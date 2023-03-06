Ukraine-Russia news – latest: Putin’s troops ‘fighting with shovels’ amid ammunition shortage
It comes as heavy shelling continues in Kherson, killing a woman and two children
Russian soldiers are likely using “shovels” in hand-to-hand combat because of a shortage of ammunition.
The UK Ministry of Defence (MOD) described how in late February Russian troops were ordered to attack a Ukrainian position armed just with “firearms and shovels”.
Russian troops have been facing a severe ammunition shortage, with Russian mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin blaming Russian deaths in Ukraine on the recent shortage
It comes as the Russian army hit a command centre of the Ukrainian forces’ Azov Regiment in south eastern Zaporizhzhia region, the Russian defence ministry said today.
The Azov Regiment, which had far-right and ultra-nationalist origins and is now a unit of Ukraine‘s national guard, garnered international attention for its resistance to the Russian siege of Mariupol’s vast steelworks last year.
The Russian ministry did not mention in Sunday’s bulletin the battle around the eastern city of Bakhmut, which Russian forces are trying to capture.
UK and Germany to fly joint Nato missions in Estonia for first time
British pilots are set to conduct joint air policing missions in Estonia alongside the German air force for the first time.
It comes as the UK prepares take over from Germany to lead the Nato mission in Estonia, which borders Russia.
Royal Air Force and German Air Force Typhoon jets will take part in the first of their kind “integrated” missions, as the Defence Secretary praised the demonstration of Nato “unity”.
The Ministry of Defence said that around 300 RAF personnel will soon arrive in Estonia, with the UK set to lead the Nato air policing mission for four months from April.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine has reignited concerns in border states, including Estonia, about Vladmir Putin’s ambitions and his next steps.
Germany warns of ‘consequences’ if China arms Russia
German chancellor Olaf Scholz has said there would be “consequences” if China sent weapons to Russia for Moscow’s war in Ukraine, but said he is fairly optimistic that Beijing will refrain from doing so. Mr Scholz’s comments came in an interview with CNN that aired Sunday, two days after he met US president Joe Biden in Washington. US officials have warned recently that China could step off the sidelines and begin providing arms and ammunition to Moscow.
Ahead of his trip, Mr Scholz had urged Beijing to refrain from sending weapons and instead use its influence to press Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine. Asked by CNN if he could imagine sanctioning China if it did aid Russia, Mr Scholz replied: “I think it would have consequences, but we are now in a stage where we are making clear that this should not happen, and I’m relatively optimistic that we will be successful with our request in this case, but we will have to look at (it) and we have to be very, very cautious.”
Watch: The Body in the Woods trailer
The Independent’s first feature-length documentary The Body in the Woods, about Ukraine’s unprecedented search for its missing and dead, premiered at Kyiv railway station on Saturday.
Audience members who included some of the families featured in the film, described it as a harrowing account of Russian atrocities in the war-ravaged country and the first in depth investigation into the scale of the difficulties Ukrainians face trying to find and identify their dead.
His brother was kidnapped and murdered by the Russians, his mother left to die. Now he wants answers
“My brother Andryi was kidnapped, tortured and murdered here, did you play a part in this? Do you know what they did with the body, where they buried him?” Major Aleksandr Osadchy is questioning two neighbours in the shattered community of Kamianka, eastern Ukraine.
Quietly, trying hard to stay calm, he tells of how his 85-year-old mother, Maria, died of starvation: ill, frightened and alone after his brother – who had been looking after her – was taken away by Russian troops. Her emaciated body, curled up in an effort to stay warm, was found six months later.
Kim Sengupta witnesses a Ukrainian commander confront the neighbours he suspects betrayed his family in their village.
Woman and two children killed in Russian shelling in southern Ukraine
A woman and two children were killed in Russian mortar shelling of a village in the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson, the head of Ukraine‘s presidential office said on Sunday.
“Mortar shelling of Poniativka village in Kherson region. A private house was hit,” Andriy Yermak wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
“Russian terrorists continue to kill civilians,” he said, providing no additional details of the attack.
Kherson was occupied by Russian troops from the early days of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine until its recapture by Kyiv’s forces in November.
Since its liberation, the city has regularly been shelled from Russian positions across the Dnipro river.
Ukrainians struggling to bring family to UK because of government rules
Ukrainians who have fled the war are struggling to bring loved ones to live with them in the UK because government schemes gave them fewer rights than other refugees.
A university lecturer’s mother and sister had to settle in Germany after he had to “give up” trying to bring them to Britain, while a working couple’s elderly parents ended up in Ireland after they were told they could not act as sponsors.
These are among numerous Ukrainian families separated by stringent rules stemming from a decision by ministers to give those fleeing the conflict temporary three-year visas rather than full refugee status.
Emmeline Skinner Cassidy, who runs the Families Together coalition, told The Independent that “at first glance” Ukrainians appeared to have an advantage over people fleeing other countries, with bespoke routes set up under intense public pressure at the start of the war.
Ukraine: Mourners commemorate 8 men killed in Bucha
Clutching flowers and wiping away tears, relatives, neighbors and friends of eight men executed by Russian forces during the occupation of the Ukrainian town of Bucha gathered Saturday to mark the first anniversary of the deaths.
The eight had set up a roadblock in an attempt to prevent Russian troops from advancing as they swept toward Kyiv, Ukrane’s capital, at the start of their invasion. But the men were captured, Ukrainian authorities say, and executed.
Their bodies lay outside a building on Yablunska Street for a month, with relatives only able to collect them in April after Russian troops pulled out of Bucha.
Russian soldiers using ‘shovels’ in combat
Russian troops are likely using “shovels” in combat because of a shortage in ammunition.
Speaking in its latest intelligence update, the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD) said that in late February troops were ordered to attack a Ukrainian position armed just with “firearms and shovels”.
It said the shovel was an MPL-50 a tool that was designed in 1869, and hasn’t changed very much since, adding that it “highlights the brutal and low-tech fighting” that has characterised a lot of the war.
It comes as Russian troops have been facining a severe ammunition shortage.
Russian mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin has blamed Russian deaths in Ukraine on the recent shortage.
Civilians flee Bakhmut as Russian and Ukrainian troops battle in streets of besieged city
Civilians continued to flee Bakhmut on Saturday as Russian and Ukrainian troops battled in the streets of the besieged city.
A woman was killed and two men badly wounded after trying to cross a makeshift bridge out of the city, according to Ukranian soldiers trying to help them leave.
Oleksandr Marchenko, the city’s deputy mayor, said 4,000 civilians are still living in shelters and have no access to electricity, water or gas.
He told the BBC the area is “almost destroyed” but that Russian forces do not have control of the conurbation.
