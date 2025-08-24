Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Volodymyr Zelensky has hailed King Charles as a “true inspiration” after the monarch sent a letter of support on Ukraine’s Independence Day.

In a message posted on X, the king spoke of his “greatest and deepest admiration” for the Ukrainian people as they continue defending their country against Russian invasion, and called for a “just and lasting peace” in Ukraine.

"I keep feeling the greatest and deepest admiration for the unbreakable courage and spirit of the Ukrainian people,” King Charles wrote.

"I remain hopeful that our countries will be able to further work closely together to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine."

open image in gallery Mr Zelensky called Charles a ‘true inspiration’ ( Jonathan Brady/PA Wire )

Mr Zelensky said he was “grateful to His Majesty King Charles III @RoyalFamily for his cordial wishes to all Ukrainians on our Independence Day”.

The Ukrainian president added: “His Majesty’s kind words are a true inspiration for our people during the difficult time of war.

“We appreciate the United Kingdom’s leadership in supporting Ukraine and our just cause: to defend freedom from tyranny and ensure a lasting peace in Ukraine and throughout Europe.”

On Sunday, Ukraine marks 34 years since the country left the Soviet Union, with more than 2,000 Ukrainian recruits set to celebrate alongside British personnel at an Interflex training site this year.

open image in gallery King Charles hosted Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky at Windsor Castle in June (Jonathan Brady/PA) ( PA Wire )

Downing Street and several Whitehall buildings are expected to fly the Ukrainian flag on Sunday.

A government spokesperson said: "We stand in solidarity with the Ukrainian people, including those who have made a second home here in the UK, in the face of continued Russian aggression.”

The warm exchange of words between Mr Zelesnky and King Charles came as the Ministry of Defence announced an extension to Operation Interflex, the scheme through said the British military trains Ukrainian soldiers, until the end of 2026.

open image in gallery Participants wave a Ukrainian flag during an event of solidarity with Ukraine, marking its upcoming Independence Day ( AP )

More than 50,000 troops have already been trained in Britain, the government says.

"We will continue to step up our support alongside allies, so that Ukraine can defend today and deter tomorrow,” said defence secretary John Healey.

"In the face of ongoing Russian attacks, we must put Ukraine's armed forces in the strongest possible position.

"And as the push for peace continues, we must make the Ukrainians into the strongest possible deterrent to secure that future peace."