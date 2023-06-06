Russia-Ukraine war – live: Kyiv blames Russian ‘terrorists’ for Kakhovka dam blast
Zelensky tells residents to evacuate as water gushes from destroyed Nova Kakhovka reservoir in Kherson near Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
Ukraine: Soviet-era dam destroyed near Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
Ukraine has accused Russia of destroying a sprawling dam in the Russian-occupied Kherson region, triggering a wave of evacuations as flood water poured from the Nova Kakhovka hydro-electric plant.
Footage circulating on social media appears to show large blocks of the dam wall washed away.
Moscow and Kyiv have blamed each other for the breach at the Russian-controlled dam, an event which coincided with intensified efforts by Ukrainian forces to retake territory seized by Vladimir Putin’s troops.
Ukraine has condemned the Kremlin of acting like a “terrorist state” and said its aim was to prevent Ukrainian troops crossing the Dnipro River to attack Russian occupying forces.
President Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted: “Russian terrorists. The destruction of the dam only confirms for the whole world that they must be expelled from every corner of Ukrainian land.”
Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-backed head of Crimea, said on Tuesday there was no immediate threat to the peninsula's water supply or any risk of flooding due to the dam breach, but flagged a potentially serious threat ahead.
"There is a risk that the Northern Crimean Canal will get more shallow," he said, an event that could reduce water supplies in time.
‘Another devastating consequence of the Russia invasion’
The small town of Oleshky, on the Russian-controlled southern bank of the Dnipro River in Ukraine's Kherson region, is almost completely flooded following a breach of the huge Kakhovka dam further upriver, a Russian-appointed regional official said on Tuesday.
"Evacuation ... is possible only using special equipment," Andrei Alexeyenko, chairman of the Russian-appointed government of Ukraine's Kherson province, said on Telegram, posting videos showing one car standing in floodwater up to window-level and a lorry driving along a highway in water at least a foot.
The UN, meanwhile, has said it has received no independent information as to how the dam collapsed.
António Guterres, secretary general of the UN, said: “[This is] another devastating consequence of the Russia invasion.”
‘Ukraine to build new station instead of destroyed Kakhovka hydroelectric plant’ - reports
Ukraine will build a new power plant on the site of the destroyed Kakhovka Hydroelectric site, it has been reported.
Ihor Syrota, ead of Ukraine's state-owned energy company Ukrhydroenergo, is said to have made the announcement on Tuesday.
The Kyiv Independent announced the development.
Pictures: Ukrainians wait to be evacuated and rescued
Ukraine brands Russia 'terrorist state' to open hearings in case against Russia at top UN court
Lawyers for Ukraine told the United Nations' top court Tuesday that Russia bankrolled a "campaign of intimidation and terror" by rebels in eastern Ukraine starting in 2014 and sought to replace Crimea's multiethnic community with "discriminatory Russian nationalism" after its occupation and annexation of the region.
The claims came at hearings at the International Court of Justice in a case brought by Kyiv against Russia linked to Moscow's 2014 annexation of the Crimean Peninsula and the arming of rebels in eastern Ukraine in the years before Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.
Ukraine wants the world court to order Moscow to pay reparations for attacks and crimes in the regions, including for the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 that was shot down by Russia-backed rebels on July 17, 2014, killing all 298 passengers and crew.
Four days of hearings in the court's ornate, wood-paneled Great Hall of Justice opened against a backdrop of Europe's deadliest conflict since the Second World War.
Ukraine and Russia were trading accusations of blame for the damage to the Kakhovka dam and hydroelectric power station, which are located in a part of Ukraine that Moscow controls.
Video: House floats down Dnipro river after Kakhovka dam attack floods nearby town
Footage appears to show a house floating down the Dnipro river after a major dam near Kherson was destroyed.
Ukraine has accused Russia of blowing up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant structure, while Moscow has put the blame on Kyiv.
“Russian terrorists. The destruction of the dam only confirms for the whole world that they must be expelled from every corner of Ukrainian land,” Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted on Tuesday, June 6.
Milley says fighting in Ukraine has increased and cautions it will continue for lengthy time
US Joint Chiefs chairman general Mark Milley said on Tuesday that fighting in Ukraine has increased, but he cautioned against reading too much into each day’s operations.
“There’s activity throughout Russian-occupied Ukraine and fighting has picked up a bit,” Gen Milley said.
He said it was up to Ukraine to announce whether its counteroffensive campaign has formally begun, but he said the Ukrainians are ready for this fight. As time goes on, however, he said that the fighting will vary.“
Like the Battle of Normandy or any other major battle, warfare is a give and take,” Gen Milley said.
“There will be days you see a lot of activity and there will be days you may see very little activity. There will be offensive actions and defense actions. So this will be a back-and-forth fight for a considerable length of time.”
Milley spoke as the fighting increased, and Ukraine reported the collapse of a dam in southern Ukraine that both sides blamed on the other.
German Chancellor Scholz blames Russia for Ukrainian dam breach
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz blamed Russia for the attack on the Kakhovka dam in Ukraine on Tuesday, saying the long-feared move represented a new dimension in the conflict.
“By all accounts, this is aggression by the Russian side to stop the Ukrainian offensive, to defend its own country. This shows that this is a new dimension,” Scholz said at a townhall organised by broadcaster RTL.
Scholz said he intended to speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin again, although he had not done so for a long time and now was not the right time.
North American leaders respond to dam bursting
The United States is “very concerned” after a Russian-controlled dam reportedly burst in Ukraine and is trying to find out more about the potential impact, a Biden administration official said on Tuesday.
Justin Trudeau is also reportedly wary, saying it will be “absolutely devastating for lives and livelihoods across the region”.
The Canadian prime minister added: “[It] was another example of the horrific consequences of Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.”
Satellite images show an overview of the damage on the Kakhovka dam
The dam attack in Ukraine is a ruthless act of destruction – and shows just how desperate Putin is
Destroying the dam may make strategic sense to Moscow – to block Ukrainian troop movements – but it comes at an appalling cost, writes Kim Sengupta
