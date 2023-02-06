A view of the destroyed buildings after earthquakes jolts Turkey (Anadolu Agency/Getty )

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit southeast Turkey and Syria early on Monday, toppling buildings and leaving at least 234 dead with the toll expected to rise.

The quake, centred at north of the city of Gaziantep, about 90km from the Syrian border, left a huge trail of destruction in both countries and was felt as far away as Cairo.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Twitter that “search and rescue teams were immediately dispatched” to the areas hit by the quake.

“We hope that we will get through this disaster together as soon as possible and with the least damage,” he wrote.

On the Syrian side of the border, the quake smashed opposition-held regions that are packed with several million displaced Syrians with a decrepit health care system after years of war. At least 11 were killed in one town, Atmed, and many more were buried in the rubble.

Tallies from various officials put the toll to at least 18 dead in Turkey and 13 in Syria. At least 130 buildings tumbled down in Turkey‘s Malatya province, governor Hulusi Sahin said.