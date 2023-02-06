Map of Turkey shows where massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit southeast Turkey, toppling buildings and leaving a trail of disaster in seven Turkish provinces and northern Syria, with tremors felt as far as Cairo.

The 7.8 magnitude tremor struck at 4.17am local time on Monday in southeastern Turkey near the Syrian border, according to the US Geological Survey.

The epicentre of the quake was near the city of Gaziantep at a depth of 17.9km, impacting around seven provinces in Turkey and a large area in northern Syria.

According to Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Agency, at least 284 people have been confirmed dead across seven provinces so far. Over 2323 people were hurt.

Meanwhile, Syrian state media is reporting that 237 people have died so far and more than 630 have been injured in government-held areas of the country. At least 47 fatalities were reported in areas controlled by rebels where health facilities were scarce.

There are fears the death toll will rise sharply in the coming hours.

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake shook central Turkey early Monday and was followed by a strong aftershock (AP)

Residents on both sides of the border escaped their homes on a chilly winter night, startled out of their sleep by the early morning earthquake as buildings were levelled and powerful aftershocks persisted.

At least 20 aftershocks followed, some hours later during daylight, the strongest measuring 6.6, Turkish authorities said.

Rescuers and locals continue to look for survivors through mountains of concrete and metal debris. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Twitter that “search and rescue teams were immediately dispatched” to the areas hit by the quake.

“We hope that we will get through this disaster together as soon as possible and with the least damage,” he wrote.

Over a hundred buildings collapsed in a cross-border swath extending from Syria’s cities of Aleppo and Hama to Turkey‘s Diyarbakir, more than 330km to the northeast.