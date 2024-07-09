✕ Close Zelensky says China trying to undermine Ukraine peace summit

Ukraine is observing a day of mourning after dozens of missiles fired by Russia tore through the country’s schools and hospitals yesterday, killing at least 41 people and wounding more than 150.

One of the 38 missiles fired by Vladimir Putin’s forces hit the Okhmatdyt hospital, which was treating children in the oncology department among others in the deadliest attack the war-hit nation has seen in months.

More than 100 buildings were damaged, including the children’s hospital and a maternity centre in Kyiv, children’s nurseries and a business centre and homes, president Volodymyr Zelensky said.

“The Russian terrorists must answer for this,” he wrote. “Being concerned does not stop terror. Condolences are not a weapon.” Ukraine’s central cities of Kryvyi Rih and Dnipro and two eastern cities were also hit, Ukraine’s interior ministry said.

Vladimir Putin’s latest attack amounts to a war crime, Italian foreign minister Antonio Tajani said, calling for condemnation from the entire international community.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said his nation would take revenge for the strikes, which his chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, described as “genocide”.