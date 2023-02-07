Close Live: Rescuers search under rubble in Turkey as death toll from first earthquake crosses 1,500

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A third earthquake struck Turkey early this morning after two massive earthquakes are reported to have killed more than 4,000 people and wounded many thousands more in Turkey and Syria.

The 5.8 magnitude earthquake was recorded at a depth of 2km, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

Meanwhile, rescuers continued to work overnight in cold and dark to look for survivors as experts warn the death toll is likely to rise further as snowy, freezing conditions hamper rescue efforts.

The Monday morning’s magnitude 7.8 tremor struck near the city of Gaziantep, and was felt nearly 1,000km away in Cairo, leaving a huge trail of destruction in Turkey and Syria, where many remained trapped below rubble as a second 7.5 magnitude earthquake then hit just hours later.

Authorities said 2,921 people had died in Turkey, with more than 15,000 injured. At least 1,293 people were killed in Syria, according to figures from the Damascus government, while rescue workers in the northwestern region controlled by insurgents said 450 people have been confirmed dead so far.