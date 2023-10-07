✕ Close Russian strike hits village in Kharkiv on Thursday, killing over 50 people

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Ukrainian forces have gained ground near Bakhmut as Volodymyr Zelensky condemned Russia’s strike on a funeral service “inhuman” and “a completely deliberate act of terrorism”.

It comes after a village where a Russian missile killed at least 52 civilians in one of the deadliest attacks in the war had no military targets, according to Ukraine’s defence minister.

About 60 people, including children, were at a wake in Hroza, in eastern Ukraine, when the missile hit.

Defence minister Rustem Umerov said: “The terrorists deliberately carried out the attack during lunchtime, to ensure a maximum number of casualties.”

“There were no military targets. This is a heinous crime intended to scare Ukrainians.”

Just 24 hours later, another Russian missile killed a 10-year-old boy and his grandmother in the city of Kharkiv, not far away.

The attack also injured 28 people, including an 11-month-old baby, regional governor Oleh Synehubov said.

Elsewhere, according to the latest report from The Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Ukrainian military sources reported a successful offensive south of Bakhmut near Andriivka and advanced in western Zaporizhia Oblast on 6 October.