✕ Close Zelensky accuses European countries buying Russian oil of making 'money out of blood'

A Russian state TV host has said the reason president Vladimir Putin’s “special operation” in Ukraine is taking so long is because the country has entered World War Three against Nato.

The remarks from one of Russia’s most prominent television presenters – Olga Skabeyeva – follow a symbolic defeat for Moscow with the sinking of its flagship Black Sea fleet, Moskva.

“Many are saying ‘could it not be done more quickly?’ Everyone wants it to happen more quickly. Everyone would like a conclusive victory,” Ms Skabeyeva told Rossiya 1 viewers, adding: “One can safely call what it has escalated into [is] World War Three. That’s absolutely for sure.”

The 610ft flagship Moskva ship sank on Thursday after it was reportedly hit by missiles. President Volodymyr Zelensky hailed Ukrainians who “showed that Russian warships can sail away, even if it’s to the bottom”, which appears to be a reference to the sinking of the ship. Moscow denies this version of events.