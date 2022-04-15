Ukraine news – live: World War 3 has already started, Russia says after ‘missile strike’ sinks Putin’s Moskva
Ukraine claims it fired missiles at the ship, while Russia says it sunk during a storm
A Russian state TV host has said the reason president Vladimir Putin’s “special operation” in Ukraine is taking so long is because the country has entered World War Three against Nato.
The remarks from one of Russia’s most prominent television presenters – Olga Skabeyeva – follow a symbolic defeat for Moscow with the sinking of its flagship Black Sea fleet, Moskva.
“Many are saying ‘could it not be done more quickly?’ Everyone wants it to happen more quickly. Everyone would like a conclusive victory,” Ms Skabeyeva told Rossiya 1 viewers, adding: “One can safely call what it has escalated into [is] World War Three. That’s absolutely for sure.”
The 610ft flagship Moskva ship sank on Thursday after it was reportedly hit by missiles. President Volodymyr Zelensky hailed Ukrainians who “showed that Russian warships can sail away, even if it’s to the bottom”, which appears to be a reference to the sinking of the ship. Moscow denies this version of events.
Russia orders 18 EU diplomats to leave country
Russia’s foreign ministry has ordered 18 European Union diplomats to leave the country, Reuters reports.
The news agency says the retaliatory move comes after the EU declared 19 Russian diplomats personae non gratae for “engaging in activities contrary to their diplomatic status” and ordered them to leave their host nation: Belgium.
White House backtracks on Biden’s Ukraine trip: ‘We are not sending POTUS’
Over in the US, president Joe Biden may say he’s ready to visit Ukraine, but White House press secretary Jen Psaki said he won’t be going anytime soon.
On Thursday, Mr Biden told reporters he and his advisers had not yet decided on whether to dispatch a high-level emissary to Ukraine as a show of support for Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and Ukraine’s efforts to beat back a Russian invasion.
Asked whether he was ready to make the trip himself, Mr Biden replied: “Yeah”.
But Ms Psaki poured cold water on the idea of a presidential trip to Kyiv hours later when she appeared at a Washington, DC theatre for a live taping of the Pod Save America podcast.
Andrew Feinberg reports from Washington:
Psaki backtracks on Biden trip to Ukraine: ‘We are not sending the president’
‘No, that is not in the plans for the President of the United States’
Captain of sunken warship killed in explosion, says Ukraine
Following disputed reports that Ukraine sunk Russia’s Moskva warship while it was being towed to a port, the eastern European nation is now claiming the boat’s captain died in the explosion.
In a statement on Telegram, Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s ministry of internal affairs, said:
“1st rank captain, cruiser Moskva flagship commander of the Black sea Fleet, Anton Kuprin died during the explosion and fire on board.”
While Ukraine said its military successfully struck the flagship with a missile on Wednesday, Russia’s defence ministry claimed a fire on board and “stormy sea conditions” were to blame for its sinking.
Watch: Russian TV presenter says war in Ukraine ‘has escalated into World War 3’
UN’s World Food Programme calls for access to besieged areas
The UN’s World Food Programme (WFP) today called for unobstructed access to families trapped in areas of Ukraine that have been under attack by Russian forces.
The besieged city of Mariupol in southern Ukraine is believed to be running out of its last reserves of food and water as no humanitarian aid has been allowed into the city since it was encircled more than two weeks ago.
To the west, the city of Mykolaev remains unreachable due to active conflict, and WFP is also concerned about several cities in the east.
David Beasley, WFP executive director, said at the end of his three-day visit to Ukraine: “We’re calling on everyone to give us the access we need to reach the people in besieged cities.
“It’s one thing when people are suffering from the devastation of war. It’s another thing when they’re being starved to death.”
WFP has so far delivered food assistance to 1.4 million people in Ukraine and is ramping up to reach 2.3 million people this month.
More than a million tonnes of grains remain in Ukraine ports
Around 1.25 million tonnes of grains and oilseeds are still on commercial vessels blocked in Ukrainian seaports due to Russia’s invasion and part of the cargo may deteriorate in the near future, Ukraine’s farm minister was quoted as saying today.
Ukraine used to export almost all its grain and oilseeds via seaports and now is forced to find new routes as its ports are blocked.
Before the war, Ukraine exported up to 6 million tonnes of grain and oilseed a month, while in March the exports fell to 200,000 tonnes, Mykola Solskyi told the newspaper Ukrayinska Pravda.
“It (the cargo) is not unloaded, and is still on vessels. There are currently 57 vessels with 1.25 million tonnes of grain and oilseeds,” Mr Solskyi said.
“As for the retention period, I think that even the captains themselves in most cases do not know if there are any problems with this. They certainly did not plan to keep this grain on the ships for a long time,” he added.
Ukraine traditionally exports grains to the north Africa and the Middle East and Mr Solskyi said these regions would be forced to spend more money and focus on wheat from non-Ukraine origins.
Reporting by Pavel Polityuk at Reuters
Want to donate to refugees? Here’s how
My colleague Joe Sommerlad has compiled a list of the places across Britain currently accepting donations of goods like clothing, toys, medicine and food for Ukrainian refugees.
Check out the list here:
Where can I donate items for Ukraine and which items are most needed?
Support for refugees fleeing Russian invasion floods in across Britain
Russia’s comms watchdog blocks French state broadcaster
Russia has blocked access to the website of French public broadcaster Radio France Internationale.
The move was revealed in a register maintained by Russia‘s communications watchdog Roskomnadzor.
Earlier, online newspaper The Moscow Times said its Russian-language website had also been blocked by the regulator.
‘Ongoing street fighting in Mariupol near steel plant' - Kyiv
Street battles were ongoing in Mariupol as Russian forces continue attempts to capture the Black Sea port city.
This was announced by Ukraine’s defence ministry spokesman Oleksandr Motuzyanyk.
Active fighting was taking place around Mariupol’s Ilyich steel and iron plant, he said, as well as in the port area.
Ukraine: ‘Russia used long-range bombers for first time in war'
Russia used long-range bomber aircraft – for the first time since Vladimir Putin launched the invasion on 24 February – to attack the besieged port city of Mariupol.
This is according to Ukraine’s defence ministry spokesman Oleksandr Motuzyanyk in a briefing.
Russia was concentrating its efforts on seizing the cities of Rubizhne, Popasna and Mariupol, he also said.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies