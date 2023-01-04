✕ Close Scores of Russian soldiers reportedly killed in Ukrainian attack

The deaths of 89 Russian servicemen in the Ukrainian attack on Makiivka were down to the unauthorised use of mobile phones by troops, Russia’s defence ministry has said.

“It is already obvious that the main reason for what happened was the switching on and massive use - contrary to the prohibition - by personnel of mobile phones in a reach zone of enemy weapons,” the ministry said in a statement.

It comes as military leaders faced calls for punishment after one of the deadliest attacks yet launched by Ukraine.

Commanders were accused of having ignored clear danger after the Kremlin took the rare step on Monday of admitting to losses in a strike on a makeshift barracks.

A popular Russian nationalist military blogger earlier said the deaths were a result of storing ammunition in the same building as a barracks despite commanders knowing it was within range of a Ukrainian military bolstered by munitions from Western nations.

The anger was also felt by politicians. Sergei Mironov, a legislator and former chair of Russia’s upper house demanded criminal liability for the officials who had “allowed the concentration of military personnel in an unprotected building”.