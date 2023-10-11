Ukraine-Russia war – live: Moscow fails in bid to return to UN’s top human rights body
Russia failed in its bid to rejoin the Human Rights Council on Tuesday
Russian strike hits village in Kharkiv on Thursday, killing over 50 people
Russia failed in its bid to return to the United Nations’ top human rights body on Tuesday, in a sign Moscow will continue to be isolated on the international stage.
In a secret ballot, Russia won 83 votes versus 160 for Bulgaria and 123 for Albania, which both competed against it for two seats on the Human Rights Council.
“UN member states sent a strong signal to Russia’s leadership that a government responsible for countless war crimes and crimes against humanity doesn’t belong there,” said Louis Charbonneau, United Nations director at Human Rights Watch.
Russia was ousted from the council 18 months ago following its February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
It comes as Vladimir Putin’s forces launched 36 Iranian-made attack drones, targeting the Odesa, Mykolaiv and Kherson regions, the Ukrainian military reported, adding that air defence systems destroyed 27 drones.
Odesa Governor Oleh Kiper said unspecified “logistics infrastructure” in his region had been damaged but that no injuries were reported.
Elsewhere, Volodymyr Zelensky today he had “good news” on artillery and air defence supplies after talks with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis in Bucharest.
Russian bid to return to UN rights body fails after vote
Russia failed in its bid to return to the United Nations’ top human rights body on Tuesday, which will see Moscow continue to be isolated.
In the secret ballot, Russia won 83 votes versus 160 for Bulgaria and 123 for Albania, which had competed against it in the same eastern Europe grouping for two seats on the Geneva-based Human Rights Council.
“UN member states sent a strong signal to Russia’s leadership that a government responsible for countless war crimes and crimes against humanity doesn’t belong there,” said Louis Charbonneau, United Nations director at Human Rights Watch. There was no immediate reaction from Moscow.
Russia was ousted from the council 18 months ago in a U.S.-led diplomatic push following its February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
Amid creeping signs of Ukraine war “fatigue”, some diplomats had said Russia had a reasonable chance of getting voted back onto the council.
Ukraine's Zelenskyy visits neighboring Romania to discuss security and boost ties
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy traveled to neighboring Romania on Tuesday for talks with his counterpart on regional security and strengthening bilateral ties against the backdrop of Russia’s invasion of his country.
Zelenskyy met with President Klaus Iohannis in the capital, Bucharest. The two are also expected to discuss security cooperation in the Black Sea region, Zelenskyy said on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.
After he arrived in Romania, Zelenskyy described the NATO and European Union member country as “a friend who came to our help on our darkest day and whose support gets stronger with time.”
Ukraine's Zelenskyy visits neighboring Romania to discuss security and boost ties
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has traveled to neighboring Romania for talks with his counterpart on regional security and strengthening bilateral ties against the backdrop of Russia's invasion of his country
Uefa backtracks on plans to reintegrate Russia to Under-17s competition
A controversial plan to admit Russian under-17 teams to Uefa competitions amid the invasion of Ukraine has been shelved.
In late September, a motion passed by Uefa’s executive committee had asked the organisation’s administrators to look at a “technical solution” to enable the under-17 boys and girls teams to enter qualification for finals tournaments due to take place in Cyprus and Sweden next year.
A number of associations, including the English Football Association, had announced their opposition to the plan, insisting that England teams would not line up against Russian opponents under any circumstances.
Uefa backtracks on plans to reintegrate Russia to Under-17s competition
The plan unravelled in the face of opposition and Uefa said “no technical solution” could be found
Russia claims it will try to help resolve Israel-Palestine conflict
Russia will try to resolve the Israel-Palestine conflict, the Kremlin claimed.
Moscow has long-standing historical ties with the Palestinians but also “a lot in common” with Israel, including the fact that many Israelis are former Russian citizens, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
“Therefore, we maintain relations with both sides of this conflict,” he said.
“We conduct contacts and take part in all the - unfortunately few - formats that are looking for common ground for a settlement and which do not work very effectively, as recent practice has shown.
“But nevertheless, we intend to keep making efforts and play our role in terms of providing assistance to seek ways to a settlement.”
NATO to support allies affected by alleged pipeline attack
NATO is ready to support allies affected by an alleged attack on a key gas pipeline connecting Finland and Estonia.
Writing on X, formerly Twitter, NATO general-secretary Jens Stoltenberg said: “Spoke with President Sauli Niinisto on damage to undersea infrastructure between Estonia & Finland. NATO is sharing information & stands ready to support Allies concerned.”
Estonia and Finland taking alleged attack ‘very seriously'
Estonia and Finland are taking an alleged attack on a key gas pipeline connecting the two countries ‘very seriously’ the Estonian prime minister said.
Writing on X, formerly Twitter, prime minister Kaja Kallas said: “I convened ministers and relevant authorities to discuss incidents regarding Baltic Connector and an undersea communication cable.
“While there’s no threat to our security of supply, both Estonia and Finland are taking the incidents very seriously.”
Estonian prime minister to remain in ‘close contact’ with NATO
The Estonian prime minister has said she will remain in ‘close contact’ with NATO after an alleged attack on a key gas pipeline connecting Finland and Estonia.
Writing on X, formerly Twitter, she said: “I called Jens Stoltenberg to brief him on the incidents related to Baltic Connector and a submarine communications cable between Estonia and Finland.
“We discussed how to increase the protection of critical infrastructure in light of this. We agreed to remain in close contact.”
Ursula von der Leyen condemns alleged pipeline attack
EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen has condemned the alleged attack on a key gas pipeline connecting Finland and Estonia.
Writing on X, formerly Twitter, she said: “I held calls with Prime Ministers Kaja Kallas and Petteri Orpo on the on-going investigations into the damage on the gas pipeline and data cable connecting Estonia and Finland. I strongly condemn any act of destruction of critical infrastructure.”
NATO Secretary-General says organisation is ready to support Finland
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg reacted to Finland’s claim that one of its pipelines to Estonia had been attacked.
He said the alliance was sharing its information over the damage to underwater infrastructure between the two member countries - and that it stood ready to support the allies concerned.
Russia accuses US of nuclear testing
Russia accused the United States of carrying out preparations at its nuclear test site in Nevada but said that Moscow would not restart its own nuclear testing programme unless Washington did.
Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov made the charge as Russia’s lower house of parliament urgently studies how to revoke Moscow’s ratification of a landmark treaty banning nuclear tests and as tensions with the West are at their highest level since the 1962 Cuban missile crisis.
A U.S. State Department spokesperson rejected Ryabkov’s allegation, calling it “a disturbing effort by Moscow to heighten nuclear risks and raise tensions in the context of its illegal war in Ukraine.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies