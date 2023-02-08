Turkey earthquake – latest: Baby born in rubble as death toll passes 8,700
Rescue operation enters third day amid freezing temperatures with hundreds still trapped under debris
Syria earthquake: Child pulled from rubble of collapsed building
A baby rescued from under the rubble of a five-story apartment building in a town in northwest Syria lost its mother just moments after the devastating earthquake struck
The newborn girl was found buried under the debris with her umbilical cord still connected to her mother, Afraa Abu Hadiya, who was found dead, they said.
The baby was the only member of her family to survive from the building collapse on Monday in the small town of Jinderis, next to the Turkish border, Ramadan Sleiman, a relative, said.
It comes as the search for survivors across Turkey and Syria has been impeded by the sub-zero temperatures and close to 200 aftershocks, which made the search through unstable structures perilous.
Locals in Hayat, Turkey’s worst-hit region, raged at the slow pace of rescue efforts as more than 8,700 people were reported to have died in the aftermath of the tremors across the two countries.
The 7.8 magnitude earthquake was the deadliest to hit Turkey since 1999, and officials fear the death toll will keep rising.
Taliban administration to send earthquake aid to Turkey, Syria
Afghanistan’s Taliban administration will send around $165,000 in aid to Turkey and Syria to help the relief efforts after Monday’s devastating earthquake, according to a foreign ministry statement.
“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan ... announces a relief package of 10 million Afghanis ($111,024) and 5 million Afghanis ($55,512) to Turkiye and Syria respectively on the basis of shared humanity and Islamic brotherhood,” a ministry of foreign affairs statement said late on Tuesday.
Afghanistan is in the grips of a severe economic and humanitarian crisis and is itself the location of one of the United Nation’s largest humanitarian aid programs. The Taliban took over in 2021 as foreign forces withdrew, sparking enforcement of sanctions on its banking sector, and no capital has formally recognised its government.
In Afghanistan, hundreds have also died in recent weeks due to bitter cold and an economic crisis.
Many aid groups have partially suspended operations due to a Taliban administration ruling that most female NGO workers could not work, leaving agencies unable to operate many programmes in the conservative country.
Western diplomats have said they will not consider formally recognising the administration unless it changes course on women’s rights.
Despite the cut of development funding that once formed the backbone of the Afghan state’s budget, the World Bank said in a report that the Taliban administration has increased exports - some of it coal to neighbouring Pakistan - and revenue collection remained strong, including from customs duties and mining royalties.
Earthquake death toll in Turkey rises to 6,234, says disaster management authority
The death toll in Turkey has risen to 6,234, the Disaster Management Authority (AFAD) said.
The number of those injured rose to 37,011, the agency said, adding that more than 79,000 personnel were engaged in search and rescue operations.
The total tally for both Turkey and Syria has now surpassed 8,700.
Earthquake death toll in Syria surpasses 2,500
The death toll in Syria from a devastating earthquake has surpassed 2,500, according to Syrian state media and a rescue service operating in the insurgent-held northwest.
The White Helmets rescue team said on Twitter the casualty toll in insurgent-held areas has risen to more than 1,280 deaths and more than 2,600 injured.
“The number is expected to rise significantly due to the presence of hundreds of families under the rubble, more than 50 hours after the earthquake,” the White Helmets wrote.
Overnight, the Syrian health minister said the number of dead in government-held parts of the country rose to 1,250, the state-run al-Ikhbariya news outlet reported on its Telegram feed. The number of wounded was 2,054, he said.
Live: View from Gaziantep after quake death toll passes 8,300
Death toll crosses 8,300 in Turkey and Syria
The number of people confirmed dead in Syria now stands at 2,470, taking the total tally of both countries to over 8,300.
Turkey’s official toll remains unchanged for now at 5,894.
Turkish vice-president, Fuat Oktay said more than 8,000 people so far have been pulled from the debris in Turkey. About 380,000 are taking refuge in government shelters or hotels, with others huddling in shopping malls, stadiums, mosques and community centres.
Rescue enters third day as many remain trapped in worst-hit regions
Rescuers endured freezing temperatures as they worked to pull people from the rubble in Turkey's particularly hard-hit province of Hatay.
Health minister Fahrettin Koca said 1,846 people have been rescued in Hatay province as of yesterday evening. The powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit 10 Turkish provinces on Monday.
Traumatised survivors waited by the wreckage for their loved ones to be rescued and videos showed buildings destroyed across various districts.
Speaking from Hatay, Mr Koca said 1,647 were killed and 6,200 injured in Hatay alone, which has suffered the highest casualties among all the affected provinces.
The Turkish government has come under criticism from survivors in Hatay and on social media for not getting adequate rescue teams to the province fast enough.
The presidency's communications directorate dismissed those criticisms as disinformation late on Monday.
Mr Koca said 2,749 buildings have collapsed in Hatay alone and said that number could increase. Nearly 3,000 rescue personnel were there and said the number would double by Wednesday.
Hatay's airport was closed after the quake destroyed the runway, complicating rescue efforts.
Hatay, which borders Syria and the Mediterranean, has been hit hard by the quake that had its epicentre about 175 kilometres north in Kahramanmaras.
UN releases $25m for emergency help to Turkey and Syria
The United Nations has released $25m from its emergency fund to help kick-start the humanitarian response to the earthquake in southern Turkey and northern Syria.
“As the people in the region deal with the devastating consequences of this tragedy, we want to tell them that they are not alone,” UN humanitarian chief and emergency relief coordinator Martin Griffiths said yesterday evening.
“The humanitarian community will support them in every step of the way out of this crisis.”
UAE to provide $100m to Turkey and Syria
The United Arab Emirates says it will provide $100m in earthquake relief to Syria and Turkey.
The state-run WAM news agency reported the donation Tuesday. It said the decision came from Emirati leader Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and that the money would be split evenly between the two countries.
Chinese earthquake rescue team arrives in Turkey
An earthquake rescue team dispatched by China's government arrived in Turkey's Adana Airport early this morning, state broadcaster CCTV reported.
The team, comprised of 82 members, brought 20 tonnes of medical and other rescue supplies and equipment, as well as four search-and-rescue dogs, according to CCTV.
The team will cooperate with the local government, the embassy in Turkey, the United Nations and other agencies on missions, including setting up a temporary command, carrying out personnel search and rescue and providing medical aid, CCTV said.
Separately, civil society rescue teams with at least 52 members from several provinces in China including Zhejiang, Jiangsu, Jiangxi and Guangdong are heading to the earthquake-stricken areas in Turkey to join the rescue effort, CCTV reported.
China has already committed to give a first tranche of 40 million yuan ($5.9 million) in emergency aid to Turkey.
Syria death toll crosses 2,000
Syria’s White Helmets, the rescue group working in opposition-controlled areas, has updated its earthquake death toll to 1,220.
The total death toll in Syria, including the 812 reported from government-held areas, now stands at 2032.
The numbers are expected to increase “significantly”, the White Helmets said.
