Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin spoke for an hour today amid building tensions over the Russian threat to Ukraine. The secure call between the US and Russian presidents began at 11.04am (ET) and ended at 12.06pm, according to the White House.
With 130,000 Russian troops massed along Ukraine’s border, the US has claimed war could begin at any moment and, along with several other countries, has advised its citizens to leave the country immediately.
The call comes just hours after the US moved troops out of Ukraine and ordered the evacuation of most of its embassy staff from Kiev. The Pentagon pulled out nearly 160 members of the Florida National Guard who had been in the country since November.
A student who landed in the UK on one of the first commercial flights out of Kyiv since the warning said it caused “quite a panic”. Passengers arrived at Gatwick Airport on a direct flight from the Ukrainian capital shortly after noon on Saturday, just hours after the Foreign Office warned UK nationals in the country, thought to number in the low thousands, to “leave now while commercial means are still available”.
Turkey warns west against ‘sowing panic’ over Ukraine
Britain’s foreign policy must be reshaped around fundamental values to save the country from being viewed as a “figure of fun” on the international stage, shadow foreign secretary David Lammy has told The Independent.
Mr Lammy and Sir Keir Starmer have been pointedly supportive of Boris Johnson’s government over the current crisis in Ukraine – vociferously declaring themselves a “party of Nato” in a move at least partly intended to distance Labour from the era of Jeremy Corbyn.
But the shadow foreign secretary said that Johnson’s efforts to mount a firm stand against Vladimir Putin’s aggression were undermined not only by his domestic embarrassment over Downing Street parties, but also by his unreliability towards allies and his unwillingness to tackle the influence of Russian money in the UK.
Our political editor Andrew Woodcock reports:
‘Panic’ in Ukraine as Britons told to flee
Let’s get an update on the call for Britons to flee Ukraine. A student who landed in the UK on one of the first commercial flights out of Kyiv since the warning said it caused “quite a panic”.
Passengers arrived at Gatwick Airport on a direct flight from the Ukrainian capital shortly after noon on Saturday, just hours after the Foreign Office warned UK nationals in the country, thought to number in the low thousands, to “leave now while commercial means are still available”.
Those returning suggested there were mixed signals about the level of concern in the country about the threat of war.
Haider Ali spoke to the PA news agency after landing at Gatwick Airport from Kyiv on Saturday. He said: “I’d been in two minds about coming back because of the advice coming out by the British Embassy, about the amber alert, red alert.
“A lot of people, a lot of students were waiting for the red alert, and it happened yesterday.
“Once that happened, everybody booked their tickets and left as soon as possible.”
The 21-year-old from Birmingham said his university, the Dnipro Medical Institute in Dnipro, a city in central Ukraine, had advised students to “get out as soon as you can”. He said around half the students at the university are British.
The UK and other Nato countries have urged their citizens to leave as fears grow that Russian President Vladimir Putin could order an invasion in the coming days.
Another British citizen arriving at Gatwick on the same plane said Ukrainians did not seem worried.
US warns of ‘massive’ response to Russian aggression
The US warned on Saturday of a “resolute” and “massive” response to any Russian invasion of Ukraine just hours before President Joe Biden was scheduled to speak to Vladimir Putin, in an apparent last-ditch attempt to avoid military conflict in eastern Europe.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken tweeted that he had spoken to Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov hours before the presidents were due to speak and made clear Washington’s response to any Russian aggression, reports our international editor David Harding.
“I spoke with Foreign Minister Lavrov today to urge a diplomatic resolution to Russia’s unprovoked military build-up around Ukraine,” Blinken wrote. “I reiterated that further Russian aggression would be met with a resolute, massive, and united Transatlantic response.”
Vladimir Putin also spoke to Emmanuel Macron on Saturday
Ukrainians march in solidarity amid threat of Russia invasion
Marko Mihkelson, chairman of the foreign affairs committee of Estonian parliament, tweeted the following image:
In images: Chaos in Ukraine
All UK troops to withdraw from Ukraine as Russia could invade ‘at no notice’
All UK troops are to be withdrawn from Ukraine this weekend as Russia could invade “at no notice”, a defence minister has said.
Small numbers of British personnel have undertaken Operation Orbital training missions in the eastern European country since Russia’s seizure of Crimea in 2014 , including around 30 deployed recently to train the Ukrainian military on anti-tank missiles.
The order to return home comes as all British nationals in Ukraine are advised to leave as soon as possible, writes our political editor Andrew Woodcock.
