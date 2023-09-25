Ukraine-Russia war – live: Putin’s Black Sea fleet commander ‘killed in attack on Crimea navy HQ’
The Ukrainian Special Operations Forces also claimed that 105 others were injured
Zelensky says ‘Russian society has raised a second Hitler’ in attack on Putin
Ukraine have claimed that the commander of Russia’s Black Sea fleet, Admiral Viktor Sokolov, was killed in the missile strike on Sevastopol on Friday.
The Ukrainian Special Operations Forces said in a social media update on Monday that he was among the 34 killed during the missile strike of the Black Sea fleet headquarters. They also claimed that 105 other occupiers were injured.
The Russian defence ministry initially said that Friday’s strike killed one service member at the Black Sea Fleet headquarters, but later issued a statement that he was missing. They have not yet commented on the latest claims.
Kyiv launched the missile attack on the fleet based in the port city of Sevastopol in occupied Crimea on Friday morning.
Ukrainian officials said the attack, targeting what is believed to be the best of Russia’s navy, was timed to coincide with the naval commanders’ meeting. On Saturday morning, it followed this up with another missile attack on Sevastopol, according to a local Russian-installed official.
The strike sent plumes of black smoke billowing from the building. The special forces added that: “The headquarters are beyond repair.”
US made tanks arrive in Ukraine
US made Abrams tanks have arrived in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday, Reuters reports.
“Good news from Minister (of Defence Rustem) Umerov. Abrams are already in Ukraine and are being prepared to reinforce our brigades,” he said on the Telegram messaging app.
He did not specify how many of tanks had arrived.
The jet-powered American tanks were a top demand from Ukraine until Washington finally offered more than 30 of them in January. European countries have already sent dozens of German-made Leopards and some British Challengers.
The delivery comes nearly four months into Ukraine’s big offensive to recapture Russian-occupied territory. Kyiv has reported slow, steady progress so far, capturing villages and ground that it says improves its position, but has yet to force a major Russian retreat as it did three times last year. Moscow says the Ukrainian offensive has already failed.
“I am grateful to our allies for fulfilling the agreements! We are looking for new contracts and expanding our supply geography,” Zelenskiy added.
U.S. President Joe Biden said last week that the first American Abrams tanks would be delivered to Ukraine this week.
What are Abrams tanks and why is the US sending them to Ukraine?
American models being donated to Kyiv have a reputation for being high maintenance and requiring time-consuming additional training to master
Video captures fire ripping through Odesa hotel after Russian missile strike
Infrastructure near the port of Odesa, Ukraine, was damaged as a result of a Russian drone and missile strike over the region last night, according to regional head Oleh Kiper.
Mr Kiper said two people working in a warehouse that was struck had been killed.
A fire ripped through Hotel Odesa, which was not in use at the time, as a result of the strike. Mr Kiper said firefighters extinguished the flames overnight.
Footage shared by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Monday morning (25 September) shows authorities working on the site.
Three confirmed dead following Russian aerial bomb attack in Beryslav
The death toll in Beryslav has risen to three according to Ukrainian officials, following Russian aerial bomb attacks this morning.
Earlier, the governor of Kherson Oblast, Oleksandr Prokudin, confirmed that a 73-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman died as a result of the attack.
He reported via the Telegram messaging app on Monday afternoon that one more person, a 55-year-old man, has also died. He added that another woman is injured and in hospital.
Earlier, the governer said that Russian forces dropped four aerial bombs on the city in the Kherson Oblast region in southern Ukraine. He said one of them hit the housing and exploitation office building while another destroyed a residential building.
Canadian parliament House speaker issues apology after accidentally honouring Nazi
Canada’s House of Commons gave a standing ovation to a Ukrainian veteran who had served in a Nazi SS unit during the Second World War - without realising who he was.
Yaroslav Hunka, 98, was sitting in the gallery when he was described as a “Ukrainian hero” and a “Canadian hero” to applause from prime minister Justin Trudeau and president Volodymyr Zelensky.
House speaker Anthony Rota has since apologised after it emerged that Hunka served in the 14th Waffen-SS Grenadier Division, a voluntary unit made up mostly of ethnic Ukrainians under Nazi command.
Canadian parliament accidentally honours Nazi - with Zelensky and Trudeau applauding
Speaker Anthony Rota has apologised for calling Nazi SS soldier a ‘Ukrainian hero’
Russia tortured some victims to death, UN Human Rights Council hears
Russia’s torture methods in parts of Ukraine it occupied have been so brutal that it tortured some of its victims to death, the head of a United Nations mandated investigative body said on Monday.
The Chair of the Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine, Erik Mose, told the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva his team had “collected further evidence indicating that the use of torture by Russian armed forces in areas under their control has been widespread and systematic”.
He added: “In some cases, torture was inflicted with such brutality that it caused the death of the victim.”
Mose’s commission visited parts of Ukraine formerly held by Russian forces such as in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. It found that torture was committed mainly in detention centres operated by the Russian authorities, Reuters reports.
The commission has previously said that violations committed by Russian forces in Ukraine, including the use of torture, may constitute crimes against humanity.
Russia denies committing atrocities or targeting civilians in Ukraine. Russia was given an opportunity to respond to the allegations at the council hearing but no Russian representative attended.
Russia ‘weaponised food and deliberately caused starvation’ in Ukraine
Russia has weaponised food and deliberately caused starvation in Ukraine, a war crimes dossier is set to allege.
Working alongside Ukraine’s public prosecutor, leading human rights lawyers are preparing a report to the International Criminal Court (ICC).
The dossier will document examples of hunger being used as a “weapon” over the course of the 18 month war, with the evidence aiming to encourage the ICC to launch a prosecution that could see Vladimir Putin indicted.
Devastating damage to Odesa hotel
Before and after pictures of a hotel in Odesa show the devastating impact of the Russian attack.
At least two people have been killed in the strike and at least one other injured as a result of the missile and drone attacks carried out last night.
Two warehouse workers killed following Russian missile and drone attack
Two people have been confirmed dead in Odesa following Russian missile and drone attacks overnight.
Odesa’s regional governor, Oleh Kiper, wrote on the Telegram messaging service that the bodies of two people working in the grain warehouse have been found under the rubble.
The warehouse, where 1,000 tons of grain was reportedly stored, was hit by Russian missiles during last night’s attacks.
Suspilne, Ukraine’s state broadcaster, wrote on Telegram: “The body of a second worker who died due to a Russian missile hitting a grain warehouse was found in Odesa, said the head of the Regional Military Administration Kiper.”
The governer wrote on Telegram: “I express my condolences to the family.”
