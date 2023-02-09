Ukraine news – live: Kyiv hits out at Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters for ‘pro-Russia’ UN speech
Musician is a ‘brick in the wall of Russian disinformation and propaganda’, says official
A Ukrainian official has slammed the appearance of Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters at a UN Security Council meeting after Russia said it invited the musician to address the event remotely.
The Ukrainian Security Council delegate Sergiy Kyslytsya dubbed Waters a “brick in the wall of Russian disinformation and propaganda”.
It comes as Volodymyr Zelensky is due in Brussels today as part of a major lobbying effort to call on European allies to provide Ukraine with fighter jets and more heavy weaponry.
Russia has warned Western nations against answering Mr Zelensky’s call for fighter jets in particular, threatening military and political “consequences” for Europe and the rest of the world.
Yesterday prime minister Rishi Sunak said “nothing is off the table” on being asked if the UK will send fighter jets to the besieged country.
Mr Zelensky also met with Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholz in Paris late last night, and today will appear at a summit and address the European parliament during his visit to Brussels.
Russia urges international investigation into ‘US involvement in Nord Stream pipeline attack’
A blog by a US investigative journalist alleging the United States was behind the explosions that ruptured the Nord Stream gas pipelines should become the basis for an international investigation, Russia’s top lawmaker said on Thursday.
The White House on Wednesday dismissed the report, published by Seymour Hersh, which said an attack on the pipelines was carried out last September at the direction of US president Joe Biden.
“The published facts should become the basis for an international investigation, bringing Biden and his accomplices to justice,” Vyacheslav Volodin, the chairman of the Russian State Duma, said.
Volodin said the United States should pay “compensation to countries affected by the terrorist attack.”
Moscow, without providing evidence, has repeatedly said the West was behind the explosions affecting the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines last September - multibillion-dollar infrastructure projects that carried Russian gas to Germany under the Baltic Sea.
Zelensky tours Europe after urging UK to provide fighter jets
Volodymyr Zelensky is touring Europe after calling for fighter jets in the UK to help his country’s struggle against Russia’s invasion.
The Ukrainian president will join an EU summit in Brussels on Thursday to continue his push for more advanced weapons.
Starting his surprise trip in London on Wednesday, Mr Zelensky used a rousing speech to Parliament to urge the UK and Western allies to provide “wings for freedom”.
He then travelled to Paris to meet French president Emmanuel Macron and German chancellor Olaf Scholz, telling a press conference there is “very little time” to provide the weaponry.
He will be flying with Mr Macron to Thursday’s gathering of EU leaders.
Russia's Wagner stops hiring prisoners, says founder
The chief of Russia’s Wagner Group mercenaries Yevgeny Prigozhin says a decision has been made to stop recruiting prisoners to fight in Ukraine.
“The recruitment of prisoners by the Wagner private military company has completely stopped,” the Russian proxy group’s head and a former prison convict himself said today.
“We are fulfilling all our obligations to those who work for us now,” he said.
In December, the US intelligence community said it believed that Wagner had 40,000 convict fighters deployed in Ukraine, making up the vast majority of the group’s personnel in the country.
Wagner has not provided information on how many convicts joined its ranks, but according to the Russian penal service figures published in November the country’s prison population dropped by over 20,000 between August and November, the largest drop in over a decade.
Intense Russian attacks pound Donetsk and Luhansk
The Ukrainian military confirmed that Russian attacks remained intense yesterday in the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
Kyiv said that Moscow’s forces concentrated on the areas of Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut and Aviivka.
Air strikes and shelling also targeted the Sumy, Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia regions in northern, northeastern and central Ukraine.
Moment Zelensky hugs BBC Ukraine reporter during press conference
Volodymyr Zelensky hugged a reporter from BBC Ukraine as he took questions alongside Rishi Sunak yesterday.
“Greetings Mr President, I would really like to hug you, but I’m not allowed,” the correspondent said to Mr Zelensky.
“Why not, please, do give me a hug,” the Ukrainian leader responded, stepping off stage to embrace her, as others applauded.
The journalist then asked Mr Sunak if he thought the UK’s decision to send military jets to the war-torn nation was taking “too long”.
Watch the video here:
Good morning, welcome to our coverage of the Ukraine war on Thursday, 9 February.
