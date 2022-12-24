Russia Ukraine news - live: Eight killed and 36 injured by Russian shelling in Kherson
Volodymyr Zelenksy described the attack as an act or “terror”
At least eight people have been killed and 36 are injured after Russian shelling in Kherson, Ukraine.
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenksy described the attack as an act of “terror”.
“This is not a war according to the rules defined,” he wrote in a Telegram post on 24 December. “It is terror, it is killing for the sake of intimidation and pleasure.
“The world must see and understand what absolute evil we are fighting against.”
This comes after he warned of a new wave of Russian attacks over Christmas.
In his nightly address on Friday following his return from a trip to the US, Zelenksy said: “With the holiday season fast approaching, the Russian terrorists could again step up their activities. They have no regard for Christian values or any values for that matter.”
His comments come as Vladimir Putin referred to Russia’s 10-month-long invasion of Ukraine as “war” for the first time in public, as one of his ambassadors warned of the “high” risk of a clash with the US, with diplomatic relations in an “ice age”.
“Evil”: Zelenksy reacts to Russian shelling in Kherson, Ukraine
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenksy has described Russian attacks in Kherson, Ukraine as “evil” and an act or “terror”.
At least eight people have been killed and 36 more are injured after shelling in the recently re-captured city on Christmas Eve.
In a Tweet, Zelensky wrote: “The world must see what absolute evil we are fighting against.”
In pictures: Russian shelling devastates Kherson, Ukraine
At least eight people have been killed and 36 are injured after Russian shelling in Kherson, Ukraine on Christmas Eve.
At least 35 wounded in Kherson attack
At least 35 people have been injured by Russian attacks in Kherson, Ukraine.
Ukrainian presidential aide Kyrylo Tymoshenko said at least 16 of the people hurt were heavily wounded.
Ukraine retook Kherson in November after it was captured by Russia and since then, Kyiv says Russian forces have heavily shelled the city from across the vast Dnipro river.
Eight killed and more injured in Kherson shelling
At least eight people have been killed and many more are injured after Russian shelling of Kherson, Ukraine.
Residential and administrative buildings were damaged in the blasts, say officials.
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenksy described the attack as an act of “terror”.
Posting photographs of the aftermath of the attacks, including casualties lying on the street, he said: “The terrorist country continues bringing the Russian world in the form of shelling of the civilian population - Kherson.
“In the morning, on Saturday, on the eve of Christmas, in the central part of the city. These are not military facilities.
“This is not a war according to the rules defined. It is terror, it is killing for the sake of intimidation and pleasure,” he added.
“The world must see and understand what absolute evil we are fighting against.”
US to send $45bn aid package to Ukraine
The United States House of Representatives has approved a $45bn (£37bn) aid package for Ukraine.
In a tweet thanking Congress and US political leaders, Zelensky said it was “crucial” that Americans are “side by side” with Ukrainians “in this struggle”.
Russia begins demolition of bombed Mariupol theatre
Russian authorities have begun demolishing part of a historic theatre in the occupied Ukrainian city of Mariupol. Videos posted on both Ukrainian and Russian websites on Friday showed heavy equipment taking down much of the building, while leaving its front intact.
Ukrainian officials have said the demolition is an attempt to cover up hundreds of deaths in an air bombardment in March and wipe out Ukrainian culture.
Russian officials say the demolition is a part of plans to rebuild the theatre in a city firmly under their control.
Ukraine calls for ‘liquidation’ of Iranian weapons factories
A Ukrainian official has called for the “liquidation” of Iranian weaponry factories and the arrest of their suppliers, as Kyiv accuses Tehran of planning to supply more arms to Russia.
Writing on Twitter on Saturday, Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak said Iran “blatantly humiliates the institution of international sanctions”, and called for the destruction of Iranian weapon factories.
Zelensky thanks Biden for invite to US
Volodymyr Zelensky has thanked US President Joe Biden for inviting him to the US.
The Ukrainian president visited Washington, US where he met with Mr Biden and addressed Congress in his first trip since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.
In a Tweet, he wrote: “This visit showed our countries stand together on the side of good, democracy and justice.”
Putin tells Russian defence industry to up its game for Ukraine war
President Vladimir Putin has told Russia’s defence industry chiefs to up their game to ensure they have enough weaponry needed to fight the war in Ukraine.
“The most important task of our military-industrial complex is to provide our units and frontline forces with everything they need,” he said on Friday (23 December).
“Weapons, equipment, ammunition, and gear in the necessary quantities and of the right quality in the shortest possible timeframes.
“It’s also important to perfect and significantly improve the technical characteristics of weapons and equipment for our fighters based on the combat experience we have gained,” he added.
Zelensky sends Christmas wishes to UK
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has wished the UK a Merry Christmas and thanked the British people for their support.
Responding to a tweet posted by Rishi Sunak, he said that Ukrainians “feel the light and the warmth” of British hearts and, together, we would “defeat evil and restore peace in Ukraine, Europe, and the world”.
