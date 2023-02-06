Turkey and Syria: Two huge earthquakes kill 2,600 as death toll continues to climb – latest updates
Rescuers seek to map out search priorities, after second earthquake rocks Kahramanmaras region in wake of country highest-magnitude tremor since 1939
Live: Rescuers search under rubble in Turkey as death toll from first earthquake crosses 1,500
Two massive earthquakes are reported to have killed more than 2,600 people and wounded many thousands more in Turkey and Syria – with experts warning the death toll was likely to rise sharply as snowy, freezing conditions hamper rescue efforts.
The magnitude 7.8 tremor struck overnight near the city of Gaziantep, and was felt nearly 1,000km away in Cairo, leaving a huge trail of destruction in Turkey and Syria, where many remained trapped below rubble as a second 7.5 magnitute earthquake then hit just hours later.
Authorities said 1,651 people had died in Turkey, and more than 11,000 injured, with at least 968 people were killed in Syria, according to figures from the Damascus government and rescue workers in the rebel-controlled northwest.
Natural hazards expert Dr Steven Godby warned that the impacts of the Syrian civil war and winter snow could make rescue efforts more difficult, saying: “Unfortunately the death toll is likely to climb quickly.
“The first 24-48 hours is when most people are normally rescued in this situations, but the cold weather may reduce that time.”
KEY POST: Experts fear death toll can significantly increase amid harsh winter conditions
As rescuers continue to dig through mountains of debris, experts are raising alarms over the harsh conditions and severity of the earthquake that can raise the death toll further.
Dr Steven Godby, an expert in natural hazards at Nottingham Trent University, has warned that the vulnerability of the population and winter snow can make rescue efforts more difficult and drive up the death toll.
“Unfortunately the death toll is likely to climb quickly,” Mr Godby said. “A similar magnitude earthquake that hit Izmit in Turkey in 1999 killed more than 17,000 people and left more than a quarter of a million homeless.”
“Early images show the pancake collapse of several buildings in the affected area and these are associated with significant loss of life – typically 30 per cent of those in these kinds of collapse lose their lives.”
“The earthquake struck early in the morning when people will have been asleep at home and the weather is very cold meaning those trapped in rubble face the threat from low temperatures.”
“The first 24-48 hours is when most people are normally rescued in this situations, but the cold weather may reduce that time. The challenge is further compounded by the fact that there are already large numbers of displaced people in northern Syria as a result of the civil war.”
Syrian toddler survives quake, but mother and siblings perish
Syrian toddler Raghad Ismail was rushed to safety from the rubble of her home after it collapsed in a huge earthquake that has wreaked devastation in Syria and Turkey. But most of her family, including her mother, did not make it out alive.
Cradled in the arms of a rescue worker, she emerged unscathed from the ruins in the Syrian city of Azaz at daybreak on Monday. An uncle looking after her said her two siblings died along with her mother, who was pregnant.
Ismail, 18 months old, ate a piece of bread as she sat on cushions on the ground under a blanket later in the day, a heater helping shield her from the winter cold.
“The father is feared to have his back broken, his young daughter is fine. His pregnant wife, his five-year-old daughter and his four-year-old son have all been killed,Ã¢Â€Â the uncle who gave his name as Abu Hussam told Reuters.
Woman recalls being ‘shaken like a cradle’ next to wreckage of home
In the Kurdish-majority city of Diyarbakir, in southeast Turkey, a woman speaking next to the wreckage of the seven-storey block where she lived told Reuters: “We were shaken like a cradle. There were nine of us at home. Two sons of mine are still in the rubble, I’m waiting for them.”
She was nursing a broken arm and had injuries to her face.
The earthquake is the biggest recorded worldwide by the US Geological survey since a tremor in the remote South Atlantic in August 2021.
Cold weather making rescue more difficult, warns Erdogan
The cold weather is making the huge rescue operation more difficult, Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned.
“Everyone is putting their heart and soul into efforts although the winter season, cold weather and the earthquake happening during the night makes things more difficult,” he said.
Temperatures in some areas were expected to fall to near freezing overnight, worsening conditions for people trapped under rubble or left homeless. Rain was falling on Monday after snowstorms swept the country at the weekend.
Earthquakes death toll surpasses 2,600
The death toll from the earthquakes now exceeds 2,600, according to authorities in Turkey and Syria.
In Turkey, the death toll stood at 1,651, health minister Fahrettin Koca said, with more than 11,000 people recorded as injured.
At least 968 people were killed in Syria, according to figures from the Damascus government and rescue workers in the rebel-controlled northwest.
Team of British search and rescue specialists en route to Turkey
A team of British search and rescue specialists is heading to Turkey to help the relief effort, the foreign secretary has said.
The UK is sending a team of 76 specialists, complete with state-of-the-art equipment and four specially trained dogs, to Turkey, with a flight scheduled to leave Birmingham on Monday night.
They “should be on the ground shortly to give the Turkish authorities the help that they need to try to save as many lives as possible”, James Cleverly said.
No Britons had been reported dead in the earthquakes but it is still too early to say whether that will remain the case as the full picture emerges, the minister said.
“With an earthquake of this magnitude we sadly have already seen many thousands of people die,” Mr Cleverly said, adding that the impact was “on a scale that we have not seen for quite some time”.
Analysis | Earthquake brings fresh hell for Syrians after more than a decade of civil war
The devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake has brought more carnage to parts of Syria already facing massive destruction and great suffering during a decade of brutal civil war, reports The Independent’s world affairs editor Kim Sengupta.
Shocking images have emerged of whole villages and hamlets flattened, with reports of dozens of families buried under the rubble, adding to a death toll of hundreds of bodies were being recovered from twisted piled of metal and concrete.
Some families in opposition-held have been living in homes half-destroyed during airstrikes and bombing by the forces of President Bashar al-Assad. Buildings which had been hastily erected in the years of conflict were the first to collapse as the earthquake and aftershocks tore through the the country and neighbouring Turkey.
You can read the full analysis here:
Earthquake brings fresh hell for Syrians after more than a decade of civil war
Temperatures are plummeting and communities face acute fuel shortages with humanitarian assistance dwindling, writes Kim Sengupta. This is thanks – at least in part – to the war having faded in the minds of the Western public
Moment child and parents pulled alive from rubble after Syria earthquake
Bel Trew | This is the morning ‘doomsday’ came to Turkey and Syria
Our international correspondent Bel Trew reports:
At 4.17am, Ismail Abdalla says “doomsday” came to his building in Idlib northwest Syria, violently tearing everyone awake.
The Syrian first responder grabbed his one-month-old baby. With just seconds to spare, he dived for cover as part of the roof caved in on top of his bed where they had been sleeping.
Next door was not so fortunate. The neighbouring apartment block collapsed, killing 15 members of an internally-displaced family who had already fled multiple frontlines. Around Abdalla – buildings in the opposition-held area that have been battered by more than a decade of civil war – crumbled one by one.
“It was like someone was shaking all the apartments, it was like doomsday. The roof was waving, it was seconds of terror,” says the 36-year-old father-of-three who volunteers with the Syria Civil Defence organisation, known colloquially as the White Helmets. He is now working to free the injured and dead.
“Entire families are trapped under the rubble, until now we are trying to save people. But the situation is bigger than the White Helmets. It is bigger than any non-governmental organisation, this needs a state-level response to handle it. “
“I’m talking about whole villages, whole areas of cities, destroyed.”
This is the morning ‘doomsday’ came to Turkey and Syria
Entire areas have been left devastated as buildings collapse, writes Bel Trew
