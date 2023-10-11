✕ Close Russian strike hits village in Kharkiv on Thursday, killing over 50 people

Russia failed in its bid to return to the United Nations’ top human rights body on Tuesday, in a sign Moscow will continue to be isolated on the international stage.

In a secret ballot, Russia won 83 votes versus 160 for Bulgaria and 123 for Albania, which both competed against it for two seats on the Human Rights Council.

“UN member states sent a strong signal to Russia’s leadership that a government responsible for countless war crimes and crimes against humanity doesn’t belong there,” said Louis Charbonneau, United Nations director at Human Rights Watch.

Russia was ousted from the council 18 months ago following its February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

It comes as Vladimir Putin’s forces launched 36 Iranian-made attack drones, targeting the Odesa, Mykolaiv and Kherson regions, the Ukrainian military reported, adding that air defence systems destroyed 27 drones.

Odesa Governor Oleh Kiper said unspecified “logistics infrastructure” in his region had been damaged but that no injuries were reported.

Elsewhere, Volodymyr Zelensky today he had “good news” on artillery and air defence supplies after talks with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis in Bucharest.