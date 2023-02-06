Ukraine is removing defence minister Oleksii Reznikov from the top position in a first major wartime reshuffle amid pressure over a corruption scandal at the ministry handling the war on the frontlines, said a top ally of president Volodymyr Zelensky.
The 56-year-old will be replaced by the head of Ukraine’s military intelligence agency, Major General Kyrylo Budanov – a move David Arakhamia, the parliamentary leader of Mr Zelensky’s Servant of the People party, said was “absolutely logical for wartime”.
Removal of Mr Reznikov, who has actively handled the entire course of Russia’s war on Ukraine, is part of a “strengthening and regrouping” as Ukraine braces for Vladimir Putin to potentially launch a major offensive on the anniversary of Russia’s invasion, Mr Arakhamia said.
In Kyiv, Mr Zelensky warned that Russia wants to do “something symbolic in February” and will launch a major offensive to “try to avenge their last year’s defeats”.
He added the situation is “very difficult in the Donetsk region – there are fierce battles.”
Read the full story here:
Zelensky: Ukraine ready to send help to Turkey
Meanwhile, Ukraine‘s president Volodymyr Zelensky has said his country is ready to provide necessary assistance to “friendly” Turkish people in the aftermath of the earthquake that struck the country earlier on Monday.
“Shocked by the news about the death and injury of hundreds of people as a result of the earthquake in Turkey,” Mr Zelensky said on Twitter.
“We extend our condolences to the families of the victims and wish the injured a speedy recovery. We are in this moment close to the friendly Turkish people, ready to provide the necessary assistance.”
For more on the earthquake, follow our live blog here.
Russia likely to justify invasion by holding new elections this week - MoD
Russian leaders are aiming to justify the invasion of Ukraine using new elections in the annexed territories, the British defence ministry said today.
The ministry highlighted the Russian Federation Council chair Valentina Matvienko’s remarks last week where she said that regional elections will take place in the newly annexed areas of Ukraine on 10 September 2023.
“Incorporating the elections into same day of voting which is scheduled across Russia highlights the leadership’s ambition to present the areas as integral parts of the Federation,”the defence ministry said.
It added: “This follows continued efforts to ‘Russify’ the occupied areas, which include revision of the education, communication, and transport systems.”
“While meaningful democratic choices are no longer available to voters at even regional level elections in Russia, leaders will likely make the self-vindicating argument that new elections further justify the occupation,” the MoD said.
Russia’s major attack on Ukraine can come in 10 days – report
Officials in Kyiv have obtained “very solid intelligence of intent” by Russia to launch the attack.
The attack could come within 10 days, an adviser to the Ukrainian military told the Financial Times.
Additionally, Ukrainian military intelligence officer Andriy Chernyak said that Vladimir Putin has ordered his armed forces to capture all of Donetsk and Luhansk by March.
Defence minister Reznikov ‘extremely efficient’, says Zelensky’s aide
Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak lauded the likely to be removed defence minister Oleksii Reznikov’s contribution as a leader but said that he played an important role in the corruption scandal which has triggered calls for a wartime ministerial reshuffle.
“Reznikov was extremely efficient in terms of communication with our partners. And this is a very important component in this case,” he said last night on being asked how likely the reshuffle was.
Canada’s first Leopard battle tank for Ukraine reaches Poland
Canada’s first Leopard 2 main battle tank donated to Ukraine for the continuing war has reached Poland today, the North American nation’s defence minister announced.
“The first Canadian Leopard 2 main battle tank that we’ve donated to Ukraine has now arrived in Poland. Alongside our allies, we’ll soon be training the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the use of this equipment,” Ms Anand said as she shared the visuals of the massive battle tank in Poland.
Decision to remove me up to Zelensky, says Reznikov
The Ukrainian defence minister has said that any decision about his possible exit from the top ministry was up to Volodymyr Zelensky.
He added that his transfer to a new ministry was news to him. Earlier on Sunday, he told Ukrainian news media that the decision was in Mr Zelensky’s hands.
“If I suddenly received such an offer from the president of Ukraine or the prime minister, I would refuse it, because I do not have the expertise,” Mr Reznikov said.
The 56-year-old face of Ukraine’s defence ministry during the continuing war fostered Kyiv’s ties with Western defence officials and helped oversee the receipt of billions of dollars of military aid to help Kyiv fend off the Russian invasion.
Reznikov singled out Ukraine‘s “de facto” integration into the Nato military alliance as a top priority, even if joining the bloc was not immediately possible de jure.
But Ukrainian defence ministry has been hit by a corruption scandal over an army food contract that envisaged paying vastly inflated prices. It caused a public outcry.
One of his deputy ministers has been fired, and two other senior officials have also since left their posts.
Putin has promised not to kill Zelensky, claims former Israeli PM
Former Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett has claimed that Russian president Vladimir Putin promised that he would not kill his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.
In an interview with journalist Hanoch Daum and self-published on Bennett’s own YouTube channel, Mr Bennett said: “I knew Zelensky was under threat, in a bunker… I said to him [Putin], ‘Do you intend to kill Zelensky?’ He said, ‘I won’t kill Zelensky’.
“I then said to him ‘I have to understand that you’re giving me your word that you won’t kill Zelensky.’ He said ‘I’m not going to kill Zelensky.’”
Ukraine brace for fresh Russian offensive ahead of war anniversary
Ukraine is “ready” and able to defend itself should Vladimir Putin choose to launch a major offensive on the anniversary of Russia’s invasion, Kyiv’s outgoing defence minister Oleksii Reznikov has said.
Kyiv has created the reserves to hold back Moscow’s forces, even though the latest Western military supplies will not all arrive in time for 24 February, Mr Reznikov told reporters.
But in a cruel personal twist, a top ally of president Volodymyr Zelensky indicated just hours later that Ukraine’s effort to bolster its defences would involve Mr Reznikov’s own resignation – as he announced plans to replace him with a spy chief.
Donetsk situation ‘very difficult’ with ‘fierce battles’
Volodymyr Zelensky shared an update from the war frontlines and said that Donetsk is facing a tough situation.
“It is very difficult in the Donetsk region - there are fierce battles. But no matter how hard it is and no matter how much pressure there is, we have to withstand it. We have to use and we do use every day and every week to reinforce our defence at the front, to strengthen our international position, to increase pressure on Russia and to give our people new opportunities to get through this difficult time,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address.
He added: “There are already many reports that the occupiers want to do something symbolic in February. To try to avenge their last year’s defeats. We see this increased pressure in various areas of the frontline, as well as pressure in the information field.”
