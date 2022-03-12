✕ Close President Zelensky says ‘we will’ beat Russia

Air raid sirens were heard across Ukrainian cities in the early hours of Saturday as Russian forces regrouped and inched closer to capital Kyiv.

Local media reports said that air raid sirens were heard in major cities including Kyiv, Lviv, Kharkiv, Cherkasy as well as in the Sumy region.

Explosions were also heard going off in Kyiv overnight and continued into the early hours of Saturday morning, reported CNN.

As the Russian invasion entered its 17th day, satellite images showed that Russian military units were advancing towards Kyiv and firing towards residential areas.

The main attack force has been stalled on roads north of Kyiv, but images released by private US satellite firm Maxar showed armoured units maneuvering in and through towns close to an airport on the city’s northwest outskirts.

Earlier, Ukraine’s defence intelligence agency had claimed Vladimir Putin may be planning to launch a “terrorist attack” on the Chernobyl nuclear power plant to distract the rest of the world from his brutal assault on the country.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said his country had reached a “strategic turning point” in the war with Russia.