Trump-Zelensky meeting live: Ukraine leader to meet Putin ‘within two weeks’ after White House talks

Donald Trump has said a meeting between Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian president Vladimir Putin could take place within two weeks, German chancellor Friedrich Merz said after talks at the White House.
The US president has taken steps to arrange a meeting between the two as he hosted key European leaders at the White House.
“At the conclusion of the meetings, I called President Putin, and began the arrangements for a meeting, at a location to be determined, between President Putin and President Zelensky. After that meeting takes place, we will have a Trilat, which would be the two Presidents, plus myself,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.
After the meeting between European leaders and Trump, Nato chief Mark Rutte said alliance membership for Ukraine was not under discussion but that there was a discussion on "Article 5-type" security guarantees for the war-hit nation.
Sir Keir Starmer said there was "real progress" and a "real sense of unity" during the White House talks.
Rubio says Putin has agreed to meet with Zelensky
Russian president Vladimir Putin agreed to meet with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky during a phone call with Donald Trump earlier today, secretary of state Marco Rubio said.
Speaking to Fox News’s Jesse Watters on being in the room during the call between Trump and Putin, Rubio said: “ I was, I was. And in that conversation, what came from it is that the President suggested that Zelensky and Putin meet, so we’re working on that now to try to set that up for them to meet somewhere, which, again, would be unprecedented.”
“And then if that goes well, hopefully the next meeting will be a meeting between Presidents Putin, Trump, and Zelensky, where we hope to finalise a deal. We’re not there yet, but that’s what we’re aiming towards and that’s one of the things that was discussed today, is how to get to that point,” the US secretary of state said.
He added: “But just the fact that Putin is saying, sure, I’ll meet with Zelensky – that’s a big deal. I mean, I’m not saying they’re going to leave that room best friends. I’m not saying they’re going to leave that room with a peace deal. But I think the fact that people are now talking to each other, this wasn’t happening for three and a half years. This was a stalemated war of death and destruction.”
Trump to arrange Putin-Zelensky visit in weeks, says German leader
Donald Trump has said a meeting between Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian president Vladimir Putin could take place within two weeks, German chancellor Friedrich Merz said after talks at the White House.
The US president has taken steps to arrange a meeting between the two as he hosted key European leaders at the White House.
“At the conclusion of the meetings, I called President Putin, and began the arrangements for a meeting, at a location to be determined, between President Putin and President Zelensky. After that meeting takes place, we will have a Trilat, which would be the two Presidents, plus myself,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.
The direct meeting between Zelensky and Putin was also confirmed by French president Emmanuel Macron who told reporters that the participants of Monday's talks are willing to set up a bilateral meeting between the two "in the coming days" and the trilateral meeting including Trump "by two to three weeks."
Zelensky said the meeting with Putin should be held “without any conditions”, adding that if he starts to set conditions for the meeting, regarding a potential ceasefire or other matters, then Russia will want to set conditions, too, potentially jeopardising those talks.
"That's why I believe that we must meet without any conditions," he told reporters.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments