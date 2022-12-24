✕ Close 'We will beat Russia,' says Zelensky

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

At least eight people have been killed and 36 are injured after Russian shelling in Kherson, Ukraine.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenksy described the attack as an act of “terror”.

“This is not a war according to the rules defined,” he wrote in a Telegram post on 24 December. “It is terror, it is killing for the sake of intimidation and pleasure.

“The world must see and understand what absolute evil we are fighting against.”

This comes after he warned of a new wave of Russian attacks over Christmas.

In his nightly address on Friday following his return from a trip to the US, Zelenksy said: “With the holiday season fast approaching, the Russian terrorists could again step up their activities. They have no regard for Christian values or any values for that matter.”

His comments come as Vladimir Putin referred to Russia’s 10-month-long invasion of Ukraine as “war” for the first time in public, as one of his ambassadors warned of the “high” risk of a clash with the US, with diplomatic relations in an “ice age”.