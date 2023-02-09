Death toll now passes 17,000 as British crew still hold out hope for survivors

✕ Close Syria earthquake: Child pulled from rubble of collapsed building

British crews are holding out hope of finding survivors despite more than 17,000 having now been confirmed to have died in Turkey and Syria after the 7.8 magnitude earthquake.

It was confirmed on Thursday morning that 17, 176 have now died with three times that number injured, according to authorities – making it the world’s deadliest seismic event since the 2011 tsunami which killed nearly 20,000 people.

The search for survivors has been impeded by sub-zero temperatures and close to 200 aftershocks, which made the search through unstable structures perilous.

Rescuers have warned that “time is running out” in the search for survivors, with UK-based Muslim charity SKT Welfare warning that “people are losing that window where they might still survive if they are stuck under the rubble”.

However, British crews completing rescue missions in Turkey have reported finding live victims, which is “surprising and encouraging”.