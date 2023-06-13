✕ Close Ukraine: Soviet-era dam destroyed near Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

A “massive” attack launched by Russia overnight on the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih has killed at least six people and wounded 25 others, officials said today.

“Unfortunately, there are already six dead. The rescue operation continues,” city mayor Oleksandr Vilkul said on the Telegram messaging app.

Ukrainian officials had said earlier on Tuesday that three people had been killed and many more were trapped under the rubble of a five-storey apartment building.

“A massive missile attack on Kryvyi Rih,” Serhiy Lisak, governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region where Kryvyi Rih is located, said on Telegram.

Ukrainian officials said multiple civilian buildings were targeted in the attack.

Air raid sirens blared across Ukraine this morning, warning citizens to seek shelter from incoming Russian aerial assaults.

At least 10 out of 14 cruise missiles and one out of four Iranian-made drones fired by Russia were downed by Ukraine’s air forces, the country’s top military command said.

This comes as Ukraine blamed Russia for blowing up a second dam on the Mokri Yaly river to obstruct Kyiv’s ongoing counteroffensive in the south of the country.