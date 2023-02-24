Ukraine war news – live: UK holds one minute silence to mark first anniversary since Putin invasion
Rishi Sunak led the UK in a moment of solidarity with ‘our Ukrainian friends’
A minute silence has been held in the UK to mark the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Rishi Sunak led the country in the moment of solidarity “with our Ukrainian friends” to pay tribute to their courage outside Downing Street.
The prime minister said: “As we mark one year since a full-scale war broke out on our continent, I urge everyone to reflect on the courage and bravery of our Ukrainian friends who, every hour since, have fought heroically for their country.”
This morning, Ukraine’s president Volodymr Zelensky attended a service in Kyiv this morning where he commemorated those who gave their lives to protecting their country.
He also vowed that Vladimir Putin will be defeated in 2023 in a video titled “the year of invincibility”.
“We are strong. We are ready for anything. We will defeat everyone. This is how it began on February 24, 2022. The longest day of our lives. The most difficult day in our recent history. We woke up early and haven’t slept since,” he said.
UK falls silent on anniversary of Russian invasion as Sunak praises Ukrainian bravery
Britons across the UK fell silent this morning to mark the first anniversary of Russia’s bloody war in Ukraine.
Workers in offices and people in their homes observed a UK-wide minute’s silence as they paid their respects to all those killed in the conflict.
King Charles and Rishi Sunak, the prime minister led tributes from Buckingham Palace and Downing Street.
The number of Ukrainian civilians killed in the war could be as high as 100,000, with both sides suffering tens of thousands of military casualties.
Rishi Sunak says UK and Ukraine ‘stand together, stand united’
When is the minute silence for Ukraine?
A minute silence will be held on Friday to mark the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Rishi Sunak will lead the country in the moment of solidarity “with our Ukrainian friends” to pay tribute to their courage at 11am.
The prime minister said: “As we mark one year since a full-scale war broke out on our continent, I urge everyone to reflect on the courage and bravery of our Ukrainian friends who, every hour since, have fought heroically for their country.
“I am proud that the UK has stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Ukraine through this horrific conflict.
“As I stand with brave Ukrainian soldiers outside Downing Street today, my thoughts will be with all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to defend freedom and return peace to Europe.”
Rishi Sunak will lead the UK in a moment of solidarity with ‘our Ukrainian friends’
King pays tribute to ‘remarkable courage and resilience’ of Ukrainians
The King has paid tribute to the “remarkable courage and resilience” of Ukraine‘s people on the first anniversary of the Russian invasion.
Charles, who earlier this week met Ukrainian recruits being trained by UK and international forces, said he hoped the outpouring of solidarity with the nation would bring “strength from the knowledge that, together, we stand united”.
In a message to mark one year on from the start of the conflict, the King said: “It has now been a year that the people of Ukraine have suffered unimaginably from an unprovoked full-scale attack on their nation.
“They have shown truly remarkable courage and resilience in the face of such human tragedy.
“The world has watched in horror at all the unnecessary suffering inflicted upon Ukrainians, many of whom I have had the great pleasure of meeting here in the UK and, indeed, across the world, from Romania to Canada.
“Earlier this month I met President Zelensky at Buckingham Palace to express my personal support for the people of Ukraine. It is heartening that the United Kingdom, along with its allies, is doing everything possible to help at this most difficult time.
“Therefore, I can only hope the outpouring of solidarity from across the globe may bring not only practical aid, but also strength from the knowledge that, together, we stand united.”
On Ukraine anniversary, EU pledges more support for refugees
European Union officials on Friday pledged continued support to millions of Ukrainian refugees, as they marked the anniversary of the Russian invasion.
“Ukraine can win this war, but we will be with Ukraine as long as it takes,” EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson told The Associated Press on the sidelines of a conference on migration near Athens.
Johansson urged members to conclude long-running negotiations to adopt new EU-wide migration rules and to assist Ukrainians who wished to return home but maintain their temporary residence status in the EU.
More than 8 million people have fled Ukraine since the start of the war, according to the United Nations refugee agency, and nearly 5 million have registered for EU temporary protection or similar national protection schemes in Europe.
European Union officials have pledged continued support to millions of Ukrainian refugees, as they marked the anniversary of the Russian invasion
Live: Rishi Sunak leads one-minute silence outside No 10 on first anniversary of Ukraine-Russia war
Rishi Sunak will lead a one-minute silence outside No 10 on first anniversary of Ukraine-Russia war at 11am.
As the conflict enters its second year, there remains no end in sight, with a UN vote demanding that Russia withdraws its soldiers and global leaders calling for more aid to be sent to Ukrainian troops and more sanctions on Moscow.
Forgotten and abandoned: the international students caught up in conflict
Thousands of African students who fled Ukraine have been “frozen out” of receiving aid for those driven out by Russian attacks, The Independent has been told.
Before the conflict, around 76,000 international students, mostly from Nigeria and Morocco, Ghana, Zimbabwe and India, were based there.
But after grappling with racism at Ukraine’s borders while trying to flee, a large number of students are displaced in countries, including Turkey, Italy, Kenya, Romania and Belgium, unsure of their next move.
Many are unable to complete their studies, battling with the mental and emotional distress of having escaped Putin’s onslaught, some are facing poverty, while others have even taken their own lives, The Independent has learned.
Our race correspondent Nadine White reports:
As the world marks the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the plight of the country’s international students have largely been forgotten
China says it is not aware of drone purchase talks between Russia and Chinese company
China’s foreign ministry said on Friday it is not aware of reports about talks between Russia and a Chinese company for the purchase of drones.
“There has been a large volume, too much disinformation spread about China on this point. We should be vigilant about the intentions behind this,” ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a news briefing.
“I also want to emphasise that China on the export of military products has always held a cautious and responsible attitude, not selling military products to conflict areas or warring parties.”
German magazine Der Spiegel reported on Thursday, without citing specific sources, that Russia was in talks with a Chinese manufacturer about buying 100 drones, with a delivery date of April.
Ukraine supporters dump destroyed Russian T-72 tank outside Moscow's embassy in Berlin
Watch live as Ukraine supporters dump a destroyed Russian T-72 tank outside Moscow’s embassy in Berlin on the first anniversary of Putin’s brutal invasion.
Putin ‘sacrificing soldiers for own vanity’ and is suffering ‘huge losses’ in Ukraine
Defence secretary Ben Wallace has said Russia is “sacrificing its own soldiers” for the vanity of Vladimir Putin.
Speaking on the first anniversary of the war in Ukraine, Mr Wallace said the good guys will win in the end.
The Tory minister added that Russia has been forced to adopt a “meat-grinder approach” after its forces failed to make a breakthrough in Ukraine.
Mr Wallace told Times Radio that the Russian army was suffering “huge losses” on the battlefield for very little gain in territory.
UK has introduced fresh sanctions against Russia
Why did Russia invade Ukraine?
Russia’s “special military operation” in Ukraine has been raging for one year now as the conflict continues to record devastating casualties and force the mass displacement of millions of blameless Ukrainians.
Vladimir Putin began the war by claiming Russia’s neighbour needed to be “demilitarised and de-Nazified”, a baseless pretext on which to launch a landgrab against an independent state that happens to have a Jewish president in Volodymyr Zelensky.
Ukraine has fought back courageously against Mr Putin’s warped bid to restore territory lost to Moscow with the collapse of the Soviet Union and has continued to defy the odds by defending itself against Russian onslaughts with the help of Western military aid.
Here’s why Putin really invaded Ukraine
