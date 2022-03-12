Ukraine news – live: Air raid sirens across Ukraine as Russian forces regroup for possible assault on Kyiv
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky says his country has reached ‘strategic turning point’ in war
Air raid sirens were heard across Ukrainian cities in the early hours of Saturday as Russian forces regrouped and inched closer to capital Kyiv.
Local media reports said that air raid sirens were heard in major cities including Kyiv, Lviv, Kharkiv, Cherkasy as well as in the Sumy region.
Explosions were also heard going off in Kyiv overnight and continued into the early hours of Saturday morning, reported CNN.
As the Russian invasion entered its 17th day, satellite images showed that Russian military units were advancing towards Kyiv and firing towards residential areas.
The main attack force has been stalled on roads north of Kyiv, but images released by private US satellite firm Maxar showed armoured units maneuvering in and through towns close to an airport on the city’s northwest outskirts.
Earlier, Ukraine’s defence intelligence agency had claimed Vladimir Putin may be planning to launch a “terrorist attack” on the Chernobyl nuclear power plant to distract the rest of the world from his brutal assault on the country.
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said his country had reached a “strategic turning point” in the war with Russia.
US forces fighting Russia would mean World War III, says Biden
US president Joe Biden has reinstated his stand that the US will not send troops to Ukraine.
Speaking at the House Democrats Convention in Philadelphia on Friday, Mr Biden said: “The idea that we’re going to send in offensive equipment and have planes and tanks and trains going in with American pilots and American crews — just understand, don’t kid yourself, no matter what y’all say, that’s called World War III.”
He added that the US would continue to support Ukraine and defend NATO territory.
“As we provide this support to Ukraine, we’re going to continue to stand together with our allies in Europe and send an unmistakable message: that we will defend every inch of NATO territory.”
“If they move once -- granted, if we respond, it is World War III, but we have a sacred obligation on NATO territory.”
He also warned that Russia will pay a “severe price” if it uses chemical weapons against Ukraine.
Italy seizes £530m yacht owned by Russian businessman
Russian businessman Andrey Melnichenko’s mega yacht has been seized on Friday, according to a statement from Italy’s finance police.
The vessel called “SY A” is worth about £530m and was in storage at the northeastern port of Trieste.
Mr Melnichenko had been sanctioned by the European Union on 9 March after it noted that he and 36 other business leaders met with Russian President Vladimir Putin after the invasion of Ukraine began to discuss the potential economic impact of EU and US sanctions.
70 children dead in Russian aggression
More than 70 children have died since Russia started its war on Ukraine, foreign affairs minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Friday.
“‘Denazification’. ‘Demilitarization’. These are the ‘reasons’ why Putin has sent his army to kill Ukrainians, including children,” the minister said in a tweet.
“Over 70 of them already died. This aggression is a barbaric crime not seen since WWII and I swear we will ensure that each war criminal faces justice.”
On Thursday, Ukraine officials said that a maternity and children’s hospital in the city of Mariupol had been destroyed by Russian air strikes.
Russia has dismissed these claims, and dubbed them as “fake news” by Ukraine. It claimed that the hospital had no patients at the time of the air strikes.
Russia's new 'fake news' law casts chill
Russia has started implementing its new law under which citizens who spread what it described as “fake” information about the military can be jailed for up to 15 years.
Vera Kotova became one of the first persons to be fined under the law for writing “No to war” in the snow at the foot of a statue of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin in a square in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk during a sparsely attended protest rally, reported Reuters.
Ms Kotova has been fined 30,000 roubles (£170) but she has yet to pay it, pending appeal.
The average monthly wage in Russia is about 78,000 roubles.
The fine comes as Russian president Vladimir Putin continues to crack down on protesters taking to the streets to demonstrate against the conflict, which entered its 17th day on Saturday.
Ukraine starts repairing damaged power lines at Chernobyl
Ukrainian officials have informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that technicians have started repairing damaged power lines to the site of Chernobyl nuclear power plant.
General Rafael Mariano Grossi said the repair work at the Russian-controlled power plant was being undertaken in an attempt to restore electricity supply that was entirely cut off earlier in the week.
Ukraine’s regulatory authority said the work began on the evening of 10 March and had succeeded in repairing one section. But off-site electrical power was still down, indicating damage in other places.
The repair efforts would continue despite the difficult situation outside the site, it said.
It added that at the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant, also under control of Russian forces, unexploded munitions from 4 March are being detected and disposed of.
Russian media law amounts to information ‘blackout’, UN says
Russia’s new law that cracks down on journalists is imposing the country under an information blackout, according to independent UN experts tasked with reporting on violations of the freedom of expression, the right to peaceful assembly and on the situation of human rights defenders.
“Russia’s recent adoption of a punitive ‘fake war news’ law is an alarming move by the government to gag and blindfold an entire population,” three independent UN experts appointed by the Human Rights Council said in a statement.
They also called on a newly-established international commission of inquiry being set up by the UN Human Rights Council to investigate alleged violations of freedom of expression and the media by Russia.
Last week, Russia passed a new law under which citizens who spread what it described as “fake” information about the military can be jailed for up to 15 years as it continues its invasion of Ukraine.
Explosions heard near Kyiv as Russian troops inch closer
Several loud explosions could be heard in Kyiv in the early hours of Saturday morning, reported CNN.
Chief international correspondent Clarissa Ward noted “a nonstop volley… of just heavy booms in the distance”.
It’s not clear whether the explosions were Russian or Ukrainian strikes, she added.
On Friday, satellite images from a private US company showed that Russian military units were advancing towards Ukraine’s capital and firing towards residential areas.
Oil supertanker from Russian port docks in Southampton
A supertanker that sailed from Russia has docked at a port in Southampton with a cargo of crude oil for ExxonMobil.
The Seatribute is one of at least 148 tankers carrying oil and gas that have left Russian ports since the war in Ukraine began, according to shipping data gathered by Greenpeace.
Just 7,144 people evacuated from Ukrainian cities on Friday
A total of just 7,144 people were evacuated from four Ukrainian cities on Friday, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his latests televised address.
The number os significantly lower than managed to escape the embattled cities on the previous two days.
Mr Zelensky accused Russia of refusing to allow people out of the besieged city of Mariupol and said Ukraine would try to deliver much needed food and medicines there on Saturday.
