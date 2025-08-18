Trump-Zelensky meeting live: Starmer and other European leaders at White House as crucial Ukraine talks start
President Donald Trump vowed to ‘get it done’ and end the war in Ukraine on Truth Social
European leaders have arrived at the White House ahead of key talks between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Zelensky and top European leaders are preparing for a high-stakes summit on the Ukraine war in Washington, D.C.. Trump is set to meet with Zelensky at 1 p.m. (6 p.m. BST) before meeting with European leaders at 3 p.m. (8 p.m. BST).
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrived at the White House on Monday afternoon, along with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Each arrived in black SUVs and were greeted by White House staff.
Trump vowed to "get it done" and stop the Ukraine war ahead of his meeting with Zelensky.
"Despite all of my lightweight and very jealous critics, I'll get it done — I always do," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
After meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska Friday, Trump is pushing Zelensky to strike a peace agreement, by giving up Crimea and NATO membership, and reach an immediate ceasefire – reiterating Moscow's position.
What you need to know about the Trump-Zelensky meeting
President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are set to meet in the White House on Monday afternoon.
Here’s what you need to know:
- Trump and Zelensky are set to meet in the Oval Office around 1 p.m. local time.
- Trump will hold a multilateral meeting with European leaders around 3 p.m. local time.
- Several European leaders have arrived at the White House, including British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.
- Trump and Zelensky are expected to discuss territorial questions. Russia has reportedly demanded that Ukraine cede the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk. Trump and Zelensky are also expected to address security guarantees for Ukraine.
- Trump vowed to “get it done” and end the war in Ukraine in a Truth Social post on Monday morning.
Zelensky shares post ahead of White House arrival
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shared a statement ahead of his arrival at the White House.
“Our main goal is a reliable and lasting peace for Ukraine and for the whole of Europe. And it is important that the momentum of all our meetings lead to precisely this result,” Zelensky wrote. “We understand that we shouldn't expect Putin to voluntarily abandon aggression and new attempts at conquest. That is why pressure must work, and it must be joint pressure – from the United States and Europe, and from everyone in the world who respects the right to life and the international order.”
Zelensky met with several European leaders at the Ukrainian embassy in Washington, D.C., on Monday morning. The group “coordinated our positions ahead of the meeting with President Trump,” he said.
French President Emmanuel Macron arrives at White House
French President Emmanuel Macron has arrived at the White House.
Keir Starmer arrives at White House
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has arrived at the White House.
Ursula von der Leyen arrives
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has arrived at the White House.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has also arrived.
Several European leaders are set to arrive at the White House this afternoon.
French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer have already landed in the Washington, D.C., area.
Emmanuel Macron arrives in Washington, DC
French President Emmanuel Macron has landed at Dulles International Airport, just outside Washington, D.C.
This comes after British Prime Minister Keir Starmer landed earlier this morning at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.
