's US policy 'in tatters' with Trump 'punishing UK', says Lib Dem leader
The leader of the UK’s Liberal Democrats, Sir Ed Davey, has said Donald Trump is “punishing” the UK.
Writing on social media, he said: “Starmer’s US policy lies in tatters. Trump is now punishing the UK and Nato allies just for doing the right thing.
“Time for the PM to stand firm against the bully in the White House, and work with European and Commonwealth allies to make him back down from this reckless plan.”
We’re still waiting to hear from prime minister Sir Keir Starmer and other European leaders of countries that now face tariffs.
Analysis | Embarrassment for Starmer’s failed charm offensive
The Independent’s political correspondent Millie Cooke writes:
Donald Trump’s plan to slap tariffs on the UK is a major blow for Starmer.
Not only was foreign policy perhaps the only area where the government was seen to be performing relatively well, but the PM now faces accusations of having appeased the volatile US president, an approach which critics will say has only emboldened Trump.
Already, Lib Dem leader Ed Davey - a vocal critic of the government’s foreign policy - has come out and warned Starmer’s foreign policy “lies in tatters”, calling for the PM to finally “stand firm against the bully in the White House”.
But it’s not just optics that will be a major blow for the prime minister. The UK’s ailing economy is in an extremely fragile state, with figures published this week showing we had growth of just 0.3 per cent in November.
There were hopes the country’s precarious finances had started to show the green shoots of recovery. But there’s no doubt that 10 per cent tariffs across the board will put a significant dampener on hopes of an economic comeback.
Starmer will now be attempting to salvage the wreckage, in hopes that the good relationship he has built with Trump can be leveraged to negotiate a carve out for Britain.
But as Trump has shown time and time again, sharing warm words with the US president means very little when it comes to his foreign policy.
The US and Greenland are in ‘disagreement’. Here are three ways it could end
A “fundamental disagreement” persists. This was the only concrete outcome of the meeting at the White House between US, Danish and Greenlandic officials on January 14, as each side maintained its original position on Greenland’s sovereignty. The Trump administration argued that the US has to take direct control of the island, while both Danish and Greenlandic officials firmly rejected the idea.
This was perhaps to be expected. The recently released US National Security Strategy made one thing very clear: US foreign policy is now defined by an assertive approach towards the entire Western Hemisphere.
Washington claims the right to intervene in other countries’ domestic affairs – even militarily, if necessary – in order to guarantee US strategic and corporate interests.
Professor of International Relations Michele Testoni writes, before Trump’s tariff announcement:
The US and Greenland are in ‘disagreement’. Here are three ways it could end
Trump says US control of Greenland necessary for world peace
In his Truth Social announcement, Donald Trump has framed his tariffs as an effort to guarantee world peace.
China and Russia, he says, both want Greenland - which he says cannot protect itself.
“Only the United States of America, under PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP, can play in this game, and very successfully, at that! Nobody will touch this sacred piece of Land, especially since the National Security of the United States, and the World at large, is at stake.
He also noted visits to Greenland by European officials, which he said took place for “purposes unknown”.
The UK announced it had sent a military officer to Greenland as Denmark stepped up its military presence in the Arctic and High North.
“This is a very dangerous situation for the Safety, Security, and Survival of our Planet. These Countries, who are playing this very dangerous game, have put a level of risk in play that is not tenable or sustainable,” the US president added.
“Therefore, it is imperative that, in order to protect Global Peace and Security, strong measures be taken so that this potentially perilous situation end quickly, and without question.”
Why does Trump say the US 'needs' Greenland?
Donald Trump first proposed US control over Greenland in 2019, towards the end of his first sting as president.
At the time, the idea was turned down and described as “absurd” by Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen.
But why is the US president so insistent that Washington should purchase the semi-autonomous Danish territory?
Greenland’s Arctic location is key: Greenland sits off the northeastern coast of Canada, with more than two-thirds of its territory lying within the Arctic Circle. That has made it crucial to the defence of North America since the Second World War.
Rare earth minerals: Greenland is a rich source of the so-called rare earth minerals that are a key component of mobile phones, computers, batteries and other hi-tech gadgets that are expected to power the world’s economy in the coming decades.
US military presence in Greenland: The US Department of Defence operates the remote Pituffik Space Base in northwestern Greenland, which was operated by the US after they and Denmark signed the Greenland Defence Agreement in 1951. It supports missile warning, missile defence and space surveillance operations for the US and Nato.
Security threats to the Arctic: In 2018, China declared itself a “near-Arctic state” in an effort to gain more influence in the region. China has also announced plans to build a “Polar Silk Road” as part of its global Belt and Road Initiative. Meanwhile, Russian president Vladimir Putin has said Russia is worried about Nato’s activities in the Arctic and will respond by strengthening its military capability in the polar region.
Leader of UK's Conservatives says Trump tariffs 'completely wrong'
The UK’s leader of the opposition Kemi Badenoch said Donald Trump was “completely wrong” to impose tariffs over Greenland.
The Conservative Party leader wrote on social media: “A terrible idea. President Trump is completely wrong to announce tariffs on the UK over Greenland. People in both UK and US will face higher costs.
“These tariffs will be yet another burden for businesses across our country. The sovereignty of Greenland should only be decided by the people of Greenland.
“On this, I agree with Keir Starmer.”
Watch: Greenland residents stage 'Stop Trump' protest as president continues threats
'We have subsidised Europe for many years'
IN a long-winded post on Truth Social announcing the new tariffs, Trump says the US has “subsidized Denmark, and all of the Countries of the European Union, and others, for many years by not charging them Tariffs”.
“Now, after Centuries, it is time for Denmark to give back — World Peace is at stake!” he added.
“Starting on February 1st, 2026, all of the above mentioned Countries (Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, The United Kingdom, The Netherlands, and Finland), will be charged a 10% Tariff on any and all goods sent to the United States of America,” the post added.
“On June 1st, 2026, the Tariff will be increased to 25%. This Tariff will be due and payable until such time as a Deal is reached for the Complete and Total purchase of Greenland.”
Trump insists he is 'open to negotiation'
In his post, Trump accused allies of Denmark of playing a “very dangerous game”.
"These Countries, who are playing this very dangerous game, have put a level of risk in play that is not tenable or sustainable," Trump wrote.
"The United States of America is immediately open to negotiation with Denmark and/or any of these Countries that have put so much at risk, despite all that we have done for them, including maximum protection, over so many decades," he said.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks