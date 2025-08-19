Trump-Zelensky meeting live: President pushes to end Ukraine-Russia war as he rules out US troops on the ground
Putin and Zelensky could meet within just two weeks as European leaders hail ‘breakthrough’ in Washington
President Donald Trump is pushing for an end to the Russia-Ukraine war as he rules out sending U.S. troops to Ukraine.
The U.S. will not send troops as part of security guarantees for Ukraine, but the administration could provide assistance in other ways, including air support, Trump told Fox News on Tuesday. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt later said that air support is “an option and a possibility.”
This comes after Trump met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and key European leaders in the White House on Monday to discuss an end to the war in Ukraine.
While Trump has ruled out sending troops, the UK is preparing to deploy troops to Ukraine as part of a “reassurance force” if a peace deal with Russia is reached. Trump is now arranging for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelensky.
“At the conclusion of the meetings, I called President Putin, and began the arrangements for a meeting, at a location to be determined, between President Putin and President Zelensky. After that meeting takes place, we will have a Trilat, which would be the two Presidents, plus myself,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.
The U.S. leader also blamed Ukraine for “taking on a nation that’s 10 times your size” on Tuesday, despite Russia enacting the full-scale invasion.
What to know about the Ukraine-Russia peace talks
President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and several key European leaders met in the White House yesterday to discuss an end to the war in Ukraine.
Now, Trump says he’s arranging for a meeting between Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Here’s what you need to know:
- Trump has started to arrange for a meeting between Putin and Zelensky, he wrote on Truth Social. He then hopes to set up a trilateral meeting between himself, Putin and Zelensky.
- The U.S. president ruled out sending American troops to Ukraine to enforce a potential peace deal, but said the administration could help in other ways. White House Karoline Leavitt said U.S. air support in Ukraine is “an option and a possibility.”
- Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov did not commit to any meetings between Putin and Zelensky while speaking to Russian state media on Tuesday. He also warned that “any contacts involving top officials must be prepared with the utmost care,” CNN reports.
- Zelensky called Monday’s meetings “a significant step toward ending the war and ensuring the security of Ukraine and our people.”
Watch: Trump says there will be no US troops in Ukraine as part of peace deal
What could US and Europe security guarantees look like for Ukraine?
World leaders gathered in Washington on Monday for a summit billed as a potential turning point in efforts to end the most significant ground war in Europe since the Second World War.
In the Oval Office, Donald Trump hosted Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky and senior European figures to thrash out what security guarantees for Ukraine might look like if a peace deal with Russia can be reached.
The meeting was described as “historic” by Sir Keir Starmer, who has emerged as one of the driving forces behind Europe’s response.
Tom Watling has the story.
Zelensky met with Norwegian prime minister
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he spoke with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre on Tuesday.
“We exchanged assessments of the meetings in Washington and discussed our joint work with all partners on strong security guarantees for Ukraine,” Zelensky wrote on X. “Jonas noted that this is truly a historic achievement – Europe has never been so united around Ukraine.”
Ukrainian sniper claims to have killed two Russian soldiers with ‘longest ever shot’ of 2.5 miles
White House considers trilateral meeting in Budapest: report
The White House is planning for a potential trilateral meeting in Budapest, the capital of Hungary, according to Politico.
The trilateral meeting would involve President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt declined to provide any details about a venue for the meeting during a briefing on Tuesday.
White House confirms Putin promised to have direct meeting with Zelensky
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked if Russian President Vladimir Putin promised to have a direct meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
“He has, and I just answered that question for you,” Leavitt responded.
White House says U.S. air support in Ukraine 'an option and a possibility'
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said U.S. air support in Ukraine is “an option and a possibility.”
This comes after President Donald Trump said he won’t send U.S. troops to Ukraine, but that his administration could help provide security guarantees in other ways, including with air support.
White House addresses reports that Trump called Putin during European leaders meeting
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt addressed reports that President Donald Trump called Russian President Vladimir Putin while European leaders were gathered at the White House.
A reporter asked Leavitt why Trump took that call when the European leaders weren’t in the room.
“So these leaders, who, this war is in their backyard, are very grateful that the president took that call and that he was there to provide them with a readout of Russia's thinking on this, something that was not done by the previous administration at all,” Leavitt responded.
Trump wants Russia and Ukraine to engage in 'direct diplomacy'
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said President Donald Trump wants Russia and Ukraine to engage in “direct diplomacy.”
This comes after Trump said he is arranging a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin. After that meeting, Trump hopes to have a trilateral meeting between himself, Putin and Zelensky.
Leavitt’s remarks came after a reporter asked: “Can you explain how this went from a trilateral meeting involving President Trump to now the focus being on this bilateral meeting without the president first?”
“The president has spoken to both leaders about this, and both leaders have expressed a willingness to sit down with each other, and so our national security team will help both countries do that,” Leavitt responded.
“Ultimately, the president has always said that there are areas of disagreement in this war that will have to be discussed and decided upon by these two countries, and so he wants these two countries to engage in direct diplomacy,” she added.
