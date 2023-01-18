Ukraine-Russia news – live: Putin could order ‘final push’ on anniversary of invasion, officials fear
‘We must prepare for such events’, says Oleskiy Danylov
A day in the life of a frontline medic in Donbas | On The Ground
Vladimir Putin could order his troops to make a final “final push” on the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, officials in Kyiv fear.
Oleskiy Danylov, secretary of Ukraine’s Security Council, made the comments on Tuesday as he urged Western countries to urgently send more weapons.
“We must prepare for such events every day,” he said. “And we are preparing ... The first and last question is always about weapons, aid to help us defeat this aggressor that invaded our country.”
Earlier, Russia announced a major overhaul of its army following a series of setbacks in the war in Ukraine, which has seen intense fighting on the frontline and devastating Russian missile attacks further afield in recent days.
Defence minister Sergei Shoigu said in a statement that the changes would be implemented over the next three years.
“Only by strengthening the key structural components of the armed forces is it possible to guarantee the military security of the state and protect new entities and critical facilities of the Russian Federation,” he said.
US and UK vow to maintain support for Ukraine ‘for as long as it takes’
The United States has signalled that it is ready to further step up its military assistance for Ukraine as Britain and American vowed to maintain their support in the struggle against Russia “for as long as it takes”.
Following talks in Washington with foreign secretary James Cleverly, US secretary of state Antony Blinken welcomed the UK’s decision to supply Kyiv with British Army Challenger 2 main battle tanks.
He indicated that the US would be making further announcements in the coming days, with defence secretary Lloyd Austin due to host talks with key allies in Ramstein in Germany later this week.
Mourners in Dnipro leave cuddly toys at makeshift memorial after apartment attack
Mourners in Dnipro have left flowers and cuddly toys at a makeshift memorial near the apartment block where dozens of civilians were killed during a wave of Russian missile attacks on Saturday.
Hundreds of mourners bade farewell to boxing coach Mykhailo Korenovskyi, killed in a strike, while footage showed the kitchen of his apartment, decorated in bright yellow colours, now exposed to the air after the external wall was torn off.
Jailed Navalny vows to keep resisting the Kremlin as campaign launched to free him
Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has pledged to keep opposing the Kremlin, as his family and allies launched a campaign to free him exactly two years after he was arrested upon his return from Germany, where he was treated for poisoning with a deadly Soviet-era nerve agent.
“Our miserable, exhausted Motherland needs to be saved. It has been pillaged, wounded, dragged into an aggressive war, and turned into a prison run by the most unscrupulous and deceitful scoundrels,” Mr Navalny wrote on Twitter via his lawyers.
Nato sending message to Putin with arms deliveries, says Cleverly
Nato allies are conveying a clear message to Vladimir Putin by boosting their arms supplies to Ukraine, Britain’s foreign secretary James Cleverly has said.
“The message we’re sending to Putin ... is that we made a commitment to support Ukrainians until they are victorious,” Mr Cleverly told delegates at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.
Rutte discusses Patriot systems for Ukraine with Biden
Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte has spoken to US president Joe Biden of plans to offer Patriot missile defence systems to Ukraine, working alongside Germany and Washington to deliver support to Kyiv.
The two leaders held wide-ranging talks today, and Mr Rutte also spoke to Germany’s Olaf Scholz.
Mr Biden told Mr Rutte that he looked forward to discussing ways to strengthen the supply chain as he welcomed the prime minister to the White House, also thanking him for being “very very stalwart” in supporting for Ukraine.
Ukraine suffered more than 2,000 cyberattacks last year, says top official
The head of Ukraine’s information protection agency has blamed Russia for the bulk of more than 2,000 cyberattacks carried out against Kyiv last year – at a conference he claimed was itself delayed by a cyberattack.
Ukraine has been hit by 2,194 cyberattacks in 2022, with 1,655 of those coming after Moscow’s invasion, Yuriy Schygol told reporters.
Government institutions sustained 557 cyberattacks last year, he said, laying the blame for the bulk of the attacks at Moscow’s door.
“Essentially all hackers who work with Russia, most of them don’t even hide their affiliation – they are all funded by the FSB, are on military service, or are in the employ of those agencies,” he claimed.
Ukraine’s information chief blames cyberattack conference delay on cyberattack
A press conference discussing cyberattacks on Ukraine was delayed because of a Russian cyberattack, the head of Ukraine’s information protection service claimed.
Yuriy Schygol, head of Ukraine’s State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection, told reporters that his livestreamed conference was forced to start 15 minutes late because of a Russian hack – though he did not elaborate or present evidence for his assertion.
“All that the Russian hackers could do was to delay the start of our briefing by 15 minutes,” he said.
Japan will roll out support for Kyiv at ‘appropriate time’, says White House
Japan is engaged deeply on issues in Ukraine and is expected to roll out plans at the “appropriate time” to support Kyiv against Russia’s invasion, the White House has said.
“Prime Minister Kishida has a game plan and is already engaged deeply on issues in Ukraine,” Washington’s Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said on Tuesday.
US president Joe Biden and Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida met last week when the latter was in Washington, on the last stop in a tour of the G7 industrial powers.
“I fully expect that at appropriate time Japan will be rolling out specific plans to support Ukraine in a variety of ways. They are active in many of the contact group discussions about support for Ukraine and they are just a key member,” Mr Campbell said, adding that Japan was “stepping up”.
19 people still missing in Dnipro
The death toll from the Russian missile strike on the Ukrainian city of Dnipro has risen to 45.
A total of 19 people are still missing, according to Dnipropetrovsk’s governor, Valentyn Reznichenko.
The rocket attack hit a residential building in the city on Saturday, causing extensive damage and loss of life.
Photos from the scene have gone viral on social media, including one showing an almost entact kitchen where one wall has been blown off.
