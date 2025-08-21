Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ukraine-Russia war latest: Moscow ignores Trump calls for Zelensky-Putin summit and hits out at security talks

Moscow demands to be directly engaged on questions of security concerning Ukraine and Europe

Arpan Rai
Thursday 21 August 2025 04:42 BST
Comments
Russia's drone strikes spark huge fire at energy facility in Ukraine

Russia has yet again ignored Donald Trump’s bid to hold a summit between Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky and said attempts to resolve security issues for Kyiv without Moscow’s participation was a “road to nowhere”.

"We cannot agree with the fact that now it is proposed to resolve questions of security, collective security, without the Russian Federation. This will not work," Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov told a joint press conference after meeting Jordan's foreign minister.

The US is reportedly eyeing Budapest as a location for a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin.

"I am sure that in the West and above all in the United States they understand perfectly well that seriously discussing security issues without the Russian Federation is a utopia, it's a road to nowhere,” he said.

This comes as European countries are reportedly pressing Trump to send fighter jets to Romania as part of security guarantees for Ukraine.

Military chiefs from several countries are discussing the use of American F-35s in Romania, where Nato is building its largest European airbase, to deter Russia from reinvading, according to The Times.

Russia's Lavrov says talks on Ukraine's security without Moscow are 'utopia'

Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has said attempts to resolve security issues relating to Ukraine without Moscow's participation are a "road to nowhere”.

Mr Lavrov, a key aide to Vladimir Putin, was speaking at a joint press conference in Jordan yesterday, where he pointedly made no reference to Donald Trump's public calls for a summit between Putin and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky.

He criticised talks about future security guarantees for Ukraine that were let by European leaders this week, calling them “rather clumsy” and “unethical” and adding: “We did not hear any constructive ideas from the Europeans there.”

"We cannot agree with the fact that now it is proposed to resolve questions of security, collective security, without the Russian Federation. This will not work," he said.

"I am sure that in the West and above all in the United States they understand perfectly well that seriously discussing security issues without the Russian Federation is a utopia, it's a road to nowhere.”

Lavrov added that Russia believed security guarantees should be ensured on an equal basis with the participation of countries such as China, the United States, Britain and France, a Russian news agency said.

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov and US secretary of state Marco Rubio talk as they attend a press conference held by US president Donald Trump and Russian president Vladimir Putin
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov and US secretary of state Marco Rubio talk as they attend a press conference held by US president Donald Trump and Russian president Vladimir Putin (Reuters)
Arpan Rai21 August 2025 04:42

What security guarantees may look like

International “reassurance” forces could be deployed in Ukraine after a ceasefire or peace deal:

What could US and European security guarantees look like for Ukraine?

British prime minister Sir Keir Starmer has met with 30 international leaders to discuss the next steps for ensuring Ukraine’s security
Jane Dalton21 August 2025 03:55

Key territories Putin wants handed over

Russia occupies nearly 20 per cent of Ukraine already. See our map of occupied territories that it wants:

Mapped: The key territories Putin wants handed over to bring about peace in Ukraine

The Donetsk and Luhansk provinces in the Donbas region form the industrial heartland of Ukraine
Jane Dalton21 August 2025 02:00

Is the UK ready to put boots on the ground in Ukraine?

See how Britain’s military equipment and defence spending have changed over time:

UK defence in numbers: Are we ready to put boots on the ground in Ukraine?

Keir Starmer’s commitment to deploy British peacekeepers to Ukraine has raised questions over whether the UK is ready for conflict, Alicja Hagopian writes
Jane Dalton21 August 2025 00:30

Russian allies Belarus and Iran agree to boost defence ties

The Belarus leader said he backed Iran’s “legitimate right to develop peaceful nuclear energy”:

Russian allies Belarus and Iran agree to boost bilateral defense ties

Belarus and Iran signed have new agreements to boost bilateral ties in areas including defense
Jane Dalton20 August 2025 22:58

Allies working on new plan, says Zelensky aide

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief of staff says Ukraine is working on a plan with its allies if Russia prolongs the war or disrupts agreements on leaders’ meetings.

Andrii Yermak said the allies had already begun active work on a military component of security guarantees for his country.

(AP)
Jane Dalton20 August 2025 21:39

UK military chief meets Nato counterparts for Ukraine talks

The head of Britain's armed forces has met with his Nato counterparts as Europe continues to push for security guarantees for Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire.

Admiral Sir Tony Radakin met senior US defence officials alongside other European military chiefs in Washington DC on Wednesday to discuss military options to secure peace in Ukraine.

He later attended a virtual meeting of Nato's military committee, described by its chairman Italian Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone as "candid".

On Tuesday evening, Admiral Radakin, the chief of the defence staff, had dined with his US counterpart General Dan Caine.

Daniel Keane20 August 2025 21:00

Watch: Firefighters battle Ukrainian energy facility blaze after Russian drone strike

Russian drone strike sees firefighters battle huge blaze at Ukrainian energy facility

An overnight Russian drone strike caused a huge fire at an energy facility in Odesa, Ukraine on Wednesday (20 August), Volodymyr Zelensky said. Footage shared by the Ukrainian president shows firefighters tackling the massive blaze, whilst emergency service workers appear to help individuals climb down from the wreckage. The State Emergency Service of Ukraine confirmed that one person was injured in the attack. Posting the footage, Mr Zelensky said: “All of these are demonstrative strikes that only confirm the need to put pressure on Moscow, the need to impose new sanctions and tariffs until diplomacy is fully effective.”
Jane Dalton20 August 2025 20:35

Military chiefs in US talks on security guarantees

A small group of military leaders is talking to Washington about options for security guarantees for Ukraine, a Western official has said, shortly after a bigger virtual meeting ended.

The source said US General Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was holding the talks that also involved around half a dozen other Nato chiefs of defence.

The official said they expected further meetings of the chiefs of defence in a broader format to be called, to discuss any options worked out in the smaller group.

No time frame has been set as the final decision will lie with political leaders, the official said.

Reuters | Jane Dalton20 August 2025 19:35

Watch: Lavrov warns West over excluding Moscow

Russian foreign minister warns West over excluding Moscow from security discussions

Russia’s foreign minister has sent the West a warning over excluding Moscow from security discussions on Ukraine. Speaking on Wednesday (20 August), two days after Donald Trump hosted Volodymyr Zelensky and other western leaders in the White House, Sergei Lavrov said alienating the Kremlin is a “road to nowhere”. “We cannot agree with the fact that now it is proposed to resolve questions of security, collective security, without the Russian Federation. This will not work,” he said. Lavrov said that Russia will continue to express its "legitimate interests fairly and harshly”, and that the US must understand that excluding Moscow is futile.
Jane Dalton20 August 2025 18:59

