Russian artillery is pounding the last routes out of Bakhmut, aiming to completely encircle the besieged Ukrainian city.

The head of Russia’s Wagner group said the city was almost completely surrounded with only one road still open for Ukraine’s troops.

Intense Russian shelling has been seen on routes leading west out of Bakhmut, in an apparent attempt to block Ukrainian forces’ access in and out of the city. A bridge in the adjacent town of Khromove was damaged by Russian tank shelling.

In a video published on Friday, the Wagner group called on president Volodymyr Zelensky to withdraw his forces from the city - which the mercenary fighters have been trying to capture for months.

In its intelligence update on Saturday, the UK’s Ministry of Defence said Bakhmut was under “increasingly severe pressure, with intense fighting taking place in and around the city”.

It said: “Regular Russian Army and Wagner Group forces have made further advances into the northern suburbs of the city, which is now a Ukrainian-held salient, vulnerable to Russian attacks on three sides.”