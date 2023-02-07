Turkey earthquake – latest: Third quake hits country as death toll crosses 4000
Rescuers seek to map out search priorities, after third earthquake rocks Kahramanmaras region in wake of country highest-magnitude tremor since 1939
Live: Rescuers search under rubble in Turkey as death toll from first earthquake crosses 1,500
A third earthquake struck Turkey early this morning after two massive earthquakes are reported to have killed more than 4,000 people and wounded many thousands more in Turkey and Syria.
The 5.8 magnitude earthquake was recorded at a depth of 2km, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
Meanwhile, rescuers continued to work overnight in cold and dark to look for survivors as experts warn the death toll is likely to rise further as snowy, freezing conditions hamper rescue efforts.
The Monday morning’s magnitude 7.8 tremor struck near the city of Gaziantep, and was felt nearly 1,000km away in Cairo, leaving a huge trail of destruction in Turkey and Syria, where many remained trapped below rubble as a second 7.5 magnitude earthquake then hit just hours later.
Authorities said 2,921 people had died in Turkey, with more than 15,000 injured. At least 1,293 people were killed in Syria, according to figures from the Damascus government, while rescue workers in the northwestern region controlled by insurgents said 450 people have been confirmed dead so far.
India sends first batch of aid to Turkey
India has sent its first batch of aid for Turkey, including search and rescue personnel, specially trained dog squads, medical supplies, drilling machines and other equipment.
The aid left from India left for Turkey early morning, India's foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Twitter.
This was after India yesterday promised to send supplies to the country.
China to give Turkey $6m in emergency aid for earthquake relief
China will give a first tranche of 40 million yuan ($5.9m) in emergency aid to help Turkey’s relief efforts after this week’s major earthquake, state broadcaster CCTV has said.
China’s Red Cross will give emergency aid of $200,000 each to Turkey and Syria, it added
Thousands spend night outside in Turkey and Syria amid aftershocks and harsh winter
Rescuers in Turkey and war-ravaged Syria continued their search overnight, hoping to pull more survivors from the rubble after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake killed more than 4,000 people and toppled thousands of buildings across a wide region.
Authorities feared the death toll from Monday’s pre-dawn earthquake and aftershocks would keep climbing as rescuers looked for survivors among tangles of metal and concrete spread across the region beset by Syria’s 12-year civil war and refugee crisis.
Photos and videos show distressing images of survivors crying out for help from within mountains of debris as first responders contended with rain and snow.
Seismic activity continued to rattle the region, including another jolt nearly as powerful as the initial quake yesterday and a 5.6 magnitude quake this morning.
Tens of thousands who were left homeless in Turkey and Syria faced a night in the cold. In the Turkish city of Gaziantep, a provincial capital about 33 kilometres from the epicentre, people took refuge in shopping malls, stadiums, mosques, and community centres.
Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has declared seven days of national mourning.
In pics: Rescuers continue to look for survivors overnight amid rain and snow
Death toll in southern Turkey rises
Officials in Turkey have updates the death toll from southern provinces to 2,912, Anadolu has reported quoting disaster management agency.
This takes the total confirmed deaths in Turkey and Syria to over 4,000.
Third quake strikes Turkey
An earthquake of 5.6 magnitude struck central Turkey on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was at a depth of 2 km, EMSC said.
This was the third strong earthquake to strike Turkey after two quakes on Monday left widespread destruction and 4,000 dead.
UK sends rescue specialists to Turkey in aftermath of devastating earthquake
A team of British search-and-rescue specialists is heading to Turkey to help the relief effort following the earthquake which has claimed thousands of lives.
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said no Britons had been reported dead in the quake which has devastated parts of Turkey and Syria, but he acknowledged it was still too early to say whether that would remain the case as the full picture emerges.
The powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake was followed by a series of aftershocks and more than 2,300 people were killed, although the authorities fear that the death toll will rise as the search for survivors continues.
Mr Cleverly said the impact of the quakes was “on a scale that we have not seen for quite some time”.
My colleague David Hughes reports:
Map of Turkey shows where massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck
A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake has hit southeast Turkey, toppling buildings and leaving a trail of disaster in seven Turkish provinces and northern Syria, with tremors felt as far as Cairo.
The high-magnitude tremor struck at 4.17am local time on Monday in southeastern Turkey near the Syrian border, according to the US Geological Survey.
The epicentre of the quake was near the city of Gaziantep at a depth of 17.9km, impacting around seven provinces in Turkey and a large area in northern Syria.
More than 1,650 people have been confirmed dead in Turkey alone, taking the total tally of deaths including Syria above 2,600.
Mr Erdogan tweeted in the morning that “search and rescue teams were immediately dispatched” to the areas hit by the quake.
More here:
Aerial footage captures earthquake damage in Syria’s Idlib
Aerial footage shows the damage caused by an earthquake today, 6 February, in Idlib, Syria.
At least 2,300 people have died in both countries after two earthquakes over magnitude 7 hit Syria and Turkey on Monday, 6 February.
According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the high-magnitude tremor struck at 4.17am local time on Monday in southeastern Turkey near the Syrian border.
A second earthquake measuring at least 7.5 magnitude was later felt in central Turkey.
Watch here:
Aerial footage captures earthquake damage in Syria’s Idlib
Footballer Christian Atsu trapped ‘under rubble’ after Turkey earthquake, reports say
Former Chelsea and Newcastle forward Christian Atsu is missing and believed to be trapped under rubble following the powerful earthquake that struck Turkey on Monday and left more than 2,500 people dead.
The Ghana international, who plays for Turkish club Hatayspor, is thought to be in a building that was destroyed, Hatayspor spokesman Mustafa Özat said, according to Turkish media.
Özat said club director Taner Savut was also believed to be in a building that collapsed and club officials couldn’t contact both men. They were likely trapped, Özat said.
At least two other Hatayspor players had to be pulled out of rubble but were now safe, Özat said. Atsu and Savut were the only two Hatayspor players or officials still unaccounted for, he added.
The 31-year-old Atsu joined Hatayspor, which is based in the southern city of Antakya, last year after a spell playing in Saudi Arabia.
My colleague Gerald Imray has more:
