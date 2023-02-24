✕ Close Putin says Russia is having a ‘complicated time’

A minute silence has been held in the UK to mark the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Rishi Sunak led the country in the moment of solidarity “with our Ukrainian friends” to pay tribute to their courage outside Downing Street.

The prime minister said: “As we mark one year since a full-scale war broke out on our continent, I urge everyone to reflect on the courage and bravery of our Ukrainian friends who, every hour since, have fought heroically for their country.”

This morning, Ukraine’s president Volodymr Zelensky attended a service in Kyiv this morning where he commemorated those who gave their lives to protecting their country.

He also vowed that Vladimir Putin will be defeated in 2023 in a video titled “the year of invincibility”.

“We are strong. We are ready for anything. We will defeat everyone. This is how it began on February 24, 2022. The longest day of our lives. The most difficult day in our recent history. We woke up early and haven’t slept since,” he said.