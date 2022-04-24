✕ Close Missiles hit apartment block in Ukraine port city of Odesa

Volodymyr Zelensky is meeting with top US diplomats in Kyiv, a Ukrainian official has said.

It is the highest level visit to Ukraine by an American delegation since the start of Russia’s invasion in February. The adviser, Oleksiy Arestovych, said in an interview on Ukrainian TV late Sunday that the talks are going on "right now."

Mr Zelensky's meeting with US secretary of state Antony Blinken and US defence secretary Lloyd Austin came as Ukraine pressed the west for more powerful weapons in its fight against the Russian invasion, which began 60 days ago.

Victor Lobush of Kyiv said Ukraine needs more weapons and financial support, and for Western nations “not to buy even a drop of the Russian oil.”

“Actions, not words, are needed,” he said on Independence Square.

On Saturday eight people, including a three-month-old baby were killed after a Russian missile attack in Odesa.