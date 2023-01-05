Ukraine news – live: France pledges tanks as Putin ‘loses 800 troops in single day’
United States also mulling whether to send Bradley fighting vehicles
France’s president Emmanuel Macron has pledged to send Ukraine light AMX-10 RC armoured combat vehicles to help Kyiv repel Russia’s invasion, in a call with his counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.
A French official described the gift as the first Western armoured vehicles delivered to Ukraine, however Australia has given Kyiv 90 of its Bushmaster vehicles – and the United States is also mulling whether to send Bradley fighting vehicles.
The West’s collective aid does not match the requirements of heavier tanks that Mr Zelensky wants, and comes as Vladimir Putin sent a frigate off to the Atlantic Ocean armed with hypersonic Zircon hypersonic cruise missiles on Wednesday, raising the stakes of the conflict.
However, Ukraine’s military claimed to have inflicted 800 Russian losses in a single day on Wednesday, mostly during intense fighting in Bakhmut and other hotspots in Donetsk, echoing claims of heavy Russian casualties by Mr Zelensky.
As a result, Ukraine’s main intelligence directorate believes Mr Putin will be forced to announce a second mobilisation before April, a Ukrainian minister claimed.
Meanwhile, President Erdogan of Turkey has held phone calls with both Putin and Zelensky, offering Turkish help in mediating a peace deal between the nations.
Zelensky: ‘France takes European defense support for Ukraine to a new level’
Eastern Ukraine city of Bakhmut left ‘60% in ruins’, says Donetsk governor
The ongoing battle for the eastern city of Bakhmut has left 60% of the city in ruins, Donetsk governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Thursday.
Ukrainian armed forces were holding the Russians back but the Kremlin’s forces have continued a campaign of relentless artillery shelling.
Bakhmut is situated in the eastern Donbas region and is a strategic industrial area bordering Russia. Taking the city would give Putin a major battlefield advancement after months of military setbacks.
Its capture would also rupture Ukraine’s supply lines and open the way for Moscow’s forces to press on toward key Ukrainian strongholds in Donetsk.
Shelling in the region, as reported earlier, is targeting infrastructure, residential and military targets, despite Russia denying any responsibility for civlian targets.
Peace giving Russian ‘right to seize foreign territories’ unacceptable, says Ukrainian official
A senior Ukrainian official has poured cold water on prospects of peace talks following reports of Putin’s phone call with Turkey’s President Erdogan earlier today.
Writing on Twitter, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak wrote on Twitter, “Axiom: why will it be impossible to make a deal with the Russian Federation?”
“The Russian Federation (Putin) under the word ‘talks’ offers Ukraine & the world to recognize ‘its right to seize foreign territories’ & ‘to fix the absence of legal consequences for mass killings on foreign territory’. It’s fully unacceptable.”
Tennis players from Russia allowed to compete in Australia, despite calls for ban
Tennis Australia is standing by its decision to allow players from Russia and Belarus to compete at the Australian Open later this month.
Ukraine’s ambassador to Australia has vocally opposed the decision, tweeting yesterday “It doesn’t matter what flag Russian Federation players compete under. It has Ukrainian blood on it.”
The ambassador, also responded to a tweet by Ukraine’s minister of foreign affairs detailing Russian attacks on sports stadia, saying “So why Russian tennis players should not be allowed to compete in the Australian Open?”
Russian and Belarusian tennis players were banned from entering the Wimbledon tournament in 2022 as result of the invasion.
Tennis Australia have condemned the invasion, and in a statement said Russian and Belarusian players “are only able to compete in international tennis events as individuals – and without flags or country recognition – which will be the case for Australian Open 2023.”
Belarus continuing to build up joint military grouping with Russia
Belarus and Russia are continuing to grow their ‘joint military grouping in Belarus’ and are preparing joint air force exercises, the Belarusian Defence Ministry has said.
The ministry said that the joint force’s goal was in “strengthening the protection and defence of the Union State (of Russia and Belarus)”.
Presidents Lukashenko and Putin maintain a close political and military cooperation, with Belarus being used as a staging area for invasion into northern Ukraine.
“Personnel, weapons, military and special equipment of the armed forces of the Russian Federation will continue to arrive in the Republic of Belarus,” the statement said.
According to the joint plan, tactical air force drills are “to increase the level of combat training of aviation units” however the ministry did not disclose the date of the upcoming exercises and did not provide details.
Read more here:
Lukashenko jokes he and Putin are the two ‘meanest, most toxic people on the planet’
Lukashenko says he and Putin ‘only argue about who is worse’
Wagner Group’s Prigozhyn instructs pardoned prisoners “don’t drink too much...don’t get into trouble"
In a video shared by Wagner Group’s founder Yevgeny Prigozhin, he urges Russian authorities to treat pardoned prisons with “the greatest respect”.
As reported earlier, Russian prisoners recruited by Wagner are being given pardons for completing six months of service fighting in Ukraine.
The footage also shows Prigozhin instructing those pardoned on behaviour in Russian society, telling them “Don’t drink too much, don’t use drugs, don’t rape women, don’t get into trouble.”
Recorded standing alongside a group of ex-prisoners, the footage was broadcasted on Russian news agency RIA-Novosti.
Shelling in southern Ukraine kills three family members in ‘cynical blow'
Russian artillery shelling in the Kherson region, southern Ukraine, has killed three family members including a married couple and 12-year-old son.
Posting on Telegram, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of President Zelenskiy’s office, said the family’s building in the town of Beryslav in the Kherson region was hit as the family was preparing to celebrate the Orthodox Christian Christmas.
Tymoshenko, one of President Zelensky’s aides, said “People were preparing to celebrate Christmas together, but a cynical blow by the Russians killed them in their own home.”
Russia has denied deliberately targeting civilians in what it calls its special military operation in Ukraine.
Prisoners recruited by military contractor receive first pardons for service, Russian media reports
Russian prisoners recruited by private military contractor Wagner have received promised pardons for their service in fighting Ukraine.
Speaking with Russian state media, Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin said “They worked off their contract. They worked with honour, with dignity. They were the first ones. Nobody else in this world works as hard as they did.”
The contractor has recruited tens of thousands of prisoners to compensate for acute shortages of personnel on the battlefield.
Olga Romanova, the head of Jailed Russia, a prisoners’ rights NGO, has many of the prisoners recruited have perished fighting as part of Russia’s attempt to capture the Donbas city of Bakhmut.
The practice of recruiting prisoners has been described as “completely illegal and unconstitutional” by Romanova and other human rights workers.
Read more on Wagner Group here:
What's 'Putin's chef' cooking up with talk on US meddling?
Kremlin-connected businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin kept a low profile over the years, but he has been increasingly in the spotlight recently
US looking to target Iranian drone production through sanctions and export controls
White House officials have announced they are ‘looking at ways’ to target Iran’s drone production capabilities, through use of sanctions and export controls.
The US has previously imposed sanctions on companies and individuals accused of producing or transporting Iranian drones which Russia has used against Ukraine.
Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones have been reported to be in use in the conflict, with these ‘kamikaze’ drones utilised in the Russian arsenal.
Read more here:
Russia-Ukraine war: What is a kamikaze drone?
Moscow is believed by the US to have sought hundreds of the vehicles from Iran
Sending German tanks to Ukraine in spirit of ‘Franco-German friendship’, says committee chair
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is facing renewed calls to send tanks to Ukraine, following President Macron’s pledge for armoured combat vehicles.
Chair of the Bundestag defence committee, and member of Scholz’s coalition, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann called on the Chancellor to send Marder IFVs and train Ukrainian armed forces in their use.
The German Green party, also a member of Scholz’s coalition, has also urged the Chancellor to send Marder IFVs and Leopard tanks.
Saskia Esken, the leader of Scholz’s Social Democrat party, said they would continue to supply Ukraine with weapons.
Esken told reporters, “The Chancellor is in close talks with special partners and friends and that will continue to be the case. And then we will make the appropriate decisions.”
