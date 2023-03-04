Ukraine-Russia news – latest: Putin’s forces pound last routes out of Bakhmut
UK military intelligence says Bakhmut under ‘increasingly severe pressure’
Russian artillery is pounding the last routes out of Bakhmut, aiming to completely encircle the besieged Ukrainian city.
The head of Russia’s Wagner group said the city was almost completely surrounded with only one road still open for Ukraine’s troops.
Intense Russian shelling has been seen on routes leading west out of Bakhmut, in an apparent attempt to block Ukrainian forces’ access in and out of the city. A bridge in the adjacent town of Khromove was damaged by Russian tank shelling.
In a video published on Friday, the Wagner group called on president Volodymyr Zelensky to withdraw his forces from the city - which the mercenary fighters have been trying to capture for months.
In its intelligence update on Saturday, the UK’s Ministry of Defence said Bakhmut was under “increasingly severe pressure, with intense fighting taking place in and around the city”.
It said: “Regular Russian Army and Wagner Group forces have made further advances into the northern suburbs of the city, which is now a Ukrainian-held salient, vulnerable to Russian attacks on three sides.”
Russian defence minister visits the front lines to carry out an inspection
Sergei Shoigu, the Russian defence minister, visited the front lines in eastern Ukraine to carry out an inspection.
According to the Russian defence ministry Mr Shoigu “inspected a command post on the front [...]in the South Donetsk direction.” No exact place or time was given.
A video relesed by the minsitry showed Shoigu travelling in a helicopter, awarding medals to Russian soliders, and touring a ruined town with a senior officer.
Retired top NATO general urges speeding up supply of weapons and support to Ukraine
NATO and other Western countries should step up and speed up their supply of weapons and other support to Ukraine, said General Sir Richard Shirreff, Nato’s former deputy supreme allied commander Europe.
“What we’ve seen from the West and Nato countries is a sort of incremental supply,” said Sir Richard speaking on BBC Radio 4.
He added: “If they’d had the stuff that they need months ago, we probably wouldn’t be where we are now. So this places a real imperative on speeding up the supply, the integration, the logistics support, the training and all the other stuff that needs to be done to give the Ukrainians the tools they need to do the job.”
Discussing the ongoing assault of Bakhmut he said that any victory by the Russian there would by “Pyrrhic”.
“The Ukrainians have arguably achieved a strategic success thusfar in forcing the Russians to expend vast amounts of manpower and equipment.”
“Their only goal is killing people,” the deputy mayor of Bakhmut speaks as the Russian forces step up their assault
The deputy mayor of Bakhmut has confirmed that the fight for Bakhmut has entered a critical stage with Russian forces increasing the pressure on the city.
“There is fighting in the city and there are also street fights but thanks to the Ukrainian armed forces they still haven’t taken control over the city,” said Oleksandr Marchenko while being interviewed on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.
According to him the city has been almost completely destroyed by the war with not a single building remaining untouched.
“Currently, there is no communication in the city so its cut off. The bridges are destroyed. The tactics the Russians are using are the tactics of parched land. They want to destroy Bakhmut like they did with Mariupol.”
Nonetheless, the mayor revealed roughly 4,000 to 4,500 Ukranian civilians are still thought to be living in Bakhmut. The remaining inhabitants now live in shelters with “no gas or electricity”. However, they have been given heaters to help survive Ukraine’s ferocious winter cold.
Speaking about the Russian attacked Mr Marchenko said: “Russians are shelling everything. They have no goal to save the city. Their only goal is killing people and the genocide of the Ukrainian people.”
He added: “They want to destroy Bakhmut, they want to destroy the city.”
“I honestly can’t understand why they’re doing this.”
Latest from Bakhmut
Zelensky tells legal officials that Russia must face court for war crimes
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky met Friday with US attorney general Merrick Garland and top European legal officials, and called for Russia to face international prosecution for war crimes.
Mr Zelensky announced the meetings in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, hundreds of kilometres from the war’s frontlines, during his evening video address to the nation.
“We are doing everything to ensure that the International Criminal Court is successful in punishing Russian war criminals,” Mr Zelensky said.
More in this report:
Putin’s artillery pounds last routes out of Bakhmut
Russian artillery is pounding the last routes out of Bakhmut in a bid to completely surround the Ukrainian city.
Russian shelling of routes leading west out of Bakhmut has been witnessed by the Reuters news agency. A bridge in the adjacent town of Khromove was damaged by Russian tank shelling.
Ukrainian soldiers were working to repair damaged roads and more troops were heading toward the frontline in a sign that Ukraine was not yet ready to give up the city. To the west, Ukrainians were digging new trenches for defensive positions.
Biden, Scholz vow to punish Russia for war in Ukraine
US president Joe Biden and German chancellor Olaf Scholz vowed on Friday to keep imposing costs on Russia for its war in Ukraine, now in its second year, as an EU official said any arms provided by China to Russia would trigger sanctions.
Mr Biden and Mr Scholz met in private in the Oval Office for over an hour, a senior administration official said. Their discussion focused on the importance of continued “global solidarity” with the people of Ukraine, and ongoing efforts to provide security, humanitarian, economic, and political assistance to Ukraine.
Sitting next to Mr Scholz in the Oval Office, Mr Biden thanked the German leader for his “strong and steady leadership” and support for Ukraine. Scholz said it was important to demonstrate that the allies would back Kyiv “as long as it takes and as long as is necessary.”
Speaking before the meeting, US officials said discussion points included the state of the war and how to respond if China provided military aid to Russia.
Mr Scholz’s brief one-day trip - there were no other meetings on his agenda - was his second to the White House since taking office in December 2021. Biden’s national security adviser also met one-on-one with his German counterpart.
Washington has begun consulting with allies about imposing possible sanctions on China should Beijing provide military support to Russia for its war in Ukraine, Reuters reported this week, citing US officials and other sources.
US to supply Ukraine with armoured vehicles that can launch bridges
The US has announced a new $400m military aid package for Ukraine that for the first time includes armoured vehicles that can launch bridges.
The equipment will allow troops to cross rivers or other gaps as Russian and Ukrainian forces remain entrenched on opposite sides of the Dnieper River.
The war has largely slowed to a grinding stalemate during the winter months, with Russia and Ukraine firing at each other across the river. Both sides are expected to launch offensives as temperatures warm.
This round of aid will be drawn from existing US weapons stockpiles so it can arrive in Ukraine faster. The US and allies are trying to rush additional support to Kyiv to best position it for intensified spring fighting.
The Armoured Vehicle Launched Bridge is a portable, 60ft folding metal bridge that is carried on top of a tank body. Providing that system now could make it easier for Ukrainian troops to cross rivers to get to Russian forces.
His brother was murdered by the Russians, his mother left to die. Now he wants answers
“My brother Andryi was kidnapped, tortured and murdered here, did you play a part in this? Do you know what they did with the body, where they buried him?” Major Aleksandr Osadchy is questioning two neighbours in the shattered community of Kamianka, eastern Ukraine.
Quietly, trying hard to stay calm, he tells of how his 85-year-old mother, Maria, died of starvation: ill, frightened and alone after his brother – who had been looking after her – was taken away by Russian troops. Her emaciated body, curled up in an effort to stay warm, was found six months later.
The neighbours, Natalya and Yuri Zdozovets, deny that they sold out Andryi, who was a former Ukrainian soldier and thus a target for the Russians. They admit being accused of collaboration by other residents, and have been questioned several times by SBU – the Ukrainian intelligence service – and the police. But they were not, they repeat, involved in the killing.
Our world affairs editor Kim Sengupta witnesses a Ukrainian commander confront the neighbours he suspects betrayed his family in their village:
His brother was kidnapped and murdered by the Russians. Now he wants answers
Kim Sengupta witnesses a Ukrainian commander confront the neighbours he suspects betrayed his family in their village
US attorney general makes unannounced trip to Ukraine, US official says
US attorney general Merrick Garland made an unannounced visit to Lviv, Ukraine, on Friday at the invitation of the Ukrainian prosecutor general, a Justice Department official said.
“The attorney general held several meetings and reaffirmed our determination to hold Russia accountable for crimes committed in its unjust and unprovoked invasion against its sovereign neighbor,” the official said.
