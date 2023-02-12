Ukraine news - live - Russian mercenary group Wagner ‘takes village’ near key city of Bakhmut
Bakhmut is the scene of intense fighting between opposing forces and is seen as strategically important to the Kremlin’s war plans
Russian mercenary group Wagner has taken control of a village near the key city of Bakhmut in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk Oblast region, its founder has claimed.
Yevgeny Prigozhin said his troops had taken the village of Krasna Hora on the northern edge of embattled Bakhmut, which has seen intense fighting in recent months.
The claims could not immediately be independently verified.
In an audio message published by his press service on the messaging app Telegram, Prigozhin said: "Today the settlement of Krasna Hora was taken by the assault troops of the Wagner private military company".
Kyiv’s top military commander, Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, said on Saturday that Ukraine continues to hold Bakhmut, trying to "stabilise" the frontline around it.
Prigozhin said in an interview published on Friday that his forces must capture Bakhmut to proceed with their campaign but faced fierce resistance from Ukrainian defenders.
He also said that it could take two years for Moscow to control the whole of two eastern Ukrainian regions whose capture it has stated as a key goal of the war.
On Saturday, Kyiv’s top military commander said their forces were holding the defences along the front line in the eastern region of Donetsk, including the besieged town of Bakhmut, with the fiercest battles for the cities of Vuhledar and Maryinka.
ICYMI: Ukraine may be waiting for some time for the jet firepower it wants
Some of Nato’s European members may feel safer letting America take the lead when it comes to sending military jets to Ukraine, writes Kim Sengupta.
Read Kim’s full analysis here:
Russian shelling continues
Russian forces have continued to shell Ukrainian cities over the weekend amid a grinding push to seize more land in the east of the country, with Ukrainian officials saying Moscow is having trouble launching its much-anticipated large-scale offensive there.
One person was killed and another wounded on Sunday morning by the shelling of Nikopol, a city in the south-eastern Dnipropetrovsk region, governor Serhii Lysak reported.
The shelling damaged four residential buildings, a vocational school and a water treatment facility.
In Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, one person was injured when three Russian S-300 missiles hit infrastructure facilities overnight, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said.
Ukrainian forces also downed five drones - four Shahed killer drones and one Orlan-10 reconnaissance drone - over the partially occupied Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions on Saturday evening, Kyiv’s military reported.
UK arms could be made in Ukraine under licence - report
British arms and military vehicles could be manufactured in Ukraine under licence, easing the country’s dependence on supplies of arms from Western allies, the Telegraph newspaper reported on Sunday.
The Sunday Telegraph said British defence industry executives had travelled to Kyiv to discuss plans to set up joint ventures to manufacture weapons and vehicles locally.
Manufacturers from other European countries were also in discussions with Ukraine, it said, citing one executive saying there was a race to put Britain "at the front of the queue".
Zelensky: We’ll continue stamping out corruption
Ukraine will continue reforming its public institutions to stamp out corruption, President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.
Mr Zelenky, in his latest overnight address, said the security services and prosecutor’s office had already “achieved significant results in protecting our country from those who worked for the aggressor state.”
“There will be corresponding steps by the National Security and Defense Council, continuing our line of defense of the state,” he added.
Neutral Austria under pressure to be tougher with Russia
Austria has come under heavy criticism for granting visas that will allow sanctioned Russian politicians to attend a meeting in Vienna of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation (OSCE) in Europe.
The issue highlights the delicate balancing act the European country has engaged in while trying to maintain its longstanding position of military neutrality during the war in Ukraine.
The Austrian government has condemned Russia’s invasion but also stressed the need to maintain diplomatic relations with Moscow.
In a letter to Austria’s chancellor, foreign minister and other officials, 81 OSCE delegates from 20 countries, including France, Canada, Britain, Poland and Ukraine, called on the Austrian government to prohibit the participation of the sanctioned Russians.
"It is important to remember that Russian parliamentarians are an integral part of the power system and complicit in the crimes Russia commits every day in Ukraine," read the letter, which was seen by The Associated Press.
"They have no place in an institution tasked with promoting sincere dialogue and opposition to the war."
Russia carries out 'some 50 attacks daily in Donetsk', says Ukrainian commander as fierce fighting continues
Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, commander-in-chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces, said Russia carries out some 50 attacks daily in Donetsk, a region in Ukraine's southeast that Moscow has been trying to occupy fully.
"Fierce fighting continues in the area of Vuhledar and Maryinka," Mr Zaluzhnyi said in a Telegram message after a call with US general Mark Milley.
"We reliably hold the defence. In some areas of the front we have managed to regain previously lost positions and gained a foothold."
3 major areas can avoid power cuts, Ukraine says
Ukraine's capital Kyiv and the surrounding region, as well as the Odesa and Dnipro regions, can avoid power cuts today, leading producer DTEK said, as authorities worked to repair power grids damaged by a major Russian strike.
Meanwhile, Ukraine's forces are holding their defences along the front line in the eastern region of Donetsk, including the besieged town of Bakhmut, with the fiercest battles for the cities of Vuhledar and Maryinka, Kyiv's top military commander said.
Ukraine, US defence heads talk 'priorities' for allies' meeting
UK defence secretary Ben Wallace and Ukrainian defence minister Oleksii Reznikov discussed "priorities", including air defence and artillery, for upcoming meetings of Kyiv's allies in Brussels, both sides said late yesterday night.
After securing a promise of scores of modern battle tanks, including the US M1 Abrams, German Leopard 2 and British Challenger 2, president Volodymyr Zelensky and other Kyiv officials have been urging allies to send fighter aircraft.
The Ukraine Defence Contact Group will meet this Tuesday at the Nato headquarters, following upon a 20 January conference at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany that was key for the decisions to send tanks.
Mr Wallace and Mr Reznikov discussed the importance of delivering promised capabilities as quickly as possible, the Pentagon's chief spokesperson, Brigadier General Patrick Ryder, said in a statement.
After the call, Mr Reznikov tweeted that "the United States is unwavering in its support of Ukraine," adding that the two also discussed the situation on the front line.
Kharkiv hit by Russian missiles, says governor
First reports indicate that three Russian S-300 missiles hit the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv over night, regional governor Oleh Sinehubov wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
"One infrastructure facility was damaged. Information about the victims and the scale of the destruction is being clarified," he said.
Russian missiles hit power generating facilities in Kharkiv on Friday in an attack that injured eight people. Kharkiv is eastern Ukraine's largest city.
