Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Liveupdated

Trump-Zelensky meeting live: President pushes to end Ukraine-Russia war as he rules out US troops on the ground

Putin and Zelensky could meet within just two weeks as European leaders hail ‘breakthrough’ in Washington

Arpan Rai,Bryony Gooch,Katie Hawkinson
Tuesday 19 August 2025 20:03 BST
Comments
Trump says there will be no US troops in Ukraine as part of peace deal

President Donald Trump is pushing for an end to the Russia-Ukraine war as he rules out sending U.S. troops to Ukraine.

The U.S. will not send troops as part of security guarantees for Ukraine, but the administration could provide assistance in other ways, including air support, Trump told Fox News on Tuesday. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt later said that air support is “an option and a possibility.”

This comes after Trump met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and key European leaders in the White House on Monday to discuss an end to the war in Ukraine.

While Trump has ruled out sending troops, the UK is preparing to deploy troops to Ukraine as part of a “reassurance force” if a peace deal with Russia is reached. Trump is now arranging for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelensky.

“At the conclusion of the meetings, I called President Putin, and began the arrangements for a meeting, at a location to be determined, between President Putin and President Zelensky. After that meeting takes place, we will have a Trilat, which would be the two Presidents, plus myself,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The U.S. leader also blamed Ukraine for “taking on a nation that’s 10 times your size” on Tuesday, despite Russia enacting the full-scale invasion.

Recommended
Pinned

What to know about the Ukraine-Russia peace talks

President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and several key European leaders met in the White House yesterday to discuss an end to the war in Ukraine.

Now, Trump says he’s arranging for a meeting between Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Here’s what you need to know:

  • Trump has started to arrange for a meeting between Putin and Zelensky, he wrote on Truth Social. He then hopes to set up a trilateral meeting between himself, Putin and Zelensky.
  • The U.S. president ruled out sending American troops to Ukraine to enforce a potential peace deal, but said the administration could help in other ways. White House Karoline Leavitt said U.S. air support in Ukraine is “an option and a possibility.”
  • Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov did not commit to any meetings between Putin and Zelensky while speaking to Russian state media on Tuesday. He also warned that “any contacts involving top officials must be prepared with the utmost care,” CNN reports.
  • Zelensky called Monday’s meetings “a significant step toward ending the war and ensuring the security of Ukraine and our people.”
Katie Hawkinson19 August 2025 17:09

Watch: Trump says there will be no US troops in Ukraine as part of peace deal

Trump says there will be no US troops in Ukraine as part of peace deal
Bryony Gooch19 August 2025 20:00

What could US and Europe security guarantees look like for Ukraine?

World leaders gathered in Washington on Monday for a summit billed as a potential turning point in efforts to end the most significant ground war in Europe since the Second World War.

In the Oval Office, Donald Trump hosted Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky and senior European figures to thrash out what security guarantees for Ukraine might look like if a peace deal with Russia can be reached.

The meeting was described as “historic” by Sir Keir Starmer, who has emerged as one of the driving forces behind Europe’s response.

Tom Watling has the story.

What could US and Europe security guarantees look like for Ukraine?

Sir Keir Starmer has led a follow-up meeting to the White House gathering with 30 international leaders to discuss the next steps for ensuring Ukraine’s security
Kelly Rissman19 August 2025 19:53

Zelensky met with Norwegian prime minister

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he spoke with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre on Tuesday.

“We exchanged assessments of the meetings in Washington and discussed our joint work with all partners on strong security guarantees for Ukraine,” Zelensky wrote on X. “Jonas noted that this is truly a historic achievement – Europe has never been so united around Ukraine.”

“We are confident that peace can be reliable and lasting, and security guarantees are the key to this,” he added.

Katie Hawkinson19 August 2025 19:45

Ukrainian sniper claims to have killed two Russian soldiers with ‘longest ever shot’ of 2.5 miles

Ukrainian sniper kills two Russians with ‘longest ever shot’ of 2.5 miles

The sniper was part of the ‘Pryvid’ sniper unit defending the key Ukrainian town of Pokrovsk from advances by Putin’s forces
Bryony Gooch19 August 2025 19:20

White House considers trilateral meeting in Budapest: report

The White House is planning for a potential trilateral meeting in Budapest, the capital of Hungary, according to Politico.

The trilateral meeting would involve President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt declined to provide any details about a venue for the meeting during a briefing on Tuesday.

Katie Hawkinson19 August 2025 19:11

White House confirms Putin promised to have direct meeting with Zelensky

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked if Russian President Vladimir Putin promised to have a direct meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“He has, and I just answered that question for you,” Leavitt responded.

Katie Hawkinson19 August 2025 19:04

White House says U.S. air support in Ukraine 'an option and a possibility'

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said U.S. air support in Ukraine is “an option and a possibility.”

This comes after President Donald Trump said he won’t send U.S. troops to Ukraine, but that his administration could help provide security guarantees in other ways, including with air support.

Katie Hawkinson19 August 2025 18:58

White House addresses reports that Trump called Putin during European leaders meeting

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt addressed reports that President Donald Trump called Russian President Vladimir Putin while European leaders were gathered at the White House.

A reporter asked Leavitt why Trump took that call when the European leaders weren’t in the room.

“So these leaders, who, this war is in their backyard, are very grateful that the president took that call and that he was there to provide them with a readout of Russia's thinking on this, something that was not done by the previous administration at all,” Leavitt responded.

Katie Hawkinson19 August 2025 18:39

Trump wants Russia and Ukraine to engage in 'direct diplomacy'

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said President Donald Trump wants Russia and Ukraine to engage in “direct diplomacy.”

This comes after Trump said he is arranging a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin. After that meeting, Trump hopes to have a trilateral meeting between himself, Putin and Zelensky.

Leavitt’s remarks came after a reporter asked: “Can you explain how this went from a trilateral meeting involving President Trump to now the focus being on this bilateral meeting without the president first?”

“The president has spoken to both leaders about this, and both leaders have expressed a willingness to sit down with each other, and so our national security team will help both countries do that,” Leavitt responded.

“Ultimately, the president has always said that there are areas of disagreement in this war that will have to be discussed and decided upon by these two countries, and so he wants these two countries to engage in direct diplomacy,” she added.

Katie Hawkinson19 August 2025 18:31

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in