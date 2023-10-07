Ukraine-Russia war – live: Kyiv gains ground in counteroffensive as Putin condemned for ‘inhuman attack’
Strike branded as ‘heinous crime intended to scare Ukrainians’
Russian strike hits village in Kharkiv on Thursday, killing over 50 people
Ukrainian forces have gained ground near Bakhmut as Volodymyr Zelensky condemned Russia’s strike on a funeral service “inhuman” and “a completely deliberate act of terrorism”.
It comes after a village where a Russian missile killed at least 52 civilians in one of the deadliest attacks in the war had no military targets, according to Ukraine’s defence minister.
About 60 people, including children, were at a wake in Hroza, in eastern Ukraine, when the missile hit.
Defence minister Rustem Umerov said: “The terrorists deliberately carried out the attack during lunchtime, to ensure a maximum number of casualties.”
“There were no military targets. This is a heinous crime intended to scare Ukrainians.”
Just 24 hours later, another Russian missile killed a 10-year-old boy and his grandmother in the city of Kharkiv, not far away.
The attack also injured 28 people, including an 11-month-old baby, regional governor Oleh Synehubov said.
Elsewhere, according to the latest report from The Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Ukrainian military sources reported a successful offensive south of Bakhmut near Andriivka and advanced in western Zaporizhia Oblast on 6 October.
‘You can still smell the blood’: Inside the village where more than 50 were killed by a Russian missile
Many woke up dazed in the Ukraine’s Hroza on Friday – with the village in the northeast of the country having lost a sixth of its residents in the devastation caused by a Russian missile strike the previous day.
Ihor Klymenko, minister of internal affairs of Ukraine, said the village only had 330 residents – and that at least 52 had been killed in the assault. He added that every family had at least one person they knew at the wake for Ukrainian soldier Andrii Kozyr inside the cafe (and grocery shop) that was wrecked by the missile.
That wake followed a funeral that had been an attempt to rebury a father who had been killed in Russian-occupied territory last year. Now candles mark the spot where the lives of those mourners were lost.
Russian journalist detained in Cyprus has left island
A Russian journalist detained in Cyprus for allegedly being a threat to national security has left the island, Cypriot media said on Saturday.
The journalist’s detention on Thursday in Nicosia sparked a rare crisis in relations between Russia and Cyprus, with the Cypriot ambassador summoned to the foreign ministry in Moscow for an explanation.
Russian news outlets have identified the journalist as Alexander Gasyuk, who worked in Cyprus for state-run newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta. He was quoted as telling TASS that he was manhandled by Cypriot police and that he was told his residence permit was being revoked because he was allegedly a security threat.
Russia‘s Foreign Ministry said any suggestion of inappropriate activities by the journalist were “absolutely far-fetched”.
Cypriot state broadcaster CyBC reported that Gasyuk had left Cyprus late Friday. His family had also left, it reported.
Cyprus has been tight lipped over the incident, other than to say authorities were taking all appropriate measures to protect national security. A foreign ministry spokesperson declined further comment when approached by Reuters on Saturday.
It was unclear how long Gasyuk worked in Cyprus.
Based on his most recent dispatches, he covered an independence day parade in Nicosia on Oct 1 which focused on Russian-made tanks being on display, celebrations by a number of Russians living in Cyprus of annexation of territories in Ukraine and an interview with Russia‘s ambassador to the island.
Cyprus and Russia have close cultural and business links, but those have cooled significantly since the war in Ukraine. Nicosia has followed its EU partners in imposing wide-ranging sanctions on Moscow.
One civilian killed in Ukrainian shelling of Russia's Belgorod region - governor
The governor of Russia‘s Belgorod region said on Saturday that one civilian had been killed in the village of Urazovo, near the Ukrainian border, as a result of Ukrainian shelling.
Russian air defence systems downed three Ukrainian missiles over the region, he said earlier.
Attacks on regions of Russia adjoining Ukraine have become an almost daily occurrence in the last few months.
Kyiv does not typically claim responsibility for attacks on targets inside Russia.
Russia plans to reverse global nuclear test ban, announces envoy
Russia plans to withdraw its ratification of the 1996 treaty that prohibited the testing of nuclear weapons, the country’s envoy to the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organisation [CTBTO] said on Friday.
“Disturbed” by the move, the US denounced it as endangering “the global norm” against nuclear test blasts.
The announcement by Mikhail Ulyanov on Friday added new fuel to tensions between Russia and the United States over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine and arms control disputes between the world’s largest nuclear weapons powers.
Ukraine village reels after deadly missile strike: ‘Everything was burning’
Every family in Ukraine’s northeastern village of Hroza was affected after a missile strike killed 52 people on Thursday, obliterating a sixth of the local population, say locals.
However, it may take several months before DNA analysis can identify the majority of the remains. For now, the names are scrawled on cardboard or white plastic squares, and strings mark the boundaries of the fresh graves.
Dozens of people gathered in the local cafe for a meal to honour Andrii Kozyr, a soldier who died in the war against Russia, with almost every household in the village sending someone to mourn the native son.
US expels two Putin diplomats
The Biden administration has ordered two Russian diplomats be expelled from the United States in retaliation for the expulsion of two American diplomats from Moscow last month.
The State Department said it had taken the action in response to Russia’s declaring the pair persona non grata because of contacts with a Russian national who had once worked for the now-closed US consulate in Russia’s far-eastern city of Vladivostok and was arrested this year.
“The department will not tolerate the Russian government’s pattern of harassment of our diplomats,” spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.
“Unacceptable actions against our embassy personnel in Moscow will have consequences.”
The expulsions come at a time of animosity between Washington and Moscow over the war in Ukraine and as diplomatic relations have plummeted to their worst level since the Cold War.
The Ukraine village where more than 50 were killed by Russian missile
A sixth of the residents of Hroza, in the northeastern Kharkiv region, are dead. Maira Butt speaks to some of those who now have to deal with the pain and grief.
