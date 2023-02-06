Close Live: Rescuers search under rubble in Turkey as death toll from first earthquake crosses 1,500

Two massive earthquakes are reported to have killed more than 2,600 people and wounded many thousands more in Turkey and Syria – with experts warning the death toll was likely to rise sharply as snowy, freezing conditions hamper rescue efforts.

The magnitude 7.8 tremor struck overnight near the city of Gaziantep, and was felt nearly 1,000km away in Cairo, leaving a huge trail of destruction in Turkey and Syria, where many remained trapped below rubble as a second 7.5 magnitute earthquake then hit just hours later.

Authorities said 1,651 people had died in Turkey, and more than 11,000 injured, with at least 968 people were killed in Syria, according to figures from the Damascus government and rescue workers in the rebel-controlled northwest.

Natural hazards expert Dr Steven Godby warned that the impacts of the Syrian civil war and winter snow could make rescue efforts more difficult, saying: “Unfortunately the death toll is likely to climb quickly.

“The first 24-48 hours is when most people are normally rescued in this situations, but the cold weather may reduce that time.”