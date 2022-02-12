✕ Close Ukrainians rally in support of government amid tensions with Russia

Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin spoke for an hour today amid building tensions over the Russian threat to Ukraine. The secure call between the US and Russian presidents began at 11.04am (ET) and ended at 12.06pm, according to the White House.

With 130,000 Russian troops massed along Ukraine’s border, the US has claimed war could begin at any moment and, along with several other countries, has advised its citizens to leave the country immediately.

The call comes just hours after the US moved troops out of Ukraine and ordered the evacuation of most of its embassy staff from Kiev. The Pentagon pulled out nearly 160 members of the Florida National Guard who had been in the country since November.

A student who landed in the UK on one of the first commercial flights out of Kyiv since the warning said it caused “quite a panic”. Passengers arrived at Gatwick Airport on a direct flight from the Ukrainian capital shortly after noon on Saturday, just hours after the Foreign Office warned UK nationals in the country, thought to number in the low thousands, to “leave now while commercial means are still available”.