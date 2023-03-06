✕ Close Ukrainian forces demobilise Russian tanks near Donetsk frontline

Russian soldiers are likely using “shovels” in hand-to-hand combat because of a shortage of ammunition.

The UK Ministry of Defence (MOD) described how in late February Russian troops were ordered to attack a Ukrainian position armed just with “firearms and shovels”.

Russian troops have been facing a severe ammunition shortage, with Russian mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin blaming Russian deaths in Ukraine on the recent shortage

It comes as the Russian army hit a command centre of the Ukrainian forces’ Azov Regiment in south eastern Zaporizhzhia region, the Russian defence ministry said today.

The Azov Regiment, which had far-right and ultra-nationalist origins and is now a unit of Ukraine‘s national guard, garnered international attention for its resistance to the Russian siege of Mariupol’s vast steelworks last year.

The Russian ministry did not mention in Sunday’s bulletin the battle around the eastern city of Bakhmut, which Russian forces are trying to capture.