Volodymyr Zelensky called Russia a “terrorist state” after a missile strike in Ukrainian city Vinnytsia killed at least 23 people and injured dozens, marking another war crime against civilians in the besieged country.
The strikes were carried out on Thursday with Kalibr cruise missiles launched from a Russian submarine in the Black Sea, officials in Kyiv said.
“This day once again proved that Russia must be officially recognized as a terrorist state. No other state in the world poses such a terrorist threat as Russia.”
No other state, the wartime president said, in the world “allows itself to destroy peaceful cities and ordinary human life with cruise missiles and rocket artillery every day”.
"Unfortunately, this is not the final number. Debris clearance continues. Dozens of people are reported missing. There are seriously injured (people) among those hospitalised,” Mr Zelensky said.
Ukraine’s allies, including the US and more than 40 other countries, on Thursday agreed to coordinate investigations into Russia-led suspected war crimes.
Russian missile strike at Vinnytsia kills 23
At least 23 people, including three children, were killed after a Russian missile struck Ukrainian city Vinnytsia far behind the frontlines on Thursday.
The western-central city which became Moscow’s latest targets houses the command headquarters of the Ukrainian Air Force and was previously a target in March when Russian used cruise missiles to strike it.
Three children, including a four-year-old girl, were killed in the attack on Thursday, Ukraine’s state emergency service said.
Among the casualties, 71 people were hospitalised and 29 others have been reporeted missing.
Good morning!
Hello, Arpan Rai here, I welcome you to our rolling Ukraine coverage now.
Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates!
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies