A Ukrainian official has slammed the appearance of Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters at a UN Security Council meeting after Russia said it invited the musician to address the event remotely.

The Ukrainian Security Council delegate Sergiy Kyslytsya dubbed Waters a “brick in the wall of Russian disinformation and propaganda”.

It comes as Volodymyr Zelensky is due in Brussels today as part of a major lobbying effort to call on European allies to provide Ukraine with fighter jets and more heavy weaponry.

Russia has warned Western nations against answering Mr Zelensky’s call for fighter jets in particular, threatening military and political “consequences” for Europe and the rest of the world.

Yesterday prime minister Rishi Sunak said “nothing is off the table” on being asked if the UK will send fighter jets to the besieged country.

Mr Zelensky also met with Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholz in Paris late last night, and today will appear at a summit and address the European parliament during his visit to Brussels.