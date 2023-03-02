Russia-Ukraine war news – latest: Blinken meets Lavrov for first time since invasion
Blinken reportedly “disabused” Lavrov of any idea that US support for Ukraine is wavering
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov for the first time since Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine.
US officials said Mr Blinken and Mr Lavrov chatted for roughly 10 minutes on the sidelines of the G20 conference in New Delhi.
A senior US official who spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity to discuss the private conversation, said Blinken had “disabused” Lavrov of any idea they might have that US support for Ukraine is wavering.
Russia had no immediate comment on the substance of the conversation.
It comes as Ukraine has rejected claims by Vladimir Putin that “saboteurs” are carrying out a “terrorist act” in the Russian region of Bryansk.
Kremlin officials are claiming that its forces are battling a Ukrainian “sabotage group” alleged to have infiltrated Russian territory and taken hostages, with Mr Putin said to be receiving updates on the situation.
But Mykhailo Podolyak, a presidential aide to Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky, rejected Russia’s claims as “a classic deliberate provocation” by Moscow.
A meeting of G20 foreign ministers in Delhi ended without agreement over the conflict in Ukraine on Thursday, as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken briefly met Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in their first encounter since the war.
Indian foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said there would be no communique agreed by all nations “because there were differences on the Ukraine issue which we could not reconcile”.
Blinken blamed Russia for derailing the meeting and urged the G20 to call on Moscow to withdraw its forces from Ukraine.
Shweta Sharma reports.
It was the first emering between the top US and Russian diplomats since Putin’s invasion
EU to speed up deliveries of howitzer shells for Ukraine
European Union officials and countries from the 27-nation bloc are discussing plans to dedicate an extra billion euros as well as setting up a joint procurement scheme to speed up the delivery of howitzer artillery rounds that Ukraine says are crucial to countering Russian forces.
With Ukraine facing shortages of ammunition to fight Russia, the idea of setting up a plan of action similar to the one devised during the coronavirus pandemic to buy vaccines was first brought to the table last month by Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas.
According to an EU official with direct knowledge of the project who briefed reporters Thursday, the priority now is to guarantee the swift delivery to Ukrainian armed forces of 155mm artillery rounds. The official was not authorized to speak publicly because the plan is still being finalized.
The European Union is setting up a joint procurement plan to speed up the delivery of howitzer artillery rounds that Ukraine says are crucial to countering Russian forces
Indian prime minister urges G20 gathering to look beyond Ukraine war in talks
Moldova parliament condemns Russian invasion of Ukraine
Moldova’s parliament adopted a declaration today condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine which has contributed to a rise in tensions between Moscow and Chisinau.
A narrow majority of 55 lawmakers in the 101-seat assembly voted for the declaration, which stated that Moscow’s invasion began with the seizure of the Crimea peninsula in February 2014 and demanded the withdrawal of all Russian troops from Ukraine.
The declaration said Russia was waging an illegal, unprovoked and unfounded war of aggression in Ukraine that violated the principles of international law, and echoed calls by Kyiv for an international tribunal to prosecute war crimes.
Tensions between Russia and Moldova, which borders Ukraine and Moldova, have grown sharply since the war began.
The tiny former Soviet republic has protested to Moscow that Russian missiles aimed at Ukraine have entered Moldovan airspace, and that missile debris has landed inside Moldova, and has accused Moscow of plotting to topple the pro-European government in Chisinau.
Russia has denied the allegation and accused Ukraine and other countries of stoking instability in Moldova’s breakaway Transdniestria region, where around 1,500 Russian troops are based. Chisinau and Kyiv have dismissed the accusation.
Russia did not immediately comment on the Moldovan parliament’s declaration.
Reuters
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov talked briefly today at a meeting of top diplomats from the G20.
The last time Blinken and Lavrov met in person was in Geneva, Switzerland, in January 2022 on the eve of Russia’s invasion.
US officials said Blinken and Lavrov chatted for roughly 10 minutes on the sidelines of the G-20 conference in New Delhi.
A senior US official said Blinken used the discussion to make three points to Lavrov: that the US would support Ukraine in the conflict for as long as it takes to bring the war to an end, that Russia should reverse its decision to suspend participation in the New START nuclear treaty and that Moscow should release detained American Paul Whelan.
The official, who spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity to discuss the private conversation, said Blinken had “disabused” Lavrov of any idea they might have that US support for Ukraine is wavering.
Russia had no immediate comment on the substance of the conversation, but Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said Blinken had asked to speak to Lavrov.
Hungarian delegation to visit Sweden to discuss Nato bid
A delegation of Hungarian politicians plans to visit Sweden next week to discuss the Nordic country's bid to join Nato.
The delegation, led by Deputy Speaker Csaba Hende, will meet with among others Swedish Speaker Andreas Norlen, the spokesperson said.
Finland said earlier this week that it also expects a Hungarian delegation to visit.
On Wednesday, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz party said it would back the ratification, as politicians in the Central European country began the process after a months-long delay.
Kyiv rejects Russia’s claims of ‘sabotage group’ in Bryansk
Ukraine has rejected Moscow’s claims of “sabotage” in the Russian region of Bryansk.
Vladimir Putin claimed on Thursday that a Ukrainian sabotage group had knowingly fired at civilians on Thursday, in what he called a “terrorist act”, following claims by Kremlin officials that hostages had been taken in the region.
But Ukrainian officials denied any responsibility and rejected the validity of Russia’s claims, with presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak describing the allegations as a “classic deliberate provocation” by Moscow.
My colleague William Mata has more in this report:
Russia’s border regions have been increasingly volatile since the invasion
Russia will not be first to test nuclear device, says deputy foreign minister
Russia will not move first to test a nuclear device, Moscow’s deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov has said, following the Kremlin’s suspension of the New START nuclear arms control treaty with the United States.
Addressing reporters at the Russian mission in Geneva after a disarmament conference, Mr Ryabkov said Moscow would not carry out tests if Washington also refrained, but that Russia still had to prepare for the worst.
Mr Ryabkov also accused the United States of providing intelligence on the location of strategic sites inside Russia to Ukraine, for it to attack them with drones.
In December, Russia’s Engels air base near the city of Saratov, home to part of its nuclear-capable strategic bomber fleet and at least 600 km from Ukrainian territory, was hit by drone attacks. Ukraine did not claim responsibility for the attacks, but celebrated them.
G20 meeting fails to agree joint statement due to Ukraine differences
A meeting of G20 foreign ministers in Delhi has ended without a joint statement because of “divergences” of opinion on the conflict in Ukraine, host nation India has said.
Addressing a media briefing at the end of the two-day gathering, Indian foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said a “chair’s summary” would be issued rather than a communique agreed by all nations gathered “because there were differences on the Ukraine issue which we could not reconcile”.
US secretary of state Antony Blinken blamed Russia for derailing the meeting and urged the G20 to call on Moscow to withdraw its forces from Ukraine.
My colleague Shweta Sharma reports from New Delhi:
‘Unfortunately, this meeting has again been marred by Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified war against Ukraine’, says US’s Antony Blinken
Russian central bank to extend capital controls on foreign currency withdrawals
Russia’s central bank will extend capital controls on cash withdrawals of foreign currency and transfers abroad, its governor Elvira Nabiullina has announced.
Ms Nabiullina told a press conference outside Moscow that the economy needs significant additional resources at the moment.
