Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Ukraine police say bodies of more than 500 civilians found in Kharkiv including children

Corpses showed signs of gunshots, explosions and torutre, Ukrainian official says

Maryam Zakir-Hussain
Saturday 08 October 2022 12:03
Comments
Moment fire engulfs key bridge connecting Crimea and Russia after huge explosion

The bodies of more than 500 civilians have been found in Russian-occupied Kharviv, a region recently retaken by Ukraine’s forces.

Out of 534 bodies, 226 were women and 19 were children, the head of Kharviv’s police said.

At least 447 victims were found at a mass burial site uncovered in Izium, a town liberated by Ukraine’s army in early September.

The bodies of over 500 civilians have been found in Russian-occupied Kharviv

(EPA)

However, Serhiy Bolvinov, a regional police official, said that twenty more “torture chambers” have been discovered.

According to Ukrainian first deputy minister of Internal Affairs Yevhen Yenin, the recovered bodies in Kharviv bore signs of gunshots, explosions and torture. Some people had ropes around their necks, hands tied behind their back, bullet wounds to their knees and broken ribs.

Recommended

The report is the latest of a string of alleged war crimes committed by Russia. Last month, testimonies from former detainees revealed shocking accounts of human rights violations in detention centres, including executions.

Erik Mose, the UN’s commission chairman for a human rights inquiry into Ukraine, said: “We were struck by the large number of executions in the areas that we visited. The commission is currently investigating such deaths in 16 towns and settlements.”

Bags with dead bodies are seen during the exhumation in the recently retaken area of Izium

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

In April, just two months after Russia invaded Ukraine, Putin’s troops were accused of a series of war crimes in the town of Bucha.

Officials in Ukraine said after Russian troops left the area, corpses were found in the street and some were in mass graves. There was evidence many had been bound, with gunshots to the head, and others showed signs of torture.

(Press Association Images)

In Ukraine’s northeastern region of Trostyanets in Sumy, The Independent exclusively revealed fresh evidence of war crimes as victims spoke of torture and one prisoner said a man was beaten to death next to them.

Recommended

Our reporter Bel Trew spoke to a number of Ukrainians trapped in a torture room, where they say they were starved, tortured and forced to sit in their own excrement by Russian soldiers.

Despite mounting evidence, Russia has repeatedly denied accusations of committing war crimes and explicitly denounced the allegations made regarding Izium as a “lie”.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in