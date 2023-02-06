Turkey earthquake – live: Hundreds killed in seven Turkish provinces and Syria after 7.8 magnitude quake
Tallies from various officials put the death toll to at least 234 after the powerful quake rocked southern Turkey
A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit southeast Turkey and Syria early on Monday, toppling buildings and leaving at least 234 dead with the toll expected to rise.
The quake, centred at north of the city of Gaziantep, about 90km from the Syrian border, left a huge trail of destruction in both countries and was felt as far away as Cairo.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Twitter that “search and rescue teams were immediately dispatched” to the areas hit by the quake.
“We hope that we will get through this disaster together as soon as possible and with the least damage,” he wrote.
On the Syrian side of the border, the quake smashed opposition-held regions that are packed with several million displaced Syrians with a decrepit health care system after years of war. At least 11 were killed in one town, Atmed, and many more were buried in the rubble.
Tallies from various officials put the toll to at least 18 dead in Turkey and 13 in Syria. At least 130 buildings tumbled down in Turkey‘s Malatya province, governor Hulusi Sahin said.
Tsunami alert issued in Italy after Turkey earthquake
Italian authorities have issued a tsunami alert after a massive earthquake struck Turkey, early today morning.
In a tweet, an authority warned residents to stay away from coasts and to follow instructions issued by local government bodies.
Death toll reaches almost 200 in Turkey and Syria after 'devastating earthquake'
Turkey’s disaster and emergency management agency said the 7.8 magnitude earthquake has killed at least 76 people in seven Turkish provinces with 440 people left injured.
The news was announced as rescuers scrambled in areas across southeast Turkey for the last two hours to search for people trapped in toppled apartment blocks and other buildings.
Suleyman Soylu, the Turkish interior minister, called the shock a “devastating earthquake” and said the armed forces were assisting civilian agencies in the rescue effort.
Meanwhile, the death toll in government-held areas of Syria from Monday’s quake climbed to 99, according to Syrian state media citing the health ministry. In addition, at least 334 people were injured in Syria. Earlier, 20 people were reported killed in rebel-held areas of Syria.
This raises the overall death toll to 195 in Turkey and Syria.
In pictures: Major earthquake reduces buildings to rubble in Turkey and Syria
Total 42 aftershocks felt in two hours since earthquake, Turkey's disaster ministry says
According to Turkey’s ministry of interior disaster and emergency management, a total of 42 aftershocks have been felt in the two hours since the quake first struck at 4.17am local time.
“As of 6:30am, a total of 42 aftershocks, the largest of which was 6.6, were experienced,” the ministry said in a tweet in Turkish.
Death toll rises to 76 in Turkey
Turkey’s disaster management agency has revised the death toll to 76 as rescuers find hundreds trapped under the rubble with casualty figures feared to increase further.
The latest figures released by Turkey’s disaster agency at least 440 people been injured, as the death toll continues to climb.
Situation in Syria 'disastrous' with many trapped in rubble, officials say
Major damage has been reported in interior regions of northern Syria, which includes opposition-ruled states, a fragile infrastructure and a vulnerable population of millions of people internally displaced by war.
The opposition's Syrian Civil Defense described the situation in the rebel-held region as "disastrous" adding that entire buildings have collapsed and people are trapped under the rubble.
The civil defence urged people to evacuate buildings to gather in open areas.
Emergency rooms were full of injured, said Amjad Rass, president of the Syrian American Medical Society.
At least 11 were killed in one town, Atmed, and many more were buried in the rubble, a doctor in the town, Muheeb Qaddour, told The Associated Press by telephone.
"We fear that the deaths are in the hundreds,” Mr Qaddour said, referring to the rebel-held northwest. “We are under extreme pressure.”
At least 130 buildings tumbled down in Turkey's Malatya province, says governor
At least 130 buildings tumbled down in Turkey's Malatya province, neighbouring the epicentre, governor Hulusi Sahin said.
In the Turkish city of Diyarbakir, at least 15 buildings collapsed.
Rescue teams called for silence as they listed for survivors in a toppled 11-story building.
There were at least 6 aftershocks, and Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu urged people not to enter damaged buildings due to the risks.
"Our priority is to bring out people trapped under ruined buildings and to transfer them to hospitals," he said.
'Hope that we will get through this disaster together,' says Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Twitter that “search and rescue teams were immediately dispatched” to the areas hit by the quake.
“We hope that we will get through this disaster together as soon as possible and with the least damage,” he wrote.
Turkey and Syria quake deaths cross 100
A Syrian health official says the death toll in Syria from Turkey‘s earthquake is now at 62 as the death in Turkey rose to 38.
Syria’s assistance health minister said 42 people were killed in government-held areas of the country in today’s earthquake. At least 20 other people were killed in the rebel-held northwest raising the death toll in war-torn Syria to 62.
Assistant Health Minister Ahmad Dumeira told state news agency that 200 people were also injured by the quake in the provinces of Aleppo, Hama and Latakia.
The government of Malatya province in Turkey meanwhile reported 23 deaths there, bringing overall death toll in Turkey 38.
Strong 7.9 magnitude earthquake hits Turkey
A strong 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey early today, toppling buildings, leaving hundreds injured wth death toll expected to rise.
The quake struck 23km east of Nurdagi, Gaziantep province at a depth of 24.1km, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said. Nurdagi is located along the Turkey-Syria border.
The quake was felt in several countries across the region, including Syria and Lebanon and as far as Cairo.
Video shared on social media show panicked residents pouring outside in a cold winter night on the darkened streets amid the chaos. Rescue workers can be seen conducting search-and-rescue operations by flashlight.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies